Clear

If Democrats win in Virginia, they should thank Donald Trump

If Democrats win in Virginia, they should thank Donald Trump

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

President Joe Biden is not a popular politician at this point in his presidency. This is even true in Virginia, a state he won by 10 points last year, where his net approval rating (approval - disapproval) is under water.

Yet in Virginia, and even nationally on the generic congressional ballot, Democrats are holding onto slim within-the-margin-of-error advantages.

Why? It could be in part because former President Donald Trump is unusually present for a politician not in office, and he's as -- if not more -- unpopular than Biden.

You can see the Trump dynamic playing out in real time on the campaign trail. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has repeatedly tried to tie Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to the former President, both in his speeches and ads. Youngkin is walking a fine line, leaning into some of Trump's rhetoric to help boost Republican turnout, but also distancing himself on certain issues and playing up hyperlocal issues to appeal to the center of the electorate.

With a little under two weeks to go until Election Day, McAuliffe's plan may just work. McAuliffe holds a nominal advantage of about 2 to 3 points over Youngkin in a recent average of polls. If you look back at more than 240 gubernatorial elections with polling since 1998, a lead of this size in the final three weeks of the campaign has held up about 70% of the time. (Hillary Clinton had similar odds of winning based on the pre-election polls in 2016.)

If the polls were exactly right, McAuliffe would greatly underperform Biden's win last year and current Gov. Ralph Northam's win in the 2017 governor's race. They won by 10 points and 9 points, respectively. The drop in McAuliffe's position relative to other Democrats shouldn't be surprising given that Biden's net approval in the state in recent polling has averaged about -2 points.

Still, a lead is a lead, and McAuliffe is outrunning Biden's net popularity rating by a little less than 5 points.

The same polling reveals that Trump remains deeply unpopular in the state. A Fox News poll released last week had his net favorability rating (favorable - unfavorable) at -9 points among likely voters and -18 points among registered voters. Trump's more unpopular than McAuliffe or Youngkin, who both sported positive net favorability ratings in the Fox News poll among likely voters.

This seems to matter.

You can see how closely feelings toward Trump and vote choice align by looking at the crosstabs of the Fox News poll. On a scale of -1 to +1, the correlation across demographic groups between Trump's unfavorable rating and McAuliffe's standing in the horse race was over +0.98. You rarely get that type of correlation between the popularity of an out-of-office politician and vote choice. It's nearly the same as Biden's popularity and vote choice (over +0.99 correlation).

Indeed, a CBS News/YouGov poll from Virginia shows just how motivating a factor Trump is in whether voters cast a ballot. A majority of likely voters (51%) said feelings about Trump were very motivating. That's basically the same as the 48% who said the same thing about their feelings toward Biden.

Separate polling from a Monmouth University poll in August showed that about the same share of Virginia voters indicated that Trump was a major factor in their 2021 vote as they did in 2017.

This is something we're seeing nationally as well. Trump continues to cast a shadow in a way I'm not sure we fully appreciate.

Over the last week, Trump actually slightly leads Biden in the number of people searching for them on Google. During the same week in Trump's presidency, he led former President Barack Obama by nearly a 9:1 ratio in searches. And in the same week in Obama's presidency, Obama led former President George W. Bush by over a 9:1 ratio in searches.

Trump being this much in the spotlight probably hurts Republicans more than it helps. Trump had a -13 point net favorability rating in a Quinnipiac University poll this week. Biden's was -12 points in the same poll. Other polls have Biden's net popularity ratings in a somewhat better, though still negative, position.

An incumbent president in negative territory in their net popularity rating would usually spell doom for the president's party in the midterms. I'd still bet on that being the case.

But right now, Democrats maintain a low single-digit lead on the generic congressional ballot. That's not much different than their 3-point win in the House popular vote in 2020.

Of course, we'll just have to wait and see what happens going forward. If Youngkin ends up emerging with a win in Virginia, it's going to be tough for people to argue that Trump is hurting Republicans that much.

