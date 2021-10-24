Clear

Netflix launches a 'Palestinian Stories' collection featuring award-winning films

Netflix launches a 'Palestinian Stories' collection featuring award-winning films

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Netflix has released a film collection dedicated to sharing Palestinian stories in a move a Palestinian filmmaker is calling "bold."

The streaming service launched the "Palestinian Stories" collection, featuring 32 award-winning films created by Palestinians or about Palestinian stories, on October 14, the company said in a press release.

Ameen Nayfeh, a 33-year-old filmmaker from the West Bank now living in Ramallah, is one of the many directors and writers whose movies have been included in the collection.

"I was very happy, and very surprised to be honest. This was a bold thing to buy 32 titles especially after what happened early this year," Nayfeh told CNN.

The filmmaker is referring to recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians this summer that escalated rapidly into one of the worst rounds of violence between the two sides in the last several years.

Between May 10 and 20, Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire killed at least 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, according to the health ministry there. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, died as a result of Palestinian militant fire from Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces and Israel's emergency service. At least 29 health facilities in Gaza have been damaged since May 10, according to UNICEF.

"Our stories are not well known. While we make films that travel internationally, our reach has never been so big," Nayfeh added. "Now that it is available for the public, anywhere, in any country, at any time, it's a huge achievement for Palestinian filmmakers."

Nayfeh wrote and directed "The Crossing," a 10-minute short film included in the collection. The film is based on the true story that happened to him and his siblings at an Israeli checkpoint while they were trying to visit their sick grandfather, who lived on the other side of the wall in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In the film, the family was nearly denied entry despite receiving the necessary permits to cross the controversial barrier along the West Bank.

"Since the wall was built, we were cut off from the part of our family on the other side of the wall in occupied territory," Nayfeh said. "This bought a lot of painful and traumatic memories to me and thousands of families in Palestine."

'Now people can know the truth'

In May, an already tense situation worsened, prompted by moves to displace Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem near the Old City. Protests over the possible evictions exploded at one of the holiest sites in the city, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

As Palestinian demonstrators threw rocks at police, Israeli forces entered the Al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, firing stun grenades at protesters and worshipers.

For nearly two decades after the founding of the State of Israel in 1948, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has led to Palestinians suffering limited autonomy in Gaza and parts of the West Bank, while Israel maintains control of all borders and security.

"It's not a conflict. I'm living under occupation, I'm not in conflict with anyone. I am being occupied, I'm being oppressed, I'm being harassed, ethnically cleansed, and this is far from being in conflict," Nayfeh said. "People like placing the same responsibility equally on both sides and this is a huge injustice to us Palestinians."

But Nayfeh says he believes strongly in the power of storytelling, and the launch of Netflix's "Palestinian Stories" collection brings him "a lot of hope."

"Finally we feel, I wouldn't call it justice, but a difference in the international reaction to our part of the world and what is happening to us," he continued.

Other award-winning titles included in the collection are "A Man Returned" by Mahdi Fleifel, "Like 20 Impossibles" by Annemarie Jacir, and "It Must Be Heaven" by Elia Suleiman.

"The diversification of our content sits close to my heart as Netflix works to become the home of Arabic Cinema, a place where anyone in the world can access great Arab stories," Nuha El Tayeb, the director of content acquisitions, MENAT at Netflix, said in a press release.

"While these stories are distinctly and authentically Arab, the themes are quintessentially human, and will resonate with audiences across the world. That is the true beauty of storytelling."

Many of the stories shed light on the brutal realities of life in the occupied Palestinian territories under Israeli rule or what it's like living in Palestinian refugee camps, but the films are also about love, comedy, and the pride of being Palestinian.

"I hope these films will raise awareness," Nayfeh said. "Many people say they don't know what's happening, well now you have access to so many titles that are telling the story in different styles, documentaries, shorts, and feature films. Now people can know the truth. It's a huge thing."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain & Storms Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

Image

Toys for Tots are collecting gifts for families across the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540