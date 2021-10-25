Clear

Guns can be safely used on a film set -- but only if you follow the rules

Guns can be safely used on a film set -- but only if you follow the rules

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion By Dave Brown

I don't love guns. But as a firearms safety specialist, they are the tools of my profession. I respect them, and I teach others to respect them too. After 30 years of working with firearms in the film industry, I've learned one very important lesson: When handled responsibly, firearms are as safe as any other prop on a film set.

The difference is firearms require the undivided attention of an experienced expert. There is zero tolerance for error. If actors make a mistake on set, they get another take. If the weapons handler makes a mistake, it could end a life.

A recent tragic event has really brought that home. In my experience, an investigation will determine what happened in this case. The tragedies I've learned about are the result not of including firearms on a film set but of a cavalier attitude towards safety. There's no room for disregard of safety protocols in a production. The only cowboys in the film industry should be up on the screen.

On a safe production, each firearm is meticulously inspected every time it changes hands. It means every take of every angle of every scene; the same prop gun could be checked and re-checked dozens upon dozens of times in a single day. Live ammunition, without question, is never allowed on set. Aside from the actors during a scene, the firearms specialist is the only person who handles the weapons and the only person who can open them for full inspection by cast and crew.

This person is commonly referred to as the Firearms Safety Coordinator, a title I've held many times. Other productions may use the term Armorer or Key Weapons Handler. But it doesn't matter what we are called; it matters why we are there.

It's not just about keeping the cast and crew safe when there are firearms present on set. We make sure people know the weapon itself is safe to use. Once we inspect a firearm to make sure it is empty and ready to handle, we show it to both the actor who is going to work with it and any other cast members who may have the empty firearm pointed at them. On film sets, the person most responsible for safety is usually the First Assistant Director, and as a result they will also inspect the firearm -- a task the director, producer, camera operator or cinematographer may oversee, too.

Every single person on set -- cast or crew -- has the right to inspect a prop gun. But the specialist is the only person who will hand the firearm to an actor for use, and the specialist is the same person who receives it back when the talent is done.

It's also standard protocol for a firearm to be empty for the majority of takes. It is only when the camera needs to capture a gunshot a firearm is loaded with blanks, which are special cartridges designed to rapidly burn gunpowder out the front of a firearm's barrel. The hole at the end of the barrel is known as the muzzle, and because a blank contains no projectile but an excess amount of gunpowder, the brief ignition creates a muzzle flash which helps sell a realistic shooting scene.

Blanks, however, are always loaded into a prop gun at the last possible instant. Before that, a safety meeting is called with all cast and crew to explain proper procedures, and eye and ear protection is issued where required. Due to the pressure from the explosion and the particles of burnt and unburnt gunpowder expelled out the barrel, blanks can also be very dangerous at short range, a hazard which diminishes with distance. This is why blanks can be relatively safe to use on film sets -- if proper procedures are followed.

But when a gun's muzzle flash can be simulated with a computer, and replica guns can be substituted in place of real weapons, why use blanks and prop guns at all? The reason is storytelling. When used properly, prop guns enhance the story and make the action more realistic. They have the right size and weight, and when loaded with blanks they also have the sound, recoil and realistic ejection of empty casings that are difficult, time-consuming and costly to simulate.

While computer-generated muzzle flashes are being used more often, there is still a place for blanks when they can be fired safely and responsibly by experts who know what they are doing. Safety with firearms has little to do with budget, and everything to do with attitude. I have worked on student films where the firearms are taken just as seriously as a $50 million Hollywood production.

When I first started in the film industry, there weren't any books or online videos to consult on the best rules for on-set firearms safety. I helped establish what I consider to be high standards in safety, and with the professionalism of my fellow firearms specialists, plus the care we bring to the craft and the love we have for the art of filmmaking, hundreds of thousands of films have been completed without incident. I learned from day one, a firearms specialist is not on set to work with guns; we are there to work with people.

Stories will still need to be told, and sometimes firearms are the props that help move the story forward. This can all be done without any harm to cast or crew, but only with a careful system of multiple safety checks observed by multiple people and done multiple times a day. This system may seem tedious or redundant to outsiders, but it serves to create an environment where a one-in-a-million error becomes a zero-in-a-million possibility.

This professionalism helps the cast and crew concentrate on their work and not worry about their safety with firearms. The presence of prop guns should not put people on edge.

Our goal is to always have an environment where a calm and professional weapons handler can stroll onto a film set, and cast and crew think, "Nice. It's going to be a safe day."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Windy and cool for the rest of the day!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

Series Concert

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

Image

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Low: 53°

Image

Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

Image

Rose Hulman Series Concert

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540