Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kenneth Pitts sentenced for his involvement in 2018 death of Anita Oswald Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Soaring meat prices a tough sell for barbecue pitmasters

Soaring meat prices a tough sell for barbecue pitmasters

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Jeremy Harlan, CNN

For about twenty minutes, Alex Barbosa had his full menu on display -- written in permanent marker on peach-colored butcher paper -- before he had to start taking parts of it down.

"Sorry, ma'am. We're already out of the burnt ends," Barbosa, owner of the mobile barbecue trailer Barbosa's Barbeque, tells the patron standing out front of his trailer-turned-small business. "They were really popular today and we had a big order."

Selling out of meat is nothing new for the native-Texan who moved to Denver in 2019 from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the nineteen months he's served smoked meats around town, Barbosa has quickly drawn rave reviews from those craving craft barbecue. They routinely line up to devour his signature beef brisket, homemade sausages, and moist smoked turkey breast that he may, or may not, dip in a little melted butter before serving.

"Poultry and butter go great together," Barbosa quips.

"We were losing money every day we were slicing brisket."

Moments of levity have been rarer for Barbosa and other pitmasters across the country this year. They've seen the cost of their menu staples: beef, pork and poultry steadily increase since the pandemic's start last year. And while most of the food industry has experienced the pain, pitmasters feel the price increases are the most searing for barbecue restaurant owners.

"[Meat] is our main ingredient," says Rodney Scott, owner of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. "All these protein prices have gone up and it's a challenge for all of us in this business."

The cost of meats increased 12.6% between September 2020 and September 2021, according to unadjusted data from the Consumer Price Index. The cost of pork rose 12.7% in the same period. Poultry prices rose 6.1%, while overall beef prices climbed the most at 17.6%. Beef roasts, the category brisket falls in, increased 20.8% the past 12 months.

"When we started the business in Denver [in March 2020], USDA prime brisket we were getting it for about $3.19 to $3.29 a pound," explains Barbosa. "Now we're looking at about $5.59 a pound."

At that cost, Barbosa took his beloved brisket off the menu.

"We could have raised our prices to $35-$40 a pound to keep the margins where they needed to be to keep the business running. But, you know, at the end of the day I don't want to charge anyone that much."

Across town, Chris Nicki was faced with the same dilemma.

"It's kind of hard to not have brisket as a Texas-barbecue restaurant," says Nicki, who opened Hank's Texas Barbecue in February 2019. "We were stuck. I couldn't raise prices any more than I had. But we were losing money every day we were slicing brisket."

Two and half years after he opened Hank's, Nicki paid his staff their final wages and permanently closed his barbecue restaurant this August. The same butcher paper he used to wrap moist brisket now covers the restaurant's windows.

"The prices were astronomical. And on top of that, there were weeks where we couldn't get things," explains Nicki. "There were times I couldn't get ribs and pork. People would come in and they wouldn't understand that because they could see them at the grocery store.

"And I can go buy it at the grocery store for that price, but we're not going to hit our margin if we do that."

Surging Costs, Shrinking Supply

Price increases and decreased meat availability are directly linked to the supply chain's processing level.

According to the North American Meat Institute, a trade association representing meat processors, companies are suffering from a common problem during the pandemic: lack of workers.

"There is a critical labor shortage which slows down production, making goods scarce," Sarah Little, NAMI's spokesperson, told CNN in an email. "Retailers and Food Service then must compete for a limited amount of meat to ensure a steady supply for consumers. This competition has driven up the price for consumers."

But the industry has drawn sharp criticism the past year, including from the White House, about its practices and the continuing rise of meat prices.

"If you look at that market, the thing that is striking is -- across beef, poultry, and pork -- anywhere from 55 to 85 percent of the market is controlled by the top four producers in those industries," National Economic Council Director, Brian Deese, told reporters during a White House briefing on September 8.

"When you see that level of consolidation and the increase in prices, it raises a concern about pandemic profiteering."

Citing a US Department of Agriculture report, Deese said the top four meat processing companies in the US raked in record or near-record profits in the first half of 2021.

"The real concern we have is that consumers are facing higher prices, and the growers are not getting paid higher," said Deese.

In a move to help quell rising meats costs, the White House announced plans to enforce antitrust laws, investigate possible price-fixing among major meat processors, and create more industry competition.

In response to Deese's claims of pandemic profiteering, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the top four US meat processing companies, pointed CNN to July testimony from Shane Miller, the group president for the company's beef and pork unit, in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee.

"Consumer demand for finished beef outpaced our ability to supply it, and there were more live cattle than the market could harvest resulting in lower live prices," Miller told senators. "And on the consumer end, limited ability to supply finished product to meet strong demand drove prices higher."

