Clear

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, carries the torch for the legendary boxing name

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, carries the torch for the legendary boxing name

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Nico Ali Walsh used to wear a jacket to cover the tattoo on his forearm to avoid drawing attention to it.

It's not a controversial tattoo. It is just a face of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

But questions arose when people asked about his connection to the great man -- he is his grandson.

Not only did his association with Ali bring attention, but as an aspiring boxer, being the grandson of one of the greatest to ever step into the ring brought pressure and expectations.

However, Walsh didn't let that pressure get to him as he won his professional debut, beating Jordan Weeks with a first-round stoppage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma, in August.

And ahead of his second bout on Saturday, October 23 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Walsh told CNN that he is finally starting to embrace the pressure that has been there his "whole life" being related to Ali.

"I've always felt the need to be on my best behavior. And it's really annoying at times but that's how it's been," the 21-year-old told CNN.

"And I've just recently started to embrace the name because I've been hiding from it for so long ... and I was just running from the name so much. But I cannot run from it, especially in the sport I'm in now. So I've really been trying to embrace it. And so I would say it's more pride now and I'm blessed that that's the way it's turned out because it hasn't always been that way."

But in his debut victory, Walsh says he's had fans of his iconic grandfather reaching out to him saying he'd "brought him back to life."

"It's kind of been a funny thing between me, SugarHill (Steward, his trainer) and my strength and conditioning coach, they've been calling me 'The Ghost' because I brought him back. It's just really humbling and it's something that I'm very happy to do."

READ: The boxing championships aimed at 'disrupting homophobia, transphobia, hatred in sport'

Lucky charm

When Walsh stepped into the ring for his professional debut, he was wearing an item of clothing he thought might bring him luck.

Ducking under the ropes and into the ring in Oklahoma, Walsh was wearing white Everlast shorts which had previously belonged to Ali and were passed down after he died in 2016.

Walsh never planned to wear the shorts though; they were only initially meant to be an item of memorabilia.

However, after his custom shorts were not ready in time, it just so happened that the only other shorts he had to fight in were the ones his grandfather had given him.

And just having something so closely connected to his grandfather with him for the fight gave him that extra little bit of motivation he needed.

"It gave me so much extra pep. It was just a crazy, crazy night," he remembers. "And that was one of the many things that brought my grandfather to life on Saturday night.

"I really do feel that he was alive that night. And in so many ways, through the chants in the crowd, they were chanting: 'Ali,' which I've never seen before. I've only seen that on black and white clips on YouTube. But he was alive on Saturday night and it was through me, it was through the shorts and it was just such a blessing the whole night was. I couldn't have dreamt of a better night."

While the shorts brought him some good luck and a little extra energy, after the fight, Walsh said he wouldn't be wearing them again, although he wasn't ruling out finishing his career in them.

"I wasn't supposed to wear them my first fight, but destiny and fate had it that I had to wear them. And it's locked in history forever now. That's my pro debut. That was the biggest night of my life. That was the greatest night of my life. And I want to remember the shorts for being just that, and that's why I'm probably not going to ever wear them again."

Advice

Living in the shadow of one of sport's biggest names isn't something most have to deal with.

For Walsh, when he was growing up, Ali -- who had a 56-5 professional boxing record in which he beat such legends as Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Sonny Liston -- was just "grandpa."

Although his amateur opponents upped their game when they realized who they were sharing the ring with -- "If I fought an average Joe amateur fighter, he would turn into Joe Frazier when he fought me," Walsh remembers -- it was Ali's 70th birthday party when he realized how much people outside his family loved his grandfather.

"I went to his birthday party and I was seeing a bunch of celebrities that I only looked up to on TV. The main one that I saw was Ken Jeong. He played Mr. Chow from The Hangover. And I saw him and I said: 'Mr. Chow was saying Happy birthday to my grandfather.' I was only 11 years old and I loved him. And I was like: 'Wow, my grandfather must be a special guy.'"

Given his grandfather's success, being a boxer felt like "destiny" for Walsh. He remembers trying football for about "48 hours" before he figured the sport wasn't for him.

After committing himself to boxing, Walsh made sure to tap into the knowledge his grandfather accrued over his stellar career.

"I always showed him my videos. I always showed him my sparring and my training clips," Walsh said.

"And I asked him for advice one particular day that he was talking real well. Because of his condition, he didn't always talk the best, but one day he was talking so sharp and so clear and he just was saying that moving and dancing makes a fighter. And I was just getting advice about what makes a fighter and what I should do to be a good fighter. And he just said: 'Eat right, do plenty of road work.' And that's all things that I remember to this day."

The future

Before a media session ahead of his debut professional, Walsh lounged confidently wearing a t-shirt with Ali's face and with his quote -- "When you're as great as I am, it's hard to be humble" -- emblazoned on it.

And with the benefit of hindsight, he had a good reason to be, beating Weeks in the first round.

Trained by SugarHill Steward, Tyson Fury's trainer, and managed by Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of Ali's fights, Walsh's performance belied his experience.

