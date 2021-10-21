Clear

For police unions, it's not just a vaccine issue. It's a workers' rights issue

For police unions, it's not just a vaccine issue. It's a workers' rights issue

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Peter Nickeas and Priya Krishnakumar, CNN

Big cities across America are forcing employees to get vaccinated as part of their jobs, and many police unions are pushing back, driven by a mix of anti-vaccine ideology and principled disagreement over changing work rules on the fly.

Unions are availing themselves of their collecting bargaining rights to resist the mandates, citing laws and contract provisions that require employers to negotiate with unions when they want to change workplace rules.

Complicating negotiations is the lingering animosity that exists between elected officials and police unions in big cities. That tension existed before George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, and has been exacerbated by elected officials who want to rein in police spending and aggressive officers, and unions who feel they're being unfairly scapegoated for the actions of a few bad officers.

It's not clear how many unions across the country are pushing back against vaccine mandates but police unions from Seattle to Chicago to Baltimore have all resisted mandatory vaccines. There are more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies, many of them with unionized work forces. Some unionized firefighters have also resisted vaccines or the reporting of vaccine status.

"We have to protect jobs. Whether it's one or a couple hundred. That's our mission here, to protect jobs. It's not vaccinated versus unvaccinated," said Mike Solan, president of the officers' union in Seattle. "It's about the mandate in and of itself is a problem and they need to bargain this. Jobs are on the line. That's our purpose as a union."

Coronavirus is leading cause of death for officers

Because vaccine mandates are instituted on a city-by-city basis, combined with disputes over reporting vaccine statuses, it's not possible to definitively know what percentage of the country's law enforcement officers have been vaccinated. However, in cities that are requiring officers to report their vaccination status, city leaders are finding that these vaccination rates are often lower than those of the public the officers serve.

About 70% of the Los Angeles Police Department's members have been vaccinated ahead of the city's deadline, but almost 80% of Los Angeles County's eligible population has received at least one dose. In New York City, 70% of police officers are vaccinated, compared to 72% of the city's overall population and 85% of all adults who have been vaccinated.

In Chicago, more than one third of the Chicago Police Department officers didn't disclose their vaccine status by the reporting deadline and the city is beginning to discipline those officers (more than 80 percent of those who reported their status were vaccinated).

The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end last year. The total stands at 483 Covid-19 related deaths since the beginning of 2020 through this October, compared to 101 from gunfire in the same period, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

On Wednesday, the mayor of New York City announced that city workers would be required to get vaccinated. Police and firefighters were already required, but were given an option to get regularly tested instead, and Wednesday's announcement removed the testing option. The city's two largest police unions — the Police Benevolent Association and Detectives' Endowment Association — both released statements saying they'd resist the mandate.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a non-profit policy and research organization, noted that dozens of New York City police officers have died of Covid and another 10,000 were infected since the start of the pandemic.

"More cops will die of Covid than will get shot, stabbed, or die in car accidents," Wexler said. "This should be the one issue that labor and management sit down and say, what are we going to do to save cops lives, period. That's not happening."

Labor law generally favors employers

Withholding labor is a nuclear option that looms over nearly every labor dispute -- except those with public safety unions. Cops and firefighters are typically forbidden from going on strike, either by law or by language in their contracts.

"We work now, grieve later," said Solan, the Seattle union president. Officers in Seattle are in a dispute with city leadership over its vaccine mandate, though Solan said the officers aren't opposed to vaccines. The Seattle Police Department is in the "separation process" with six employees who didn't comply with the mandate to either get vaccinated or seek an exemption. About 100 submitted requests for exemptions.

Labor law generally favors the employers, though cities and unions generally have to bargain over changes to workplace rules, said Michael LeRoy, a professor at the University of Illinois School of Labor & Employment. Vaccine mandates would be considered a topic where bargaining is mandatory, Leroy said. But if the two sides bargain to a point where there is no more progress, cities can implement their policy and the union is forced to address it through courts or labor relations boards. But labor disputes, over the decades, have typically been for economic reasons, LeRoy said.

