Clear

How to talk to your younger kids about the Covid-19 vaccine

How to talk to your younger kids about the Covid-19 vaccine

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By Katie Hurley, CNN

An 11-year-old girl was petrified -- her word -- of needles, so much so that she didn't want to talk about it with me. She couldn't talk about it without becoming visibly upset. Her heart raced, her breathing became rapid, and her stomach hurt when she tried to answer my questions. So, we backed up and started from the beginning.

I first had her look at cartoon images of children getting vaccines. When I asked her how it felt to do that, she rolled her eyes and reminded me that it wasn't real.

Next, I had her look at photos of medical needles. She reported that she didn't like the pictures, but she could handle looking at them.

We continued this gradual approach until she gave "vaccines" to an orange (parental supervision required even with toy needles). What she was doing is exposure therapy, learning to tolerate her discomfort and gradually build up to getting her own vaccine.

Using exposure to cope with needle phobia requires time and professional guidance, but many adults are eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine for their vaccine-hesitant little ones as soon as it becomes available. These folks might not have the time or the resources to take a gradual approach to helping their kids overcome this fear, but they need help just the same.

People who have already dealt with their children's resistance to the chicken pox, flu or other vaccines know that fear of needles is actually fairly common among children. A majority of children suffered from a needle fear or phobia, while needle fear ranged from 20% to 50% in teens, found a 2019 meta-analysis of research studies. Needle fear and needle phobia is more prevalent in females than males, but that needle fear did decrease with age, according to this study.

If your child isn't exactly cheering about the announcement that the White House plans to roll out vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11, there are steps you can take to help your child prepare.

Kelly Foy and Pat McLarney, both child life education specialists at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, shared their best tips for easing vaccine fears just in time for the rollout.

Timing is important

You might want to tell your kids the minute you book the appointments, but think carefully before you write it on the family calendar. When is the best time to tell? "A good rule of thumb is one day for every year of life," Foy and McLarney said via email. "For example, five days for a five-year-old."

It's also important to trust your gut and think about each child as an individual. "If you know your child perseverates on information, it would likely be better to wait until closer to the appointment, so they don't spend days filled with anxiety," Foy and McLarney warned. If your child needs more time to process and work through it, on the other hand, go ahead and give an earlier warning.

Use neutral language

It's important for adults to remain calm when presenting the information, as kids look to their parents for cues about how to respond. Beyond that, it also helps to use neutral language. Say "vaccine" instead of "shot" when talking about it, and use "pinch" or "pressure" to replace "poke."

It's common for kids to ask a lot of questions as they attempt to gather information and make sense of what's to come.

Ages 5 to 7:

  • Keep it simple. "Think about the people that will be in the room, the sounds they will hear, if there will be any smells or tastes that will be out of the norm, and anything they might feel on their body," Foy and McLarney said.
  • Give a brief step-by-step description of what to expect.
  • Rely on the power of play. Little kids process their emotions through play, so send some stuffed animals or dolls to the doctor for their vaccines before it's time for the kids to go!
  • Check in with Sesame Street to learn about vaccines with Elmo and his dad.

Ages 8 to 11:

  • Kids in this age group might have more detailed questions. Give honest answers and seek additional information if you aren't sure how to answer.
  • Empathize with them and listen to their concerns.
  • Empower your big kids to write a list of questions to ask the nurse or doctor at the appointment to ease their worries.

Build a coping kit

Advanced planning is a huge benefit when it comes to building a coping kit. Foy and McLarney recommended thinking about what worked and didn't work in the past and building from there. Coping kits should reflect both the ages and the needs of your child, so you might need to consider a few options.

Ages 5 to 7:

  • Keep their hands busy and their minds occupied to work through their anticipatory anxiety. "They may want to play with a fidget spinner or pop it or they may want to hold your hands to have something to squeeze," Foy and McLarney suggested.
  • Foy and McLarney also suggested applying ice to the injection site before and after the shot.
  • Consider adding competing sensory stimulation, like a vibrating sensation.

Ages 8 to 11:

  • Have your child create a playlist to listen to during the appointment.
  • Bring a stress ball, slime or thinking putty to work through tension.
  • Plan to watch an interesting video (cue it up so you don't have to search!) or use a favorite app.

Focus on breathing and mindfulness

Deep breathing is an effective tool at any age. "The best way that these techniques work is to practice them ahead of time so you're not trying to learn in a heightened state of anxiety or fear," Foy and McLarney explained. "In the weeks leading up to the appointment, take time before bed to do some deep breathing exercises or guided meditation so your child gets used to the steps in the process."

  • Practice square breathing (counting in fours while tracing a square in the palm of your hand) as a family in the days leading up to the appointment.
  • Use a mindfulness app together.
  • Use the rose/candle technique: While holding up your index finger, take a deep breath in through your nose to smell the rose, and slowly exhale through your mouth to blow out the candle.

Plan for comfort

No matter the age of your child, bring comfort items to the appointment. A favorite stuffed animal, a cozy blanket to wrap up in, or a well-loved book can all bring comfort during a stressful moment. Ask your child what item will help if they feel worried during the appointment.

Choose a reward

"For all children (and adults!), it is a great idea to have a plan for after the appointment so there is something to look forward to," said Foy and McLarney. Whether it's an ice cream cone or a family movie day on the couch, planning your relaxation post-appointment gives kids something positive to think about during the visit.

Above all, focus on the positive. This vaccine means a lot of great things to a lot of kids, like play dates with friends and hugs from grandparents, so remember to talk about the exciting things to come once the vaccine takes effect.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Windy and cool for the rest of the day!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

Series Concert

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

Image

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Low: 53°

Image

Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

Image

Rose Hulman Series Concert

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540