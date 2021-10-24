Clear

Everest's 100 years of destiny and death on the roof the world

Everest's 100 years of destiny and death on the roof the world

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

It's a fact every school child knows: Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world.

It's a truth that feels ancient and inevitable, an unassailable certainty that draws hundreds of climbers to attempt the summit each year -- because, in the words of George Mallory, one of the first mountaineers to conquer it, "it's there."

However, this fascination with the mountain whose historic Tibetan name is Qomolangma ("Holy Mother") is a modern phenomenon and the first reconnaissance mission to its slopes was completed just a century ago, on October 25, 1921.

This is the story of how Mount Everest became the ultimate adventure challenge of our age.

Becoming the tallest

In the 19th century, the British Empire was a global industrial superpower, with a drive towards exploration and mastery. Places, people and even time itself -- a standardized time system was first introduced on British railways in 1847 -- were all to be categorized and measured.

The Great Trigonometrical Survey was a 70-year project by the East India Company that applied this scientific precision to the Indian subcontinent, establishing the demarcation of British territories in India and the height of the Himalayan peaks.

There had been a number of former claimants to the title of "world's highest mountain": Chimborazo in the Andes. Nanda Devi and Kanchenjunga in the Himalayas.

It was in 1856 that the formerly overlooked Peak XV -- soon to be Mount Everest -- was officially declared to be the world's tallest mountain above sea level, at 29,002 ft (8,839.8 meters. Its official height today is a little higher -- 8,849 meters).

Acquiring an English name

"People had been waiting for years to measure some of these peaks, because it seemed then that nobody had any way of getting to them, much less climbing them," explains Craig Storti, author of "The Hunt for Mount Everest," published this month.

Peak XV stood on the border of Nepal and Tibet (now an autonomous region of China) and both were closed to foreigners.

The mountain's height was calculated through a series of triangulation measurements where were conducted some 170 kilometers away in Darjeeling, India.

Andrew Waugh, British Surveyor General of India, successfully argued that as the two countries were inaccessible, a local name could therefore not be found and that Peak XV should be named after his predecessor in the role, George Everest.

Everest, who initially objected to the honor bestowed upon him, had no direct involvement in the mountain's discovery, nor did he ever get the opportunity to see it. (Incidentally, we've been saying it wrong: his family name was pronounced "Eev-rest").

Opening to outsiders

Everest's human history is thought to have begun around 925 with the building of Rongkuk Monastery on the mountain's north side, writes Storti. But the first known attempt to ascend it was the British reconnaissance expedition that set out in 1921.

The Lhasa Convention of 1904, following the British invasion led by Francis Younghusband, was the trade deal that formed the wedge to the British being able to enter Tibet.

The 1921 expedition was led by the Anglo-Irish explorer Charles Howard-Bury and included George Mallory, who would die on an Everest expedition in 1924, with his remains not recovered until 75 years later.

The golden age of mountaineering

In Europe, mountain-climbing took off as a sport -- rather than a practical, political, or spiritual activity -- in the 18th century. By the mid-19th century -- alpinism's "golden age" -- the Alps' high peaks were all scaled, from Mont Blanc to the Mattherhorn.

Attention turned in the late 19th century to the Americas and Africa also, but the ultimate and greatest challenge remained the Himalayas.

An Englishman named Albert F. Mummery was the Western pioneer in South Asia, perishing on Nanga Parbat in 1895.

Says Storti, "The confluence of the maturing of mountaineering, and Britain's presence in India, led to (it almost almost being) inevitable that the people from a tiny island nation would dominate Himalayan mountaineering for many years."

Working out the route

For the first three decades of Everest expeditions, mountaineers approached the summit from the north side, which is a significantly more difficult climb.

The first reconnaissance mission set off marching from Darjeeling on May 18, 1921 on what would be a five-month-long trip and were laying the groundwork for a century of mountaineers to follow.

Today, adventurers approach from the south, where, says Storti, most of the journey is a "fairly easy plod up the mountain, not technically difficult at all. People with very little climbing experience can put down $60,000 and have a good chance of reaching the top as long as the weather holds and the Sherpas take care of them."

