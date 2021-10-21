Clear

As mystery surrounds the death of Jelani Day, families of missing Black men plead for more accountability

As mystery surrounds the death of Jelani Day, families of missing Black men plead for more accountability

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

The mother of Jelani Day buried her son this week, but she won't be able to rest until the Illinois graduate student's death is no longer a mystery.

"I need to know what happened with my son," Carmen Bolden Day told CNN's John Berman on Thursday. "I need them to do more than what they have done."

Day's mother has been critical of authorities' efforts since her son went missing on August 15 and now she's urging the FBI to get involved in the investigation of her son's death. Like her, several other families of missing Black men are pleading for more accountability.

"I need answers because the police departments that were involved in searching for my son and looking for my son and finding answers for my son failed me," Bolden Day added. "They failed my child."

The 25-year-old was reported missing in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 25. While Day's body was found about a week later, he was not identified until nearly a month after he was reported missing. The LaSalle County Coroner has said the cause of death is unknown, pending further investigation.

His mother told Berman that it appears local investigators have done more now than they did when Jelani disappeared in August. However, she feels that she needs to follow up on everything they are doing because she doesn't trust them.

"I need the FBI to come in and do what Peru and Bloomington and LaSalle (police) have not done for us, and that is to find the answers," Bolden Day said.

While the cases of missing White women are given more focus and urgency, people of color are disappearing at disproportionate rates. Black people make up 35% of missing persons reports but only 13% of the US population, according to 2020 FBI data. Meanwhile, White people make up 54% of missing persons reports and 76% of the US population.

Since August, the Black and Missing Foundation Inc, a group that aims to raise awareness for missing people of color, has tracked 24 cases of missing Black men, Derrica Wilson, the group's co-founder and CEO told CNN. That's a 50% increase compared to previous months, she said.

Wilson said she believes Black men are being targeted but it's unclear why. In several recent cases, she said, the vehicles of missing Black men are being found abandoned while their whereabouts remain a mystery.

"I wish I knew the answer to that," Wilson said. "It raises a lot of questions. It's very frustrating and it's very sickening..."

A father still waits for answers

After spending months searching for his son in Arizona, David Robinson wishes authorities were more aggressive in their efforts to find him.

His 24-year-old son, Daniel Robinson, was last seen on June 23 after leaving a work site in Buckeye, Arizona, in his Jeep Renegade. The geologist's car was discovered by a rancher on July 19 about three miles away from the work site where he was last seen. The vehicle had suffered crash damage and a pile of his clothing and belongings was discovered nearby, the elder Robinson said.

Buckeye police assistant chief Bob Sanders had previously told CNN the department has followed up on every lead, interviewed co-workers, friends and relatives, and reviewed all evidence. Sanders said officers were working to give the family closure "one way or the other."

Robinson, who lives in South Carolina but has been in Arizona for the past several months, said Thursday that a volunteer search team is continuously looking for clues and evidence within an 11-mile radius of where his son's Jeep Renegade was found.

While he hopes to find his son alive, it's hard for Robinson to hear about the bodies of other missing people, including Day, being found. It makes him lose hope in finding his son alive, he said.

"Sometimes I'm hopeful, other days I'm feeling down," Robinson said. "It's mentally rough and physically tough."

'It's like no one cares,' advocate says

Wilson said her organization has not only been in contact with Day and Robinson's families, but they are working with the families of several other Black men who have gone missing this month.

Most recently, Douglas Graham Wesbee, 27, was reported missing in Long Island, NY on Tuesday. Wesbee's vehicle was found abandoned and running in Bethpage State Park with his license inside. His cell phone was recovered at Sean Dixon Memorial Park in Medford.

Elijah Eberheart is missing in Washington DC and was last seen on Sunday. Eberheart may be in need of medication, according to Black and Missing.

