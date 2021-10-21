Clear

Riders who did not intervene during alleged sexual assault on a SEPTA train won't face charges, prosecutor says

Riders who did not intervene during alleged sexual assault on a SEPTA train won't face charges, prosecutor says

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

Riders who failed to call 911 or stop the alleged sexual assault of a woman on a transit train in Philadelphia will not be prosecuted, according to the district attorney's office.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer urged anyone who witnessed the alleged rape on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train last week to come forward, saying in a statement they did not have to fear prosecution.

"While I share the public's outrage that such a heinous crime could occur on a public SEPTA train, I want to reiterate that Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of a passenger who may have witnessed a crime," Stollsteimer said.

"Accordingly, any passenger who believes he or she may have observed the October 13th event on the SEPTA train should not fear prosecution," he said. "You are encouraged to come forward to share information with law enforcement."

The alleged rape occurred on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line last Wednesday night, SEPTA said in a previous statement, calling it a "horrendous criminal act" that was witnessed by other people on the train who did not alert authorities.

It wasn't until a SEPTA employee saw what was happening and called 911 that a SEPTA Transit police officer boarded the train and took the suspect into custody, a spokesperson for the public transit authority said this week.

Stollsteimer's office will focus on prosecuting the suspect in the case -- previously identified as 35-year-old Fiston M. Ngoy -- the district attorney's statement said. Ngoy had a preliminary arraignment last Thursday on charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and more, according to court documents.

He is being held at Delaware County Prison on 10% of $180,000 bail, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Monday. CNN has been unable to reach Ngoy for comment this week. It is not clear who his legal representation is.

The district attorney echoed his comments in a news conference Thursday, telling reporters people are "under no criminal obligation to intervene and put yourself at risk to stop a violent crime" from occurring.

He also rejected the "narrative" that people stood by and did nothing -- or took out their phones to film -- while the alleged assault took place.

"There's a narrative out there that people sat on the El train and watched this transpire and took videos of it for their own gratification. That is simply not true," the DA said. "It did not happen. We a have a security video from SEPTA that shows that was not the true narrative."

"What actually happened was a handful of people who were getting off and on the train as it made its way to 69th Street, had observed different parts of this incident," Stollsteimer said, adding later that the train was sparsely populated. "Two people, we think, may have actually videotaped using their telephones. One of those people probably was the one who made the anonymous tip, that alerted the SEPTA police department."

SEPTA officials and the Upper Darby police superintendent both previously indicated they believed the alleged assault could have been stopped if others had acted.

Suspect harassed victim for about half an hour before rape, affidavit says

In the meantime, more details about the alleged assault have been revealed in an affidavit against Ngoy, which indicates the rape occurred after the suspect appeared to harass the victim for about half an hour.

The victim told police in an interview she'd gotten on the wrong train after having a few beers after work, according to the affidavit, which goes on to lay out a timeline of the assault based on video surveillance footage.

Per that footage, the victim boarded the train at about 9:15 p.m., and just a few minutes later, the suspect sat down next to her, according to the affidavit. At 9:20 p.m., the suspect began to touch the victim while she "continuously pushes him away," the affidavit says. At 9:23 p.m., the suspect attempts to grab the victim's left breast and she again pushes him away, the affidavit says.

"Throughout this time the victim is obviously struggling with trying to keep him off of her," the affidavit says.

The suspect removes the victim's pants and lowers his own at 9:52 p.m., the document states, and the rape occurs for the next 6 minutes before a SEPTA police officer enters the train and pulls the suspect off the victim.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards told reporters Monday police arrived within three minutes of the 911 call from the employee.

The victim was taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken to Upper Darby Police Headquarters and interviewed by police, the affidavit says.

The document states that the suspect told officers he'd seen the victim before but was unsure of her name. He told police he and the woman started talking and then kissing before the suspect started touching her body, the affidavit says. The suspect said the act was consensual, the affidavit states.

However, the victim told police she does not know the suspect and did not give him permission to touch her, the affidavit says.

Second alleged sexual assault reported at same location a week later

In Thursday's news conference, officials described a second alleged sexual assault that took place at the same SEPTA train terminal Wednesday night -- a week after the first assault.

A man was arrested for allegedly groping and assaulting a female victim, officials said. He was set to be arraigned Thursday, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said. CNN has been unable to reach the man for comment.

