Clear

'Succession' star Nicholas Braun: Greg 'feels unsafe all the time'

'Succession' star Nicholas Braun: Greg 'feels unsafe all the time'

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The season premiere of HBO's "Succession" saw a lot of moves on the chess board that is the Roy family's power struggle.

One of the pieces on that board, Greg, the beloved-by-viewers character who lives somewhere on thin border of the family's inner circle, took a place on Team Kendall in the season opener, standing beside him as he launched an attack against Logan. But will he be tempted to realign with his powerful uncle? Will he play both sides?

Actor Nicholas Braun was careful with his answers when CNN caught up with him, admitting that he's terrible at teasing plot points. Luckily, in addition to talking about Greg's trajectory, there was much more to chat about.

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

CNN: The big question is where Greg's loyalties lie and is particularly concerned about his own safety and security. How does he cope with dilemma that going forward?

Nicholas Braun, actor: Greg is between multiple potential places to land. I think Greg feels unsafe all the time. He doesn't know ever where the safest places [are], especially this season. There's the threat of going to jail. There's a lot of places for Greg to get knocked down. That's a big part of his season -- how do I do this? Where do I go?

CNN: Going into this season, was it at all your hope that he would find a friend -- like a real one? Someone outside of the family who doesn't have an ulterior motive and someone who could be like, 'Greg, are you okay?'

Totally. I think Greg really needs someone to ask him if he's okay. I think he's kind of lonely in this world. There's always Tom for some version of companionship. But, yeah, I think Greg does need a friend. He does start a relationship with someone this year -- starts to, at least. [He] seeks a relationship. It doesn't necessarily work the way he wants to, but that's a nice piece of growth for him. But what you said is right -- he does need somebody and something that feels nice in this world. Nothing really feels good ever. Everything feels bad.

Which describes a lot of people on this show, I suppose. Do you ever think about what Greg wants from life? What is he really seeking being part of this world?

I think about that a lot. I mean, I think he wants the proximity to power, the proximity to influence, or this circle that influences a lot of people. I think he always wanted to be part of this side of the family.

Him and his grandpa don't get along that. There's not a lot of chemistry between those two guys. His grandpa is also like stingy and doesn't sharing any of the money. And his mom, who we met briefly in the first season, is a bit of a headcase. He just wanted out of that life and into the one that's in the public eye and successful.

Once you get in that, I think it's very addictive. When you can get on yachts and private planes and have all the spoils of it, it's pretty exciting. I think hard to imagine, "I guess I'll go back to living with my mom." So how can you survive? And then how can you leap forward? I think he's acquiring the skills in order to do that.

Do you ever wonder what kind of teenager he was? What brought him to the point of being this guy kind of has confidence but lacks the ability to execute it in a way?

I think he is an only child and was kind of protected by his mother. I think he wanted to break out.

Personality wise, maybe he was a bit of...I see him as like a skater or [someone who] smoked a lot of weed. Maybe he dealt drugs in middle school -- dealt weed to kids in middle school or high school. Maybe he was his own little entrepreneur and [that was how] he showed he had a little entrepreneurial spirit there. I think he was just a bit of a mess, and his mother wasn't like helping him be like, "Get out there, son." She was like holding him back. So he goes out there and Logan's like, "Come on in here, buddy." And that feels really good. .

The main thing missing for me in this Greg puzzle is he's this 20-something living in the big city from somewhere else: Where are his friends or pieces of his past life?

[Executive producer] Jesse [Armstrong] and I have talked about it. We think that he has like some friend group, you know, coworkers from Waystar -- fellow low-level people and executive assistants. But we don't see them probably just because there's so much going on in this show. You see one of them in episode two, this girl. Anyway, I hear you. It is part of being a young person in New York, especially like in this world. He can't go over and like have dinner with Shiv and Tom.

What's funny is that I've seen these betting odds for who's going to take over the company, and Greg is this dark horse. Do you think people generally underestimate him?

Actually, the public does not underestimate Greg. A lot of people come up to me and they're like, "I know you're going to get the whole thing. I know that you're going to take over. You're going to be at the top." I could see Greg being at the top for, like, five minutes. It's like all of a sudden something happens and he's like, "Am I the...am I the CEO?" And everyone's like, "Yeah, you are." And then something happens very quickly -- "No, that was a mistake." But who knows? I hope he keeps rising the ranks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Morning storms, then warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540