JBS Foods, National Beef and Cargill, Inc. did not respond to CNN's request for comment on this story.

Regardless of what is said and done in Washington, DC, pitmasters like Barbosa, Scott and Nicki just want to see prices stop increasing before more barbecue restaurants are forced to close for good.

Barbosa has been able to stay in business catering events and serving barbecue at music festivals. Scott, a recent inductee into the Barbecue Hall of Fame, is hoping to expand his operation with a fourth location in the coming months.

"Coming from a 'mom-and-pop' operation, I know," says Scott. "I feel the pain about wondering about higher prices and making it to the next day.

"Help us out and create a balance where we can all stay in business and continue to be an addition to the economy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers 10 - 21

Image

Friday: Cloudy, sprinkles possible. High: 58

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Fake pandemic offers

Image

Full House hosts public listening

Image

Four area volleyball teams ready for regionals

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1677939

Reported Deaths: 27996
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63537311208
DuPage1083221378
Will913951127
Lake801071088
Kane68469872
Winnebago41117561
Madison40130597
St. Clair36293598
McHenry34762330
Champaign27034197
Peoria26956368
Sangamon25767287
McLean23033219
Tazewell20666331
Rock Island18872361
Kankakee17943249
Kendall16221113
Macon15321251
LaSalle15052287
Vermilion14418201
Adams13167152
DeKalb12169134
Williamson12069174
Whiteside8307183
Jackson809394
Boone794883
Coles7895124
Ogle757989
Grundy739486
Franklin7335115
Knox7297169
Clinton7129102
Macoupin6965106
Marion6929144
Henry664277
Effingham6618100
Jefferson6561143
Livingston598498
Stephenson585493
Woodford577192
Randolph5560100
Christian535682
Fulton527376
Monroe5252103
Morgan5079100
Logan495374
Montgomery491881
Lee478960
Bureau443191
Saline434469
Perry433775
Fayette431264
Iroquois421777
McDonough374161
Shelby348748
Jersey336253
Lawrence333433
Crawford333230
Douglas328137
Union307248
Wayne304363
Richland280057
White280033
Hancock274035
Clark266540
Cass266330
Pike265258
Edgar260149
Clay259254
Bond257425
Ford245659
Warren244266
Carroll236838
Moultrie235733
Johnson228832
Wabash217219
Jo Daviess216129
Massac215850
Mason214452
Washington212528
De Witt206230
Greene205340
Mercer204736
Piatt202314
Cumberland190226
Menard172313
Jasper161321
Marshall141521
Hamilton134122
Schuyler108310
Brown106610
Edwards104218
Pulaski104212
Stark81628
Gallatin7889
Alexander72512
Scott7126
Henderson70614
Calhoun6932
Hardin60616
Putnam5654
Pope5536
Unassigned1622433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1005797

Reported Deaths: 16449
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1353572119
Lake663011164
Allen57820801
Hamilton46296464
St. Joseph44311613
Elkhart35888509
Vanderburgh32214480
Tippecanoe27898258
Johnson25056445
Hendricks23854359
Porter22890365
Madison18724409
Clark18540252
Vigo17449303
Monroe15242199
LaPorte15124250
Delaware15043261
Howard14719289
Kosciusko12285147
Hancock11709175
Bartholomew11602180
Warrick11287189
Floyd11082215
Wayne10965253
Grant10051220
Morgan9457176
Boone8913116
Dubois8263131
Dearborn820893
Henry8200152
Noble8017106
Marshall7916135
Cass7528121
Lawrence7447171
Shelby7176119
Jackson697289
Gibson6584115
Harrison647591
Knox6418106
Huntington6385100
DeKalb630699
Montgomery6252110
Miami592298
Putnam580078
Clinton574971
Whitley564255
Steuben560676
Wabash5324104
Jasper529879
Jefferson510297
Ripley499886
Adams481576
Daviess4670114
Scott438574
Greene424496
Wells423088
Clay422060
White418164
Decatur4164102
Fayette406187
Jennings386661
Posey376644
LaGrange357678
Washington357651
Randolph344499
Spencer339543
Fountain334760
Sullivan328652
Starke316470
Owen314170
Fulton309467
Orange293564
Jay284145
Franklin265443
Perry265352
Rush261332
Carroll261133
Vermillion257754
Parke231126
Pike228843
Tipton227559
Blackford192642
Pulaski183457
Crawford159223
Newton157848
Benton150217
Brown146147
Martin138219
Switzerland134911
Warren121016
Union107016
Ohio84513
Unassigned0540