According to Bernhardt, police believe the victim missed her stop and approached the man to ask how to get onto the opposite side of the platform. They were both walking over, when, Bernhardt said, "this groping and this assault occurred."

In this case, the victim "cried out for help, and a witness helped her," Stollsteimer said. Bernhardt said a SEPTA police officer was alerted to the incident and responded.

SEPTA police notified Upper Darby police that an assault took place, Bernhardt said. When Upper Darby police came onto the scene, SEPTA police had the man in custody, Bernhardt said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four area volleyball teams ready for regionals

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

Image

Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

Image

The I-70 killer murdered six people in 1992 - including one in Terre Haute. Now, police have released new sketches of the suspect

Image

WTHI's 1992 story about I-70 killer

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate police for drug trafficking con

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1675793

Reported Deaths: 27960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63468311202
DuPage1081271376
Will912621126
Lake800101085
Kane68370871
Winnebago41041560
Madison40087596
St. Clair36272596
McHenry34708329
Champaign26998197
Peoria26928368
Sangamon25754285
McLean23012218
Tazewell20647330
Rock Island18854361
Kankakee17910248
Kendall16203113
Macon15305250
LaSalle15030287
Vermilion14371199
Adams13156152
DeKalb12152133
Williamson12054174
Whiteside8297183
Jackson808694
Boone794383
Coles7888124
Ogle756887
Grundy738086
Franklin7330115
Knox7286169
Clinton7124102
Macoupin6951105
Marion6918143
Henry663777
Effingham660299
Jefferson6550143
Livingston597698
Stephenson584592
Woodford576892
Randolph5553100
Christian533682
Fulton526976
Monroe5246103
Morgan5076100
Logan495074
Montgomery491681
Lee478660
Bureau442691
Saline433869
Perry433275
Fayette430664
Iroquois421577
McDonough373761
Shelby347748
Jersey335653
Lawrence332533
Crawford332430
Douglas327337
Union306548
Wayne304063
White279833
Richland279557
Hancock274135
Cass266230
Clark265740
Pike264558
Clay258754
Edgar258049
Bond256925
Warren244066
Ford243959
Carroll236438
Moultrie234533
Johnson228131
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216029
Massac215550
Mason214252
Washington212228
De Witt205530
Greene205340
Mercer204336
Piatt201614
Cumberland190026
Menard172213
Jasper161221
Marshall141321
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107710
Brown106510
Edwards104018
Pulaski103911
Stark81628
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70314
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5654
Pope5526
Unassigned1702433
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1003647

Reported Deaths: 16423
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1351072116
Lake661851159
Allen57674800
Hamilton46217464
St. Joseph44210611
Elkhart35807508
Vanderburgh32162480
Tippecanoe27859258
Johnson25007444
Hendricks23795357
Porter22856365
Madison18694408
Clark18505252
Vigo17393303
Monroe15218199
LaPorte15101250
Delaware15024261
Howard14681289
Kosciusko12260147
Hancock11682175
Bartholomew11548180
Warrick11270189
Floyd11059214
Wayne10946253
Grant10019219
Morgan9438176
Boone8891116
Dubois8249131
Dearborn819893
Henry8174152
Noble8003106
Marshall7891135
Cass7519121
Lawrence7433171
Shelby7171119
Jackson695889
Gibson6567115
Harrison646691
Huntington636899
Knox6360106
DeKalb628699
Montgomery6229109
Miami591498
Putnam577678
Clinton572171
Whitley563455
Steuben558976
Wabash5309103
Jasper527879
Jefferson509297
Ripley498686
Adams479775
Daviess4653114
Scott438473
Greene423596
Wells422588
Clay421360
White417364
Decatur4152102
Fayette405787
Jennings385961
Posey375844
Washington356150
LaGrange356078
Randolph343499
Spencer338743
Fountain333860
Sullivan327852
Starke315570
Owen313970
Fulton309167
Orange292663
Jay283445
Franklin265143
Perry264852
Rush260832
Carroll260633
Vermillion257254
Parke230426
Pike228443
Tipton227259
Blackford191841
Pulaski183157
Crawford159023
Newton156848
Benton150217
Brown145747
Martin138019
Switzerland134811
Warren120816
Union107016
Ohio84213
Unassigned0540