"I am very pro vaccine and pro public health," LeRoy said. "The labor law question is, you have to go through the process."

Laws for bargaining are different for public employees, and can vary by state, said Bob Fetter, a labor lawyer in Detroit who represents employees and unions in disputes with employers. Laws can also differ by municipality, Fetter said. The union representing Detroit police officers could have different bargaining rights than a suburban police department or the Michigan State Police.

Tamara Lee, a labor professor at Rutgers University, said the law favors the employer when it comes to vaccines, and though it will likely be litigated, precedent is on the cities' side. She said cities could impose mandates but would still have to negotiate with unions over things related to the mandates (like acceptable proof of vaccination or time off to get the shots).

"In this political environment, we would expect this to be litigated to the highest level of the Supreme Court," Lee said. "With that said, it is unlikely that the union will prevail against the mandate with a defense limited to 'we are morally opposed to it' or 'it should be an individual worker right.' The law is full of decisions which favor the state or local mandate in those instances."

Police and firefighters in Chicago, where the dispute over vaccines is tied up in court and with the state's labor relations board, weren't always unionized. It took a work stoppage in the 1980s for firefighters to get their first contract, and their union president went to jail during that work stoppage. And since Floyd's death last summer, police unions and their bargaining rights have been under scrutiny from lawmakers and activists who hope to limit their power to protect officers.

The idea of solidarity isn't one unique to public safety unions. The group holding together, typically to earn some economic benefit for everyone, is a bedrock principle of organized labor. A statement from the Chicago police officers' union after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot filed a complaint against the union appealed to the notion of solidarity, asking officers to "hold the line."

"I can't say I'm surprised. Union brothers and sisters, it's part of their lore, their folkway," LeRoy said. "They communicate it to incoming people, and it really speaks to the tight-knit social culture that unions use, especially around striking. I don't view it as a good thing or a bad thing. But it is a thing."

'It should be a bargaining process'

In Chicago, the police are represented by John Catanzara, who as a police officer had a long history of disciplinary issues, including working a side job while on medical leave. The city is represented by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose my-way-or-the-highway approach to governing has led to high senior staff turnover and difficult relationships with alderman and other city leaders.

Lightfoot and Catanzara traded personal insults over text messages last summer after officers were pelted with rocks and frozen water bottles while stopping protesters from tearing down a statue. And as the city's Oct. 15 deadline neared, Catanzara instructed members to not comply with a city order to fill out vaccine status information on a city website. Lightfoot said he was trying to "induce an insurrection" by telling members to disobey an order.

"Reasonable people can have differences when it comes to contractual issues," Wexler said. "...this is people talking past each other."

LeRoy said that things in Chicago have come down to this "ultimatum, and kind of 'eff you.' That's not collective bargaining," he said. "It shouldn't come to that. It should be a bargaining process."

Solan said officers in Seattle aren't by and large opposed to vaccines. As of Tuesday, 92% of the Seattle Police Department was vaccinated, according to the Seattle mayor's office. But a series of events over the last 18 months, starting with the Floyd murder in Minneapolis, have soured relations between city and police leaders.

Three weeks before Floyd was killed, the city of Seattle and the Department of Justice filed a motion in federal court to give notice that the police department had met all its reform benchmarks, and had been in compliance with those for two years.

After Floyd was killed, Seattle city officials passed a mid-year budget cut, and the city's police chief retired. The city council voted 8-1 to cut the department's budget, with the lone no vote because the cuts didn't go far enough.

Solan said more than 300 officers have left the police department because of "pandering" and "virtue signaling to the activist culture" in Seattle.

"You can imagine what that does to the human being, the police officer who just wants to serve. I have no interest in fighting the mayor, it doesn't do me any good. My interest is in fighting for jobs. But I will call out hypocrisy from elected officials using us as political punching bags ... you can't treat employees like this."

Chain-of-command and obedience are strong parts of hiring, training, and culture so departments can trust an officer will follow a dangerous order. Insubordination isn't just frowned upon -- it's often a fireable offense. Lightfoot's administration has called in non-compliant officers, had a supervisor give a direct order, and then placed those who disobey into no-pay status pending further discipline.