If, on the other hand, McAuliffe is the victor, it will likely lead to plenty of discussion about whether it's good for Republicans to continue to have Trump this present on the political scene.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Cloudy, sprinkles possible. High: 58

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Fake pandemic offers

Image

Full House hosts public listening

Image

Four area volleyball teams ready for regionals

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

Image

Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1677939

Reported Deaths: 27996
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63537311208
DuPage1083221378
Will913951127
Lake801071088
Kane68469872
Winnebago41117561
Madison40130597
St. Clair36293598
McHenry34762330
Champaign27034197
Peoria26956368
Sangamon25767287
McLean23033219
Tazewell20666331
Rock Island18872361
Kankakee17943249
Kendall16221113
Macon15321251
LaSalle15052287
Vermilion14418201
Adams13167152
DeKalb12169134
Williamson12069174
Whiteside8307183
Jackson809394
Boone794883
Coles7895124
Ogle757989
Grundy739486
Franklin7335115
Knox7297169
Clinton7129102
Macoupin6965106
Marion6929144
Henry664277
Effingham6618100
Jefferson6561143
Livingston598498
Stephenson585493
Woodford577192
Randolph5560100
Christian535682
Fulton527376
Monroe5252103
Morgan5079100
Logan495374
Montgomery491881
Lee478960
Bureau443191
Saline434469
Perry433775
Fayette431264
Iroquois421777
McDonough374161
Shelby348748
Jersey336253
Lawrence333433
Crawford333230
Douglas328137
Union307248
Wayne304363
Richland280057
White280033
Hancock274035
Clark266540
Cass266330
Pike265258
Edgar260149
Clay259254
Bond257425
Ford245659
Warren244266
Carroll236838
Moultrie235733
Johnson228832
Wabash217219
Jo Daviess216129
Massac215850
Mason214452
Washington212528
De Witt206230
Greene205340
Mercer204736
Piatt202314
Cumberland190226
Menard172313
Jasper161321
Marshall141521
Hamilton134122
Schuyler108310
Brown106610
Edwards104218
Pulaski104212
Stark81628
Gallatin7889
Alexander72512
Scott7126
Henderson70614
Calhoun6932
Hardin60616
Putnam5654
Pope5536
Unassigned1622433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1005797

Reported Deaths: 16449
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1353572119
Lake663011164
Allen57820801
Hamilton46296464
St. Joseph44311613
Elkhart35888509
Vanderburgh32214480
Tippecanoe27898258
Johnson25056445
Hendricks23854359
Porter22890365
Madison18724409
Clark18540252
Vigo17449303
Monroe15242199
LaPorte15124250
Delaware15043261
Howard14719289
Kosciusko12285147
Hancock11709175
Bartholomew11602180
Warrick11287189
Floyd11082215
Wayne10965253
Grant10051220
Morgan9457176
Boone8913116
Dubois8263131
Dearborn820893
Henry8200152
Noble8017106
Marshall7916135
Cass7528121
Lawrence7447171
Shelby7176119
Jackson697289
Gibson6584115
Harrison647591
Knox6418106
Huntington6385100
DeKalb630699
Montgomery6252110
Miami592298
Putnam580078
Clinton574971
Whitley564255
Steuben560676
Wabash5324104
Jasper529879
Jefferson510297
Ripley499886
Adams481576
Daviess4670114
Scott438574
Greene424496
Wells423088
Clay422060
White418164
Decatur4164102
Fayette406187
Jennings386661
Posey376644
LaGrange357678
Washington357651
Randolph344499
Spencer339543
Fountain334760
Sullivan328652
Starke316470
Owen314170
Fulton309467
Orange293564
Jay284145
Franklin265443
Perry265352
Rush261332
Carroll261133
Vermillion257754
Parke231126
Pike228843
Tipton227559
Blackford192642
Pulaski183457
Crawford159223
Newton157848
Benton150217
Brown146147
Martin138219
Switzerland134911
Warren121016
Union107016
Ohio84513
Unassigned0540