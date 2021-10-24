Clear

This family has 3 daughters born on August 25, and they're not triplets or twins

This family has 3 daughters born on August 25, and they're not triplets or twins

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Sherry Liang, CNN

For three of the past six years, Kristin Lammert has spent August 25 in a delivery room.

She calls herself a planner, but nothing could have prepared her for how her pregnancies played out: three daughters, born three years apart on the same day.

When Sophia, Lammert's first daughter, was born on August 25, 2015, the only other family member she shared a birthday with was their rescue dog, Koda Bear. Sophia spent her third birthday welcoming her sister Giuliana to the world. This year, they repeated the August 25 tradition with the birth of their sister, Mia.

"By my third one, I'm like, 'Wow, this is kind of like freaky fate,'" Lammert said.

Against all odds

After Today published an article on their family, Lammert said she's seen an outpouring of comments, mostly positive, about people's experiences with coincidences and shared birthdays. She's also noticed skeptical comments -- that her inductions were planned, or she orchestrated these birthdays.

Lammert said there was some planning on when they wanted to have their babies. They knew they wanted three years in between each baby. For their first, they had August in mind because it was in between the big holidays. For their second, they only planned for three years after the first. For their third, they were aiming for a due date after September 1, since Lammert didn't want her daughter to be the youngest in her class at school.

Lammert was also induced for all three of her pregnancies at the guidance of her doctors, due to added stress on Lammert and the baby during early labor.

"The date doesn't just automatically line up. My doctors were not going to induce me just because the date sounded cool," Lammert said. "My body just, now we know, needs that extra help."

Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, did not oversee Lammert's delivery, but she said the coincidence is "not something I've personally seen or heard of."

"What we do know is that this phenomenon is extremely rare," Greves said.

Greves said labor inductions occur on a case-by-case basis. Complications from preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related high blood pressure condition, can be a factor to inducing a pregnancy.

Lammert said her last pregnancy was the hardest one yet.

Ten weeks into her third pregnancy, Lammert got Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with preeclampsia, which her doctor said can result in an early delivery. Her September 2021 due date turned into August, and another August 25 daughter was born.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, their families couldn't be there for Mia's birth in person, but Lammert said the nurses and doctors were aware of the day's significance. Her husband Nick was eager to alert all the personnel of the backstory.

"They were like, 'What? We need to get this baby born on August 25.' So, by the time we were in labor and delivery, everybody knew," Lammert said. "But by the time I was in active labor ... I don't think I had any clue what was going on."

In the labor and delivery room, Lammert said their family group chat was tossing around guesses for the delivery time. Lammert guessed 7 p.m., and Nick guessed 6:59 p.m. Mia was born at 6:58 p.m.

"I looked at Nick, and I'm like, 'You beat me,'" Lammert said. "We're very competitive."

Three birthdays in one

The daughters were excited to welcome Mia and plan their birthdays together, Lammert said. Sophia and Giuliana had a Luca-inspired birthday party the weekend before their birthday, and a day before Lammert went to the hospital.

Nick said they didn't want any of the girls to feel left out, so throughout the pregnancy, they kept the girls involved. They listened to Mia's heartbeat, read books to Lammert's belly, picked songs for her and played doctor.

They spent August 25 eating ice cream with their grandparents and waiting for the news.

Talking to minutes-old Mia for the first time on the phone, Sophia got to hear the baby's first cry.

"I said, 'This is your birthday gift from Mommy and Daddy.' And she started to cry, and we were all crying," Lammert said.

They notice the numbers 3 and 825 (for August 25) everywhere now, Lammert said. Sophia has to be at school by 8:25 a.m. Lammert's lunch bill earlier this month came out to be $8.25. They had three nurses in the delivery room. Her induction started at 3 p.m. Nick turned 33 years old this year.

"There's just little things like that," Lammert said. "They're not really significant things that are happening, but it just pops up everywhere."

Her family jokes that she's known for being the lucky one in the family. Any contest with luck involved, Lammert usually takes the prize. Her brother, who's a doctor, couldn't fathom the odds of this coincidence, but told Lammert if this could happen to anyone, it'd be her.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain & Storms Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

haunted halls YMCA

Image

Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rain showers developing. Low: 50°

Image

ISU Football Victorious on Homecoming

Image

ISU Homecoming Parade

Image

Loogootee Volleyball Falls in the Regional Semi-Finals to Trinity Lutheran

Image

Dedication of Stephanie's Kitchen

Image

Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

Image

Linton Volleyball Advances to Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

Image

Toys for Tots are collecting gifts for families across the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540