Wexler said the issue "begs for leadership," and it's not happening.

"People are exploiting this issue and cops are dying. Labor and management gotta step up," he said. "This issue is bigger than any of us. We would not be arguing if we were mandating cops wear seatbelts and body armor. This would not become political. It has become unnecessarily political while cops are dying."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

Image

Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

Image

The I-70 killer murdered six people in 1992 - including one in Terre Haute. Now, police have released new sketches of the suspect

Image

WTHI's 1992 story about I-70 killer

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate police for drug trafficking con

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, much cooler. High: 62.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1675793

Reported Deaths: 27960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63468311202
DuPage1081271376
Will912621126
Lake800101085
Kane68370871
Winnebago41041560
Madison40087596
St. Clair36272596
McHenry34708329
Champaign26998197
Peoria26928368
Sangamon25754285
McLean23012218
Tazewell20647330
Rock Island18854361
Kankakee17910248
Kendall16203113
Macon15305250
LaSalle15030287
Vermilion14371199
Adams13156152
DeKalb12152133
Williamson12054174
Whiteside8297183
Jackson808694
Boone794383
Coles7888124
Ogle756887
Grundy738086
Franklin7330115
Knox7286169
Clinton7124102
Macoupin6951105
Marion6918143
Henry663777
Effingham660299
Jefferson6550143
Livingston597698
Stephenson584592
Woodford576892
Randolph5553100
Christian533682
Fulton526976
Monroe5246103
Morgan5076100
Logan495074
Montgomery491681
Lee478660
Bureau442691
Saline433869
Perry433275
Fayette430664
Iroquois421577
McDonough373761
Shelby347748
Jersey335653
Lawrence332533
Crawford332430
Douglas327337
Union306548
Wayne304063
White279833
Richland279557
Hancock274135
Cass266230
Clark265740
Pike264558
Clay258754
Edgar258049
Bond256925
Warren244066
Ford243959
Carroll236438
Moultrie234533
Johnson228131
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216029
Massac215550
Mason214252
Washington212228
De Witt205530
Greene205340
Mercer204336
Piatt201614
Cumberland190026
Menard172213
Jasper161221
Marshall141321
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107710
Brown106510
Edwards104018
Pulaski103911
Stark81628
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70314
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5654
Pope5526
Unassigned1702433
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1003647

Reported Deaths: 16423
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1351072116
Lake661851159
Allen57674800
Hamilton46217464
St. Joseph44210611
Elkhart35807508
Vanderburgh32162480
Tippecanoe27859258
Johnson25007444
Hendricks23795357
Porter22856365
Madison18694408
Clark18505252
Vigo17393303
Monroe15218199
LaPorte15101250
Delaware15024261
Howard14681289
Kosciusko12260147
Hancock11682175
Bartholomew11548180
Warrick11270189
Floyd11059214
Wayne10946253
Grant10019219
Morgan9438176
Boone8891116
Dubois8249131
Dearborn819893
Henry8174152
Noble8003106
Marshall7891135
Cass7519121
Lawrence7433171
Shelby7171119
Jackson695889
Gibson6567115
Harrison646691
Huntington636899
Knox6360106
DeKalb628699
Montgomery6229109
Miami591498
Putnam577678
Clinton572171
Whitley563455
Steuben558976
Wabash5309103
Jasper527879
Jefferson509297
Ripley498686
Adams479775
Daviess4653114
Scott438473
Greene423596
Wells422588
Clay421360
White417364
Decatur4152102
Fayette405787
Jennings385961
Posey375844
Washington356150
LaGrange356078
Randolph343499
Spencer338743
Fountain333860
Sullivan327852
Starke315570
Owen313970
Fulton309167
Orange292663
Jay283445
Franklin265143
Perry264852
Rush260832
Carroll260633
Vermillion257254
Parke230426
Pike228443
Tipton227259
Blackford191841
Pulaski183157
Crawford159023
Newton156848
Benton150217
Brown145747
Martin138019
Switzerland134811
Warren120816
Union107016
Ohio84213
Unassigned0540