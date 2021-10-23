Clear

How the West made the most dangerous version of Putin

How the West made the most dangerous version of Putin

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

Over the past decade, Vladimir Putin's resurgent Russia has been a perpetual concern for many in the West.

These concerns are not baseless. It's undeniable that Putin and the President's inner circle have grown in confidence during this period. Whether it be annexing parts of another nation, backing a dictator in a foreign war or poisoning dissidents on Russian soil, Putin's Kremlin seemingly no longer seeks validation from a West that has allowed Moscow's belligerence to grow with little effect on his behavor.

The world has been reminded of Russia's confidence in recent weeks. As gas prices soar across Europe due to a reduced supply of Russian gas and Putin severs his nation's loose diplomatic ties to NATO, it's worth examining how gravely Western policymakers have misread Putin and ignored his willingness to use the weapons at his disposal.

The Europe-wide energy crisis reveals a very powerful tool that provides Russia with leverage in its relationship with Europe: its gas reserves.

It is no secret that many European countries, including Germany, are reliant on Russian supplies of natural gas. The recent shortages have hammered home not just the economic, but geopolitical risks of this dependency.

While Russia is meeting its existing obligations to supply European countries, analysts say it could increase exports to enable storage ahead of what could be a cold winter, thus reducing costs and calming nerves.

The question from the Russian perspective is, why should we? Moscow is still awaiting German regulatory approval for Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline that would connect Russia to Germany and supply large amounts of gas to Western Europe. "If the German regulator hands its clearance for supplies tomorrow, supplies of 17.5 billion cubic metres will start the day after tomorrow," Putin told a televised forum on Thursday, blaming the recent gas crisis and high prices on the EU's energy policy, Reuters reported.

The pipeline is controversial because many see it as a geopolitical influence project for Moscow, a fear that wasn't tempered when Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month that "early completion of the certification" for Nord Stream 2 would help "cool off the current situation."

Aside from the financial and geopolitical advantages that might come from Europe's reliance on Russian gas, it also helps play into a domestic political narrative that has evolved over time in Russia: The West keeps getting things wrong.

"The core of this narrative is that Europe and the West needs to rethink its broken policies, be they on energy, foreign intervention or nation building," says Oleg Ignatov, a senior analyst at Crisis Group in Russia.

"Ten years ago, this argument was more defensive, as the Kremlin wanted to protect itself from criticism from Western governments or NGOs. But now Russia can argue that Western policies failed in Libya, Syria and now Afghanistan so badly that Russia's approach has actually been correct all along," he adds.

Western failure and Russian success are, of course, relative to the priorities of each party. Putin has said that the fall of the Soviet Union was the "greatest geopolitical tragedy" of the 20th century.

When you factor this into so much of Putin's behavior over the last decade -- annexing Crimea, gaslighting the West over military action in Syria by denying Russia's activity, stirring tensions between NATO and Turkey -- it becomes easy to build an image of a leader trying to restore pride to his country and only too happy to exploit opportunities provided by naïve global counterparts.

"Since the end of the Cold War, many in Putin's generation have believed it was still in a political war with the West," says Mark Galeotti, honorary professor at University College London, currently based in Moscow.

"This became more acute after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and is why you now see a Russia more comfortable with putting troops on international borders, spreading disinformation and going after political dissidents. As far as they're concerned, this is a war footing," Galeotti says, before adding that "for the West, however, Russia is extremely irksome, but not actually that much of a threat."

Some argue that Putin's relatively limited threat has bred a lackluster Western policy in the face of Russian aggression. This, in turn, has meant the Russian President can carry out hostile acts with very few consequences.

The logic goes something like this. Russian agents poisoning a Russian ex-spy on British soil is of course sinister and menacing. However, it poses little actual threat to the UK, but going further than placing sanctions on individuals close to Putin could be more hassle that it's worth.

This, potentially, plays into Putin's hands, as it allows him to spin these events as proof that he is an untouchable strongman sticking it to the West, a theme he warmed to in a speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday evening in which he slammed the US for the "mess" it created in Afghanistan.

"The West's long-term failure has been treating each hostile act as an isolated incident, rather than seeing the overall pattern of a Russia that has no desire or interest in playing by its rules," says Keir Giles, a senior fellow at Chatham House and author of the forthcoming book "How Russia Gets Its Way."

This, Giles argues, is at the heart of everything happening right now.

"Russia is becoming more open and direct. When Russia exploits Europe's gas crisis to force through its Nord Stream pipeline project, or cuts all remaining links with NATO, it's done openly and there is no longer a pretense​ that Moscow is working towards good relations with the West. It's the same pattern that we see domestically within Russia -- the increased repression is now overt and accelerating, because the Kremlin no longer cares."

Limited consequences for the West, of course, provide little comfort to those who oppose Putin inside and outside of Russia.

"Putin is an opportunist. NATO's disunity is the greatest gift he can receive," says Riho Terras, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces. "German reliance on Russian gas is a problem for those of us who share a border as it undermines unity. Brexit might be good for the UK, but it raises questions of a European army which would obviously be weaker than NATO."

