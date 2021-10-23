Clear

Turkey's president has ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared 'persona non grata' for backing jailed activist

Turkey's president has ordered 10 ambassadors to be declared 'persona non grata' for backing jailed activist

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Kareem El Damanhoury, Isil Sariyuce and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S., France, and Germany, be declared "persona non grata" after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Persona non grata literally means "an unwelcome person."

"I gave the necessary instructions to our minister of foreign affairs," Erdogan said in a speech Saturday. "I told him what to do. I said that you will deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible."

The Turkish president added the ambassadors should leave the country if they do not understand Turkey.

If the country's Foreign Ministry takes the order, it can move forward with the process without further approval. This step could pave the way for their expulsions.

The move comes a few days after Turkey summoned the ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, France, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden over their joint statement calling for Kavala's release on the fourth year of his detention.

"The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system," the joint statement said. "Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the joint statement is "irresponsible" and said it rejected what it called attempts to influence the court system.

Kavala has been in detention without a conviction since 2017. He was acquitted on charges last year related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests. The verdict was overturned, and new charges were brought against him for his alleged involvement in the 2016 attempted coup.

"Who are you? What is it? Leave Kavala. Do you leave the bandits, murderers, terrorists in your own country?" Erdogan said to journalists on Thursday.

"Why do 10 ambassadors make this statement? Those who defend this [George] Soros leftover are trying to get him released. I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we cannot afford to host them in our country. Is it your place to teach such a lesson to Turkey?"

The expulsion of ambassadors is a "sign of the authoritarian drift" of the Turkish government, European Parliament president David Sassoli tweeted Saturday.

"We will not be intimidated," he said. "Freedom for Osman Kavala."

The Austrian Foreign Ministry says it "deeply regrets" Turkey's announcement to declare then 10 ambassadors "persona non grata."

In a tweet Saturday, the ministry called for a "fair and timely resolution" of Osman Kavala's case and for the implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights' judgments.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Mostly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 58°

Image

Edgewood Ends Washington's Season

Image

North Vermillion Falls to South Put

Image

North Daviess Can't Get Past Springs Valley

Image

South Vermillion Falls to LCC

Image

North Central Upsets Perry Central

Image

Riverton Parke Advances to Sectional Semis

Image

North Knox Advances

Image

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Image

Tri-West Rolls West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540