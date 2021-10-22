Clear

Evergrande has made a key bond payment that keeps it out of default, Chinese state media reports

Evergrande has made a key bond payment that keeps it out of default, Chinese state media reports

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Evergrande has made a crucial payment that allows it to stay out of default, at least for now, according to Chinese state media.

State-run financial newspaper Securities Times reported Friday that the embattled property conglomerate had made an $83.5 million interest payment on a dollar-denominated bond that was due last month.

A 30-day grace period for that payment is set to expire on Saturday, but Reuters reported, citing an unidentified source, that Evergrande has wired the funds and bondholders should receive it before that deadline.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news provided some relief to investors and analysts who had once again worried this week that the company, which continues to teeter on the brink of collapse, would slip into its first formal default.

It also suggests that the company is taking some effort to appease offshore investors. Previously, Evergrande had worked to clear some tabs with domestic lenders while staying silent on its debts to international investors, a sign that its priority was to pay back Chinese investors first.

The company's stock jumped 4.3% in Hong Kong on Friday, while shares of its property management and electric vehicle units also surged about 4% each.

According to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst of Asia Pacific at Oanda, a failure to make the bond payment this weekend could have allowed some of Evergrande's other creditors to demand their money back, adding further strain on the company.

But while Evergrande appears to have settled one of its debts, it is not out of the woods.

Last month, the developer appeared to have missed the deadline for a $47.5 million interest payment on another offshore bond. A 30-day grace period for that payment is set to expire next week, according to Halley.

For now, the real estate giant has bought itself some time, ending a tense week on a slightly positive note.

Evergrande's stock rebound came after a plunge Thursday.

The developer said this week that it had called off a $2.6 billion deal that would have helped ease its punishing cash crunch.

The agreement, which would have seen Evergrande sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese developer, Hopson, was terminated as of Wednesday.

Both companies traded blame for the collapse of the deal, with Evergrande claiming in a stock exchange filing that "the purchaser had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares in Evergrande Property Services."

Hopson said in a statement that it was ready to complete the deal, but "other parties" had attempted to change the terms of the agreement.

In recent weeks, Evergrande has been trying to resolve its cash flow issues by attempting to sell some of its assets, such as a partial stake in its electric vehicle business, as well as an office tower in Hong Kong.

But the company hasn't had much luck in its search for buyers, which is keeping investors on the edge.

At a financial forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He stressed that risks were generally under control, despite what he called "individual problems" in the property market.

— CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full House hosts public listening

Image

Four area volleyball teams ready for regionals

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

Image

Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

Image

The I-70 killer murdered six people in 1992 - including one in Terre Haute. Now, police have released new sketches of the suspect

Image

WTHI's 1992 story about I-70 killer

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1675793

Reported Deaths: 27960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63468311202
DuPage1081271376
Will912621126
Lake800101085
Kane68370871
Winnebago41041560
Madison40087596
St. Clair36272596
McHenry34708329
Champaign26998197
Peoria26928368
Sangamon25754285
McLean23012218
Tazewell20647330
Rock Island18854361
Kankakee17910248
Kendall16203113
Macon15305250
LaSalle15030287
Vermilion14371199
Adams13156152
DeKalb12152133
Williamson12054174
Whiteside8297183
Jackson808694
Boone794383
Coles7888124
Ogle756887
Grundy738086
Franklin7330115
Knox7286169
Clinton7124102
Macoupin6951105
Marion6918143
Henry663777
Effingham660299
Jefferson6550143
Livingston597698
Stephenson584592
Woodford576892
Randolph5553100
Christian533682
Fulton526976
Monroe5246103
Morgan5076100
Logan495074
Montgomery491681
Lee478660
Bureau442691
Saline433869
Perry433275
Fayette430664
Iroquois421577
McDonough373761
Shelby347748
Jersey335653
Lawrence332533
Crawford332430
Douglas327337
Union306548
Wayne304063
White279833
Richland279557
Hancock274135
Cass266230
Clark265740
Pike264558
Clay258754
Edgar258049
Bond256925
Warren244066
Ford243959
Carroll236438
Moultrie234533
Johnson228131
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216029
Massac215550
Mason214252
Washington212228
De Witt205530
Greene205340
Mercer204336
Piatt201614
Cumberland190026
Menard172213
Jasper161221
Marshall141321
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107710
Brown106510
Edwards104018
Pulaski103911
Stark81628
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70314
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5654
Pope5526
Unassigned1702433
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1003647

Reported Deaths: 16423
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1351072116
Lake661851159
Allen57674800
Hamilton46217464
St. Joseph44210611
Elkhart35807508
Vanderburgh32162480
Tippecanoe27859258
Johnson25007444
Hendricks23795357
Porter22856365
Madison18694408
Clark18505252
Vigo17393303
Monroe15218199
LaPorte15101250
Delaware15024261
Howard14681289
Kosciusko12260147
Hancock11682175
Bartholomew11548180
Warrick11270189
Floyd11059214
Wayne10946253
Grant10019219
Morgan9438176
Boone8891116
Dubois8249131
Dearborn819893
Henry8174152
Noble8003106
Marshall7891135
Cass7519121
Lawrence7433171
Shelby7171119
Jackson695889
Gibson6567115
Harrison646691
Huntington636899
Knox6360106
DeKalb628699
Montgomery6229109
Miami591498
Putnam577678
Clinton572171
Whitley563455
Steuben558976
Wabash5309103
Jasper527879
Jefferson509297
Ripley498686
Adams479775
Daviess4653114
Scott438473
Greene423596
Wells422588
Clay421360
White417364
Decatur4152102
Fayette405787
Jennings385961
Posey375844
Washington356150
LaGrange356078
Randolph343499
Spencer338743
Fountain333860
Sullivan327852
Starke315570
Owen313970
Fulton309167
Orange292663
Jay283445
Franklin265143
Perry264852
Rush260832
Carroll260633
Vermillion257254
Parke230426
Pike228443
Tipton227259
Blackford191841
Pulaski183157
Crawford159023
Newton156848
Benton150217
Brown145747
Martin138019
Switzerland134811
Warren120816
Union107016
Ohio84213
Unassigned0540