Some believe that Putin's greatest asset has been hysteria and overstating of the threat he poses in some part of the West, combined with limited pushback from powerful nations, including the US, for his sincere hostility.

"Every time an opportunity appears, he will take it. It happened in Ukraine, it happened in Georgia. He only understands strong messages and if we keep showing disunity he will respond in kind. He is a streetfighter. The West is trying to figure skate around Russia, but Putin plays ice hockey," says Terras.

Opposition figures in Russia do believe that the West can take action that could weaken Putin's position.

"Personal sanctions against the people close to Putin, who are involved in corruption and human rights abuse, will go a long way towards achieving this goal," says Vladimir Ashurkov, an opposition politician and Executive Director of opposition leader Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

However, the myth that has been fed by Western confusion and inaction as to exactly who Putin is, and what he wants, has gone some way to creating a domestic colossus who can increasingly act with impunity in a way that only serves to feed the myth surrounding him in Russia.

For all the Russia hysteria over the past decade, it might be that the West's reluctance to really understand Putin has helped create the most dangerous version of the man that was ever possible.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Stubborn Clouds Persist
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Edgewood Ends Washington's Season

Image

North Vermillion Falls to South Put

Image

North Daviess Can't Get Past Springs Valley

Image

South Vermillion Falls to LCC

Image

North Central Upsets Perry Central

Image

Riverton Parke Advances to Sectional Semis

Image

North Knox Advances

Image

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Image

Tri-West Rolls West Vigo

Image

Northview Upsets Jasper

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1677939

Reported Deaths: 27996
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63537311208
DuPage1083221378
Will913951127
Lake801071088
Kane68469872
Winnebago41117561
Madison40130597
St. Clair36293598
McHenry34762330
Champaign27034197
Peoria26956368
Sangamon25767287
McLean23033219
Tazewell20666331
Rock Island18872361
Kankakee17943249
Kendall16221113
Macon15321251
LaSalle15052287
Vermilion14418201
Adams13167152
DeKalb12169134
Williamson12069174
Whiteside8307183
Jackson809394
Boone794883
Coles7895124
Ogle757989
Grundy739486
Franklin7335115
Knox7297169
Clinton7129102
Macoupin6965106
Marion6929144
Henry664277
Effingham6618100
Jefferson6561143
Livingston598498
Stephenson585493
Woodford577192
Randolph5560100
Christian535682
Fulton527376
Monroe5252103
Morgan5079100
Logan495374
Montgomery491881
Lee478960
Bureau443191
Saline434469
Perry433775
Fayette431264
Iroquois421777
McDonough374161
Shelby348748
Jersey336253
Lawrence333433
Crawford333230
Douglas328137
Union307248
Wayne304363
Richland280057
White280033
Hancock274035
Clark266540
Cass266330
Pike265258
Edgar260149
Clay259254
Bond257425
Ford245659
Warren244266
Carroll236838
Moultrie235733
Johnson228832
Wabash217219
Jo Daviess216129
Massac215850
Mason214452
Washington212528
De Witt206230
Greene205340
Mercer204736
Piatt202314
Cumberland190226
Menard172313
Jasper161321
Marshall141521
Hamilton134122
Schuyler108310
Brown106610
Edwards104218
Pulaski104212
Stark81628
Gallatin7889
Alexander72512
Scott7126
Henderson70614
Calhoun6932
Hardin60616
Putnam5654
Pope5536
Unassigned1622433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1005797

Reported Deaths: 16449
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1353572119
Lake663011164
Allen57820801
Hamilton46296464
St. Joseph44311613
Elkhart35888509
Vanderburgh32214480
Tippecanoe27898258
Johnson25056445
Hendricks23854359
Porter22890365
Madison18724409
Clark18540252
Vigo17449303
Monroe15242199
LaPorte15124250
Delaware15043261
Howard14719289
Kosciusko12285147
Hancock11709175
Bartholomew11602180
Warrick11287189
Floyd11082215
Wayne10965253
Grant10051220
Morgan9457176
Boone8913116
Dubois8263131
Dearborn820893
Henry8200152
Noble8017106
Marshall7916135
Cass7528121
Lawrence7447171
Shelby7176119
Jackson697289
Gibson6584115
Harrison647591
Knox6418106
Huntington6385100
DeKalb630699
Montgomery6252110
Miami592298
Putnam580078
Clinton574971
Whitley564255
Steuben560676
Wabash5324104
Jasper529879
Jefferson510297
Ripley499886
Adams481576
Daviess4670114
Scott438574
Greene424496
Wells423088
Clay422060
White418164
Decatur4164102
Fayette406187
Jennings386661
Posey376644
LaGrange357678
Washington357651
Randolph344499
Spencer339543
Fountain334760
Sullivan328652
Starke316470
Owen314170
Fulton309467
Orange293564
Jay284145
Franklin265443
Perry265352
Rush261332
Carroll261133
Vermillion257754
Parke231126
Pike228843
Tipton227559
Blackford192642
Pulaski183457
Crawford159223
Newton157848
Benton150217
Brown146147
Martin138219
Switzerland134911
Warren121016
Union107016
Ohio84513
Unassigned0540