Clear

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business

One witness occupied the stand for the better part of week seven in the criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. For two days straight, jurors heard testimony from former Theranos insider Daniel Edlin, who was a friend of Holmes' brother and worked at the failed blood testing startup for five years.

Things sped up by the end of the three-day court week, with jurors hearing from two witnesses for the government: a former Pfizer scientist, Dr. Shane Weber, who recommended the company not partner with Theranos, and a Theranos investor, Bryan Tolbert.

For the first time, jurors heard Holmes' infamous voice, as the government played audio clips of a December 2013 investor call. Tolbert testified that he recorded the call before his firm decided to invest another $5 million in the company after first investing $2 million in 2006.

Before the day got underway Friday, a third juror was excused. The juror was released after telling the judge she was playing Sudoku during court proceedings to help her stay focused, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a court transcript. Only two alternative jurors remain, with the trial expected to stretch into December.

Once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, Holmes is facing a dozen federal fraud charges over allegations that she knowingly misled investors, doctors, and patients about her company's blood testing capabilities in order to take their money. She has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Theranos was once valued at $9 billion, with investors and partners taken by the promise that its technology could efficiently test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken by finger stick. But the company began to unravel after a 2015 Wall Street Journal investigation poked holes in the capabilities of its technology and blood testing methods.

Here are some of the key moments from inside the courtroom this week:

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch had his blood tested

Jurors were shown a January 2015 email exchange between Rupert Murdoch and Holmes that indicated the media mogul, who invested heavily in the startup, visited its office and had his blood tested by the company.

In an email, Holmes wrote: "It was wonderful to have you here today. I so look forward to the opportunity to continue our conversations, including one day a more detailed conversation on China...I [sic] would be an honor to have you be part of our company." Murdoch wrote back: "Thanks, Elizabeth. Enjoyed every minute of it. Any blood results? See you soon. Rupert."

An internal email shown in court revealed issues with his results: "CO2 is run way earlier than usual, so it's a bit high," the email read in part. It also noted that there was no sample to "rerun since it was a short draw." It is unclear what was relayed to Murdoch about his results. The emails were presented during Edlin's testimony.

Murdoch is one of several high-profile figures listed as a possible government witness. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that "the losses for Mr. Murdoch, once the company's largest investor, total more than $100 million."

Internal wrangling over how Theranos should market itself

As Theranos was gearing up to announce its key partnership with Walgreens, kicking off a wave of press coverage about its blood testing, an attorney outlined a number of changes to language set to appear on its website. The attorney's guidance highlighted the fine line Theranos had to walk with its claims.

Some of the guidance from the attorney included: "Ensure substantiation for 'lowers the risk of anemia.'" "Replace 'faster and easier' with fast and easy." "Replace highest levels of accuracy with high levels of accuracy." "Change more precise to precise." "Remove 'unrivaled accuracy.'" "Ensure substantiation for 'diagnose sooner.'"

But some of the original language, including "highest levels of accuracy," was used in other materials, including in pages from binders that Edlin helped compile for investors like Murdoch at Holmes' request. (Edlin testified Holmes did the final review of binders before they were sent off.)

During cross-examination of Edlin, Holmes' attorney mentioned instances when Holmes herself pushed back on language, such as an email where she says to not use the word "unrivaled" in describing accuracy "as we've discussed many times." Asked by the prosecution whether attorneys reviewed materials shared with investors, Edlin testified that he wasn't aware of that happening.

Questionable demonstrations of technology for VIP guests

Edlin's testimony, and emails shown in the courtroom, also raised concerns about the technology demonstrations Theranos gave to investors, business partners, board members and other VIP guests.

He testified that the company would sometimes use a "demo app" to "shield" device errors from view as well as a "null protocol" that would make no attempt to analyze samples. According to emails there were instances when Theranos would remove results or tweak references on demo test results before delivering them to individuals, including with a group of Walgreens executives ahead of the consumer launch in 2013.

During cross examination, Holmes' attorney Kevin Downey pointed out that these tools could be used, for example, to accommodate guests who might not want to have their blood drawn but want to see the device operate. Downey questioned Edlin on whether the intent was to deceive anyone through the demo process, to which he testified: "Of course not."

Later, prosecutor John Bostic further pressed on the matter, asking Edlin whether part of the purpose of the demonstrations was to "to show that the technology performed well?" Edlin confirmed. Bostic then asked what would be the purpose of hiding errors. Edlin testified: "I don't know."

Last week, Edlin testified he was at times asked by Holmes to make changes ahead of tours, including hiding certain areas of its research and development lab from important visitors and sometimes used partitions to conceal areas where Theranos' devices were located.

Pfizer scientist says it didn't endorse Theranos' tech

A former Pfizer scientist who was tasked with assessing Theranos in late 2008 testified Friday morning that he recommended the pharmaceutical company not invest or pour resources into the startup.

Dr. Shane Weber, who worked at Pfizer from 2008 to 2014 as a director of diagnostics and is now retired, wrote in his internal report that, "Theranos does not at this time have any diagnostic or clinical interest to Pfizer."

He said his determination was based on a review of a Theranos study, patent information, as well as a one-hour teleconference call and written follow-up questions sent to the company.

In his assessment, he said he found Holmes to be "deflective" and providing "evasive non-informative answers" to his due diligence questions on the call.

Weber testified that his findings were accepted within Pfizer, and that he spoke with Holmes to relay that the company would not be working with Theranos. In an internal email after his conversation with Holmes, he relayed to others that he was "was polite, clear, crisp and patiently firm as she pushed back. She asked for other names at Pfizer to approach and I politely deflected."

More than a year later, however, Theranos sent Walgreens a version of the study that Weber had reviewed with Pfizer's logo on it in an effort to present it as a validation of the startup's technology. Weber testified that he came to the opposite conclusion.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Mostly Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 58°

Image

Edgewood Ends Washington's Season

Image

North Vermillion Falls to South Put

Image

North Daviess Can't Get Past Springs Valley

Image

South Vermillion Falls to LCC

Image

North Central Upsets Perry Central

Image

Riverton Parke Advances to Sectional Semis

Image

North Knox Advances

Image

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Image

Tri-West Rolls West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540