Steward doesn't reveal to Walsh the identity of his opponent until a few days before his fights, and the young boxer sees the positives behind the strategy.

Although he's at the beginning of his boxing journey, not getting ahead of himself is what's important to him.

"My biggest goal is to take one fight at a time and be the greatest Nico that I can be, and because I have such a high expectation for myself and obviously the whole public has a high expectation for me as well. That is a great goal to have, to be the best that I can be."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Outside of the ring, Ali wasn't afraid to stand up for what he believed in, even if there were consequences, a trait that has been passed on to Walsh.

"That's what I've always been passionate about, things outside of the ring. The causes that my grandfather stood for are parallel to the causes that I would stand for today," he said.

"And unfortunately, there are still issues, social issues, social injustices that take place in America with African-Americans and minorities in general. And it's very unfortunate that it's still a thing. The injustices that he was fighting for back in the 1960s are still prevalent today, just at a different level. That's more important to me than the fight inside the ring. It's the fight outside the ring."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Stubborn Clouds Persist
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Edgewood Ends Washington's Season

Image

North Vermillion Falls to South Put

Image

North Daviess Can't Get Past Springs Valley

Image

South Vermillion Falls to LCC

Image

North Central Upsets Perry Central

Image

Riverton Parke Advances to Sectional Semis

Image

North Knox Advances

Image

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Image

Tri-West Rolls West Vigo

Image

Northview Upsets Jasper

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1677939

Reported Deaths: 27996
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63537311208
DuPage1083221378
Will913951127
Lake801071088
Kane68469872
Winnebago41117561
Madison40130597
St. Clair36293598
McHenry34762330
Champaign27034197
Peoria26956368
Sangamon25767287
McLean23033219
Tazewell20666331
Rock Island18872361
Kankakee17943249
Kendall16221113
Macon15321251
LaSalle15052287
Vermilion14418201
Adams13167152
DeKalb12169134
Williamson12069174
Whiteside8307183
Jackson809394
Boone794883
Coles7895124
Ogle757989
Grundy739486
Franklin7335115
Knox7297169
Clinton7129102
Macoupin6965106
Marion6929144
Henry664277
Effingham6618100
Jefferson6561143
Livingston598498
Stephenson585493
Woodford577192
Randolph5560100
Christian535682
Fulton527376
Monroe5252103
Morgan5079100
Logan495374
Montgomery491881
Lee478960
Bureau443191
Saline434469
Perry433775
Fayette431264
Iroquois421777
McDonough374161
Shelby348748
Jersey336253
Lawrence333433
Crawford333230
Douglas328137
Union307248
Wayne304363
Richland280057
White280033
Hancock274035
Clark266540
Cass266330
Pike265258
Edgar260149
Clay259254
Bond257425
Ford245659
Warren244266
Carroll236838
Moultrie235733
Johnson228832
Wabash217219
Jo Daviess216129
Massac215850
Mason214452
Washington212528
De Witt206230
Greene205340
Mercer204736
Piatt202314
Cumberland190226
Menard172313
Jasper161321
Marshall141521
Hamilton134122
Schuyler108310
Brown106610
Edwards104218
Pulaski104212
Stark81628
Gallatin7889
Alexander72512
Scott7126
Henderson70614
Calhoun6932
Hardin60616
Putnam5654
Pope5536
Unassigned1622433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1005797

Reported Deaths: 16449
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1353572119
Lake663011164
Allen57820801
Hamilton46296464
St. Joseph44311613
Elkhart35888509
Vanderburgh32214480
Tippecanoe27898258
Johnson25056445
Hendricks23854359
Porter22890365
Madison18724409
Clark18540252
Vigo17449303
Monroe15242199
LaPorte15124250
Delaware15043261
Howard14719289
Kosciusko12285147
Hancock11709175
Bartholomew11602180
Warrick11287189
Floyd11082215
Wayne10965253
Grant10051220
Morgan9457176
Boone8913116
Dubois8263131
Dearborn820893
Henry8200152
Noble8017106
Marshall7916135
Cass7528121
Lawrence7447171
Shelby7176119
Jackson697289
Gibson6584115
Harrison647591
Knox6418106
Huntington6385100
DeKalb630699
Montgomery6252110
Miami592298
Putnam580078
Clinton574971
Whitley564255
Steuben560676
Wabash5324104
Jasper529879
Jefferson510297
Ripley499886
Adams481576
Daviess4670114
Scott438574
Greene424496
Wells423088
Clay422060
White418164
Decatur4164102
Fayette406187
Jennings386661
Posey376644
LaGrange357678
Washington357651
Randolph344499
Spencer339543
Fountain334760
Sullivan328652
Starke316470
Owen314170
Fulton309467
Orange293564
Jay284145
Franklin265443
Perry265352
Rush261332
Carroll261133
Vermillion257754
Parke231126
Pike228843
Tipton227559
Blackford192642
Pulaski183457
Crawford159223
Newton157848
Benton150217
Brown146147
Martin138219
Switzerland134911
Warren121016
Union107016
Ohio84513
Unassigned0540