Lou Dzierzak, editor-in-chief at outdoor adventure experts Outforia, tells CNN Travel that "One major advancement was the establishment of a team of highly skilled Nepalese climbers known as the Icefall Doctors in 1997.

"The Icefall Doctors establish a route through the Khumbu Icefall, which is one of the most dangerous sections of the popular South Col Route. Without them, the number of commercial expeditions on Everest each year wouldn't be nearly as high as it is today. However, many Nepalese Icefall doctors, guides, and porters have lost their lives in recent years while working in this dangerous section of the mountain."

Learning how humans cope at altitude

One of the men on the 1921 expedition was Scottish chemist Alexander Kellas, whose previous pioneering work on high-altitude physiology was crucial to the future of Himalayan engineering.

At the beginning of the 20th century, very little was currently known about the effects on the body, because "nobody had been that high yet," says Storti.

Kellas, an experienced climber, was part of the reconnaissance mission to Everest but died of heart issues just a day's hike before reaching the mountain.

Says Storti, "He just went about his work quietly, became an expert on elevation and the effects on the human body, (and) made some of the most spectacular climbs of anyone of his generation."

Says Dzierzak, "The biggest physiological challenge to climbing Mount Everest is the negative effects that climbing at high elevations has on the human body.

Prolonged exposure can cause dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, and shortness of breath, among other signs and symptoms. Even when a climber isn't feeling particularly sick, most mountaineers need to stop for a few breaths after every single step while climbing on the highest slopes of Everest."

Climbers didn't use oxygen at all on the first expeditions, but today they "have access to improved mask designs and regulators," says Dzierzak. "But, even then, climbers still have issues with oxygen masks and regulators freezing, which makes climbing at high elevations risky business."

Dzierzak adds: "The other major physical challenge to climbing Everest is the sheer amount of time that it takes to summit the mountain. Most climbers spend months on the mountain setting up intermediary campsites along their route."

Developing specialist clothing and equipment

It's said that when the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw saw a photo of the 1921 reconnaissance expedition, dressed in their simple clothing of wool, cotton and silk, he described them as looking like a "Connemara picnic surprised by a snowstorm."

Says Storti, "The climbing equipment was very primitive, the clothes also. The boots were cloth and not leather. And so if storms came up -- the main risk on Everest is the weather not the terrain, except from the north -- they risk serious frostbite."

Dzierzak says that there been a number of major technological developments in equipment between the 1920s and now, primarily in climbing clothing and equipment. "Modern advancements in fabric design and synthetic insulation have really changed the game in mountaineering. Waterproof-breathable fabrics that we take for granted today, like Gore-Tex, were truly revolutionary when they first hit the market in the late 1960s."

As for equipment, "Mallory and his fellow climbers used hemp ropes, hobnail boots, wooden ice axes, and metal pitons to climb," says Dzierzak. "These were cutting-edge pieces of equipment in the 1920s, but they can't perform as well as the nylon ropes, crampons, and metal ice axes that we use today."

Everest in the 21st century

While the expedition of 1921 didn't attempt a summit, it certainly paved the way for the first successful ascent in 1953, led by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary -- and for many more that followed.

"Everest is now one of the most popular big mountains to climb in the world and, with that, comes an influx of money and infrastructure in the region," says Dzierzak.

"However, the popularity of Everest has its own challenges. Overcrowding on the South Col Route is a real issue, as are the large quantities of trash on the mountain."

Too many people on Everest has, in the past, resulted in tragedy. On May 11, 1996, 12 people died after blizzards closed in on climbers some of whom had been delayed in their ascent by having to wait in line.

Close to 900 people reached the summit in 2019 -- a record year, but also one that saw 11 people die. That year also produced the memorable image of a long tailback of climbers waiting to ascend.

Climate change is also a worry. Says Dzierzak, "There are already concerns about how warming temperatures might destabilize the Khumbu Icefall even further, making it more dangerous to cross."

Despite the hazards, Mount Everest's fascination for climbers shows no sign of waning 100 years after that first expedition. Its deadly allure will no doubt inspire generations of adventurers to come.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain & Storms Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

Image

Toys for Tots are collecting gifts for families across the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540