Clear

A nurse created a baby registry for a new father after his unvaccinated wife died of Covid-19 before meeting their baby

A nurse created a baby registry for a new father after his unvaccinated wife died of Covid-19 before meeting their baby

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Eric Robison will never run out of words to describe his wife.

Her smile, her laughter, her constant goofiness, the faces she made when she was grumpy, the kindness she bought out of him, the way she felt like home.

Losing her made the world stop in its tracks, he says, as if the road they were walking stopped at a dead end with no future in sight.

Emily Robison was unvaccinated when she died on September 20 from Covid-19, after fighting to survive for over a month. Just three weeks before her death, she had given birth to their first child, a girl she named Carmen after her great grandmother.

"I knew something was wrong that night," Robinson told CNN, referring to her final hours. "I could feel it in my chest. It felt like Emily was farther away from me than she already was. In my heart, I felt like she was too far out of grasp."

He added: "Even though she was in the hospital, I always felt like she was there, holding onto me. But in that moment, I knew she was slipping away."

As he was dialing the hospital on his phone, he received a call in the same instant, Robison said, His wife's heart had stopped, the hospital told him. Within 46 minutes, Emily had passed away, leaving behind loved ones including her husband and their baby.

"After that, I was just a lost soul," Robison said.

Now a single father, mourning the loss of his soul mate and preparing to embark on the journey of fatherhood alone, Robison wasn't sure what to do.

But one nurse had his back -- as did hundreds of strangers who heard his story and sent baby supplies, materials, gifts and donations to help him through the tragedy.

A helping hand in times of desperate need

Ashlee Schwartz remembers the first time she saw Robison.

He was sitting in front of his wife's hospital room, separated by a glass door, just looking at her "so clearly heartbroken," Schwartz said.

An ICU nurse at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas -- where she has worked for 10 years -- Schwartz had just learned that Robison's wife, a 22-year-old pregnant woman, had been intubated and placed on life support.

"The image will forever be inscribed in my head. He was just staring in a daze. It literally broke my heart to pieces," she told CNN.

"Especially as an ICU nurse, the reality of life with this virus is any patient's story could very well be our own story someday and I just thought to myself 'What if this was me sitting in this chair staring into my husband's room?'"

The couple had been unvaccinated because of misinformation that the vaccine causes issues in pregnant women and could hurt the baby.

Pregnant people who develop Covid-19 symptoms risk emergency complications and other problems with their pregnancies, according to two new studies. And pregnancy alone places people at an increased risk for severe illness and death.

But despite the risks, pregnant people remain some of the most vaccine-hesitant populations in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When Robison got the virus from someone he works with, he found himself feeling better in days while Emily's health quickly deteriorated. She was hospitalized with Covid-19 pneumonia on August 15 and was placed on life support three days later, according to Robison.

"Before they put her on the ventilator, I told her I loved her more than anything in the world," he said. "I told her something I shouldn't have, I promised she would come back to me. She whispered that she loved me and that was the last time I talked to her."

On August 25, Emily's condition worsened and delivery nurses struggled to obtain the baby's heart rate.

That day, Carmen Robison was born in an emergency C-section, nearly two months premature.

After discovering that the baby was born, Schwartz made a Facebook post asking co-workers and friends if they wanted to buy a gift for the new parents.

"I called Eric and asked if he and Emily had a baby registry and he didn't know what a registry was. He said all they had for Carmen were clothes. As Emily was fighting for her life, I just felt called and a sense of responsibility to make sure this baby had everything she needed," Schwartz said.

"All I could picture was Emily coming home after being in the hospital for months and not having much of anything for Carmen and asking herself 'Why did someone not help me?'"

The nurse created a baby registry on Amazon, Babylist, and Target, and launched a GoFundMe for the family that has so far raised more than $16,000.

The gifts came rolling in, with nearly all the gifts on the registries purchased and mailed to the family. Over 200 people contributed in gifts, and over 300 others donated money to the GoFundMe.

"Never would I have imagined that gifts would start pouring in from all over Arkansas and the rest of the country," Robison said. "It's bittersweet, because I wish Emily was still alive to see it. But not having to worry about Carmen being taken care of is one less thing I have to worry about right now."

Baby Carmen is set to go home with her dad on Monday after spending two months at the hospital due to reflex issues with her feedings, a common problem in many premature babies.

"I'm so grateful for everyone who has helped, even those who have messaged me saying they can't give me money but will pray for me. That's perfect enough for me," Robison said. "I know Emily is watching right now crying with happiness. She always wanted to be a mom."

Schwartz made two pictures, with Robison's permission, of Emily's handprints. When Carmen is discharged, her handprints will be placed on top of Emily's.

"She will forever have a keepsake of her mama," Schwartz said.

"She would still be here if we took it serious"

Saturday would have marked Emily and Robison's four-year anniversary and three years since they were married.

The couple had met on Facebook, where they immediately connected and found themselves on the phone every day for hours. Within a month, they moved in together and became inseparable.

In October 2018, they got married. His dream of finding his forever person had come true, he said, and he wasn't planning on ever letting her go.

"She was like the female Jim Carrey. She was extremely goofy, extremely cute," Robison said. "Wherever I was with her, I was at home. It's how I always felt with her, even when we were hitting rock bottom."

When Robison shuts his eyes, all he can hear is the hospital intercom blaring "code blue room 22" over and over again in the moments before he lost his wife. Code blue is the hospital emergency code.

"That sound of the heart monitor as they're pushing on her, trying to bring her back, that sound plays in my nightmare every single night since," he said.

"I had to be in Covid gear to see her after she died because she had been so sick, but it blocked me from kissing her. I didn't care. The moment they closed the curtains, I ripped off the face mask and kissed her. I told her I loved her and that I'm sorry I didn't try harder."

Now, Robison just wishes they had gotten vaccinated, a message he wants to send to everyone who has yet to receive the vaccine.

"It's a different pain than anything I've felt in my life, sitting there looking at my wife, dead on a bed, holding her hand and watching the color roll out of her face," he said. "Get vaccinated. It's very serious. She would still be here if we took it serious."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Morning storms, then warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540