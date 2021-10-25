Clear

Trump allies' election 'command center' was a war room for attempted coup

Trump allies' election 'command center' was a war room for attempted coup

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion By Dean Obeidallah

By the end of December last year, there wasn't a good faith basis to demand the 2020 election be overturned. Then-President Donald Trump's lawsuits challenging the results had failed, recounts in various states had confirmed Joe Biden's win and the Electoral College had voted to affirm Biden as the President-elect.

But, as The Washington Post reported on Saturday, none of that stopped Trump allies from running a "command center" in Washington, DC's Willard Hotel with a singular goal: "overturning the results of the 2020 election."

The Post provided us with jaw-dropping details about the "command center," which was at first set up at the Mandarin Oriental hotel by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik. (Kerik, you might recall, pled guilty in 2010 to eight felonies, including tax fraud and lying to government officials, before he was pardoned by Trump in February 2020.)

This "war room" was later moved to the Willard to be closer to the White House. And at the outset, it appears the purported goal was to review the 2020 election results and advise Trump on options to challenge undesirable outcomes. But the details of this report show that this election "command center" operated less like an above-board strategy team and more like a group of people pushing for an attempted coup -- and the burning question is what will be done about it to prevent future presidents from trying to do the same.

Along with Giuliani and Kerik, one of the other reported players in the "command center" was Steve Bannon, who was at the time out on $5 million bail after being charged in August 2020 with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions to his own "Build the Wall" campaign.

Bannon -- who was pardoned by Trump in his final hours in office -- recently refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in the House last week voting to hold him in criminal contempt. The House action means Attorney General Merrick Garland will decide whether to prosecute Bannon. You get the sense it's not just Trump but the people around him who also think they are above the law.

To be clear, there's nothing illegal about having lawyers and others review election results to determine if there was fraud or other suspicious activity, and then to file lawsuits to challenge results. Indeed, Trump's lawyers and allies robustly litigated the 2020 election, filing over 60 lawsuits and losing all but one minor one in Pennsylvania that that dealt with curing absentee ballots.

Overall, the pro-Trump lawyers had their day in court claiming a range of alleged election misconduct -- including fraud -- and they lost. Even Trump's own Attorney General William Barr declared on December 1 that "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

But by the end of December, the Post reports, Trump's team was still working tirelessly from the Willard to achieve that "different outcome." This cabal strategized to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to baselessly stop the congressional certification of Biden's win on January 6 and send the results back to the states for further investigation.

It's not clear what that investigation would've been about, given that there was no credible evidence of election fraud -- other than a delay tactic to somehow allow the House of Representative to choose Trump as president, as Bannon and others had been urging. (If no presidential candidate reached 270 Electoral votes, the House then selects the president with each state delegation receiving one vote. Since the GOP controlled 26 delegations, they theoretically could elect Trump despite his losing the 2020 election.)

Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House special assistant, told the Post that he believed that Pence had "the constitutional power to send the issue back to the states for 10 days to investigate the widespread fraud and report back well in advance of Inauguration Day, January 20th ... our efforts were focused on conveying that message."

When violence broke out at the Capitol, Epshteyn said, "In line with President Trump's position and message, the Trump legal team immediately made it clear that any and all violence is not acceptable."

Even more alarming was The Post's reporting that on January 2, Trump -- along with Giuliani and another conservative lawyer -- spoke via conference call to some 300 GOP state legislators urging them to "decertify" the election results based on alleged fraud. Trump reportedly told them, "You are the real power." To Trump, GOP state officials were the "power" behind our democracy, not the voters of America.

One of the GOP state legislators on that call, Michigan Sen. Ed McBroom, told the Post that he listened in to see if Trump would provide evidence of voter fraud that could change the results in his state. McBroom explained that he wasn't presented with any such evidence; thus, he refused to call for the Michigan results to be decertified.

That lack of evidence didn't stop dozens of other GOP state legislators who were on that call from writing to Pence and urging him to delay certification of Biden's victory for 10 days to allow "our respective bodies to meet, investigate, and as a body vote on certification or decertification of the election." They were doing what Trump demanded so that he could remain in power, even though our courts -- including judges Trump appointed -- all ruled against his demands to overturn the election. But Trump didn't care about our laws nor what the courts decided; he was laser-focused on remaining in power at any cost.

This is what an attempted coup looks like. Coups are not just tanks rolling in the streets. It's an illegal attempt to overturn the will of the people to retain political power. And if the organizers of the failed coup are not punished, what's to stop them from attempting another in the future?

Consequently, the question that must be addressed by the Department of Justice is this: Do the Trump team's actions rise to the level of a federal crime, such as a conspiracy to interfere in a federal election? At least one law professor believes so.

But no one who supports our democratic Republic can read about these actions behind the scenes to overturn the 2020 election and not believe it was dangerous and wrong. And if this somehow does not violate our current laws, Congress needs to act swiftly to enact laws to criminalize such conduct. If not, the next attempt to overturn valid election results may succeed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Turning Cooler and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Series Concert

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

Image

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Low: 53°

Image

Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

Image

Rose Hulman Series Concert

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540