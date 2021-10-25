Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Rust' director told authorities Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun when weapon discharged

'Rust' director told authorities Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun when weapon discharged

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The shot that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set last week was fired as actor Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun, according to the director who was injured in the shooting, an affidavit for a search warrant shows.

Joel Souza, director of the film "Rust," was shot in the shoulder and director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when the prop gun went off during a rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe Thursday.

Souza spoke to investigators Friday, according to the affidavit released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Souza told them Baldwin was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw," the affidavit said. A cross draw is when a shooter pulls the weapon from a holster on the opposite side of the body from the draw hand.

Souza was looking over Hutchins' shoulder "when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop," according to the affidavit.

Souza recalled Hutchins "complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection" after the shot was fired, the document said.

Investigators also talked with camera operator Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins at the time of the incident, the affidavit said.

Russell recalled Hutchins "saying she couldn't feel her legs" and medics treating her as she was bleeding on the floor, investigators said.

Both Souza and Russell acknowledged difficulties on set that day because of a walkout of some members of the camera department over payment and housing. Due to the labor problems, Souza said they had only one camera available to use that day, and it was not recording at the time of the incident.

Souza also confirmed to an investigator that he heard the term "cold gun" on set, meaning the firearm should have been empty.

According to the warrant, Souza said three people had been handling the guns or firearms for scenes -- they were checked by the armorer and first assistant director and then given to the actor using them.

The investigator said Souza was unaware of anyone on set being checked to see if they had live ammunition on them before or after the scenes were filmed.

"The only thing checked are the firearms to avoid live ammunition being in them. Joel (Souza) stated there should never be live rounds whatsoever near or around the scene," the affidavit said.

Souza's representatives have not returned CNN's requests for comment.

According to the affidavit, Russell told investigators Baldwin was "trying to explain how he was going to draw out the firearm and where his arm would be at when the firearm was pulled from the holster."

Russell "was not sure why the firearm was discharged and just remembered the loud bang from the firearm," the affidavit says.

When asked how Baldwin handled the firearm, Russell told investigators the actor "had been very careful" and recalled an earlier instance when Baldwin "made sure it was safe and that a child wasn't near him when they were discharging a firearm during that scene."

The search warrant sought to recover any footage, video cameras, computer equipment and memory cards used by cameras on the set.

No charges have been filed in the incident. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says it will discuss the case further in a press conference Wednesday.

Assistant director was subject of complaints

According to an earlier search warrant affidavit, the film's assistant director, David Halls, handed the prop gun to Baldwin before the shooting and yelled "cold gun," a remark meant to indicate the weapon didn't have live rounds.

Baldwin was handed one of three prop guns that were set up in a cart by an armorer for the movie and Halls did not know there were live rounds in the gun, the affidavit said.

Halls had been the subject of complaints over safety and his behavior on set during two productions in 2019, two people who worked closely with him told CNN.

The complaints against Halls include a disregard for safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics use, blocked fire lanes and exits, and instances of inappropriately sexual behavior in the workplace.

Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement to CNN that while working on Hulu's "Into the Dark" Anthology Series in February and May of 2019, Halls neglected to hold safety meetings and consistently failed to announce the presence of a firearm on set to the crew, as is protocol.

Halls did not respond to CNN's request for comment about Goll's allegations against him.

The armorer who prepared the prop gun used by Baldwin was identified in the search warrant documents as Hannah Gutierrez. She had recently finished work on her first project as head armorer, she said in a September podcast interview.

"I was really nervous about it at first," Gutierrez said of working as head armorer on the set of the movie "The Old Way," starring Nicolas Cage.

"I almost didn't take the job because I wasn't sure if I was ready, but doing it, like it went really smoothly," she said in an interview on the Voices of the West podcast, which is dedicated to the Old West.

Her work as armorer ranges from teaching actors how to wear a gun belt to aiming and shooting, she said.

'She was my role model'

Hutchins' husband described the loss of his wife as "enormous."

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," Matthew Hutchins tweeted Friday. Hutchins also leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

In an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday, Halyna Hutchins' sister Svetlana Androsovych said her family was struggling with grief.

"I cannot comprehend (her passing). I loved her very much ... I was very proud of her and she was my role model," Androsovych said. "This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents. Hopefully, time will ease our heartache."

CNN has reached out to Androsovych but not heard back.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember Hutchins.

The vigil was organized by by IATSE Local 600 and IATSE Local 480, chapters of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union -- which represents workers in various roles in the entertainment industry.

Among the speakers was International Cinematographers Guild President John Lindley, who acknowledged that grief can easily turn to anger in the aftermath of a tragic loss, cautioning union members at the same time to "hold off on the anger for now and support (Hutchins') family during this time."

Local 600 created a verified GoFundMe page for Hutchins' family. Nearly $200,000 had been raised as of early Monday.

The last speaker of the night was Lane Looper, a crew member from "Rust" who said he first met Hutchins around seven weeks ago. "I would've been lucky to do another movie with a person like that," said Looper, who was visibly emotional. "She was a wonderful mom and wife and was just a wonderful soul, and I really hope more people like her exist."

In a tweet Friday, Baldwin said he was heartbroken and was fully cooperating with police.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Turning Cooler and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Series Concert

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

Image

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Low: 53°

Image

Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

Image

Rose Hulman Series Concert

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540