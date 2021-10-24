Clear

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-migrant plan: Many arrested, many detained, few prosecuted

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-migrant plan: Many arrested, many detained, few prosecuted

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, CNN

The 27-year-old man tried to hold it together as he walked to his cell. It was weeks since he had been arrested. Weeks with no charges and no access to an attorney, he told CNN. Worst of all, two weeks without being able to talk to anyone on the outside, especially his wife and 7-year-old son.

Emotions took over. "I started crying," he told CNN, remembering that time.

Amid his isolation, in an orange jumpsuit, all he had was his faith.

"I thanked God for the good and the bad I was going through," he said.

The man, now with an attorney, spoke to CNN on Zoom, asking for anonymity as he is still in jail and fears retribution.

An undocumented migrant from Mexico, he crossed into Texas hoping to make a better life for himself and his family.

That he was apprehended and detained after crossing the Rio Grande is not surprising. It's what happened next.

The man was held in jail for 52 days before he was charged with the misdemeanor offense of criminal trespass, his attorney says. For 43 of those days -- more than six weeks -- he had no access to a lawyer, he told CNN. And the man said there were long gaps, sometimes two weeks, when he was not allowed to make any phone call to tell his wife how he was.

His story is among claims by hundreds of migrants who, through their attorneys and court documents, say their constitutional rights are being violated under an effort spearheaded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to arrest undocumented immigrants for trespassing onto private property.

A recent state legislative committee hearing heard from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) that 155 arrestees went weeks without counsel, an apparent affront to the Sixth Amendment that gives rights to "the accused" in a US jurisdiction, not just citizens.

And court records show more than 200 men, some of whom had been detained for more than a month without being formally charged, were released on zero bond last month.

Attorney Amrutha Jindal says it's almost like the detainees disappeared in the system.

"Because charges hadn't been filed against them, there was no official record in the clerk's office that they were even, that they even existed," said Jindal, who says she is representing more than 20 men who were arrested in early August but weren't given attorneys until toward the end of September.

The fanfare and the reality 

Abbott announced an additional effort to arrest migrants under his already established Operation Lone Star to a cheering crowd in June, promising a surge of personnel and resources to combat what he called a crisis of human smuggling and drug smuggling at the border.

A key new tactic was arresting suspected undocumented immigrants for trespassing onto private property after crossing the border.

"You have very dangerous people who are involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, people that if you encounter, you don't know if you're going to walk away safely from," Abbott said of the targets. But so far, most of the people arrested under the policy don't meet that profile.

Many are actually asylum seekers, according to an attorney whose legal aid group represents more than 500 of the total 1,300 people reported arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Many of them are here seeking asylum. They are educated. I have had a constitutional law professor from Venezuela. I've had a professional baseball player from Venezuela. We have journalists, political activists, [and] university students," Kristin Etter of Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid told a Texas legislative committee this month.

Many cases are not being prosecuted. David Martinez, the Val Verde County Attorney in charge of prosecuting misdemeanors, says from June to September he rejected or dismissed about 40% of Operation Lone Star cases.

In about 70% of those cases, he did so because the migrants were seeking asylum. In other cases, he has been troubled by the circumstances of the arrests themselves.

To illustrate his point, he plays video from a body camera worn by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

Two state troopers stand by an open gate facing the Rio Grande and Mexico beyond. The gate leads to a fenced property and appears to have "no trespassing" signs.

As the first of three people approaches the troopers, Martinez critiques their actions.

"They should have stopped him and said, 'This is private property. You're not welcome on this property.' But instead, they even point to this general area," Martinez said. "But they could have easily prevented him from crossing onto the private property. Or they could have said, just continue walking to the public roadway."

He replays the video that, Martinez says, appears to show a Texas state trooper directing the migrants onto the private property before arresting one of them for trespass.

Martinez said he rejected the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined to comment to CNN about that case.

Martinez has more. He pulls a file he says contains the cases of 11 other migrants who alleged that law enforcement zip-tied them in pairs, walked them about 20 minutes and made them scale a 10-foot fence. They were later arrested by state troopers for criminal trespassing, documents show.

"Immediately, I noticed that there was no supplemental reports from Border Patrol," Martinez said. "In Texas there's a directive to all troopers that they are to wear body cams. When I first received the case, there were no body cams."

It was another case that Martinez declined to prosecute.

"My concern was I didn't have tangible evidence that I could rely on," Martinez said. "So, I made the decision to dismiss the case."

In a statement to CNN, US Customs and Border Protection said the 11 men fled onto private property when they were stopped by agents.

Texas DPS did not answer CNN's questions. But the agency told The Texas Tribune the migrants' claims were inaccurate.

Desperate waits and high costs  

The TIDC says all agencies involved are now meeting regularly to ensure arrestees are getting legal advice in a timely manner.

That follows questions about how prepared a tiny rural county like Kinney County, next-door to Val Verde, was to deal with arresting migrants for trespassing. CNN asked TIDC executive director Geoff Burkhart if Kinney County was overwhelmed.

"I think a county like Kinney County, where you only have 4,000 people living there and you have one county attorney, they're certainly not prepared for the volume of cases," Burkhart said. "And that's why the state became involved."

But even with the state promises, two migrants who talked to CNN last week said they knew several men in their jail pods who had been waiting up to three months to talk to a lawyer.

One said the unrepresented men begged the others to raise their cases.

"'Ask about us. Tell them we have 90 days, 80 days and we haven't seen an attorney. We don't know anything and here we are,'" he says he is told.

CNN raised the concerns with the TIDC. The commission said it then located at least one person arrested in May and held in jail who did not have a lawyer. That person was assigned counsel Thursday night.

"This is not the system that should exist in our country. And in fact the Constitution says that this is not the system that should exist in our country," said defense lawyer Jindal of Restoring Justice. "Every step of the way we are seeing a very, very troubling violation of rights."

And as the cases languish, the costs rise.

Abbott signed laws this year that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts, according to Abbott's office.

The TIDC, which is tasked with providing legal counsel for those who qualify and request it, was awarded about $30 million, according to Geoff Burkhart the commission's executive director.

Two state prisons have been repurposed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to house migrants on pretrial detention, per the department.

To meet county jail standards, staff needed training, fire and safety infrastructure had to be repaired, medical capabilities increased, and areas for attorney visits expanded, the department's chief of staff Jason Clark told a state House committee.

He testified that air conditioning is not required in Texas prisons but is required in jails that house people who have not been convicted of a crime. Clark said the electrical upgrades cost about $375,000 and the fuel for the generators being used is costing about $200,000 a month.

Abbott declined CNN's request to discuss Operation Lone Star on camera and did not answer specific questions emailed about this story. Instead, his press office sent CNN a statement saying the Biden Administration is ignoring border communities.

"While the Biden Administration refuses to do their job and ignores the pleas of border communities for help, Governor Abbott continues working with state and local partners to surge critical personnel and resources needed to secure the border and protect Texans," said the statement from Abbott's spokesperson Renae Eze.

While many of the migrants have been released to federal immigration authorities and even back onto the streets they were taken from, others are waiting for their attorney, their charge, their day in court or their release.

"Many of us get depressed," one migrant told CNN on Zoom. "We sit in our beds. We wake up to see we are trapped. They have us jailed and we don't even know why."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Morning storms, then warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540