The foundation is also assisting the family of Wilfred Kennerson III who has been missing from Opelousas, Louisiana, since Oct. 5. Kennerson was last spoken to by phone on Oct. 4. His vehicle was seen on Oct. 5 with a group of Black men inside but Kennerson was not present. The vehicle was later found abandoned and his home was ransacked.

Wilson, a former law enforcement officer, said she agrees with Black and brown families who say the cases of their missing loved ones don't receive fair attention from police. Partly because missing Black people have long been criminalized before they could even be found, she said.

"We are viewed as a number, there's no urgency, it's like no one cares," Wilson said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

Image

New Terre Haute VA facility nearly ready to serve vets

Image

Local restaurant prepares for ISU homecoming weekend

Image

The I-70 killer murdered six people in 1992 - including one in Terre Haute. Now, police have released new sketches of the suspect

Image

WTHI's 1992 story about I-70 killer

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate police for drug trafficking con

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, much cooler. High: 62.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1675793

Reported Deaths: 27960
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63468311202
DuPage1081271376
Will912621126
Lake800101085
Kane68370871
Winnebago41041560
Madison40087596
St. Clair36272596
McHenry34708329
Champaign26998197
Peoria26928368
Sangamon25754285
McLean23012218
Tazewell20647330
Rock Island18854361
Kankakee17910248
Kendall16203113
Macon15305250
LaSalle15030287
Vermilion14371199
Adams13156152
DeKalb12152133
Williamson12054174
Whiteside8297183
Jackson808694
Boone794383
Coles7888124
Ogle756887
Grundy738086
Franklin7330115
Knox7286169
Clinton7124102
Macoupin6951105
Marion6918143
Henry663777
Effingham660299
Jefferson6550143
Livingston597698
Stephenson584592
Woodford576892
Randolph5553100
Christian533682
Fulton526976
Monroe5246103
Morgan5076100
Logan495074
Montgomery491681
Lee478660
Bureau442691
Saline433869
Perry433275
Fayette430664
Iroquois421577
McDonough373761
Shelby347748
Jersey335653
Lawrence332533
Crawford332430
Douglas327337
Union306548
Wayne304063
White279833
Richland279557
Hancock274135
Cass266230
Clark265740
Pike264558
Clay258754
Edgar258049
Bond256925
Warren244066
Ford243959
Carroll236438
Moultrie234533
Johnson228131
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216029
Massac215550
Mason214252
Washington212228
De Witt205530
Greene205340
Mercer204336
Piatt201614
Cumberland190026
Menard172213
Jasper161221
Marshall141321
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107710
Brown106510
Edwards104018
Pulaski103911
Stark81628
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70314
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5654
Pope5526
Unassigned1702433
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1003647

Reported Deaths: 16423
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1351072116
Lake661851159
Allen57674800
Hamilton46217464
St. Joseph44210611
Elkhart35807508
Vanderburgh32162480
Tippecanoe27859258
Johnson25007444
Hendricks23795357
Porter22856365
Madison18694408
Clark18505252
Vigo17393303
Monroe15218199
LaPorte15101250
Delaware15024261
Howard14681289
Kosciusko12260147
Hancock11682175
Bartholomew11548180
Warrick11270189
Floyd11059214
Wayne10946253
Grant10019219
Morgan9438176
Boone8891116
Dubois8249131
Dearborn819893
Henry8174152
Noble8003106
Marshall7891135
Cass7519121
Lawrence7433171
Shelby7171119
Jackson695889
Gibson6567115
Harrison646691
Huntington636899
Knox6360106
DeKalb628699
Montgomery6229109
Miami591498
Putnam577678
Clinton572171
Whitley563455
Steuben558976
Wabash5309103
Jasper527879
Jefferson509297
Ripley498686
Adams479775
Daviess4653114
Scott438473
Greene423596
Wells422588
Clay421360
White417364
Decatur4152102
Fayette405787
Jennings385961
Posey375844
Washington356150
LaGrange356078
Randolph343499
Spencer338743
Fountain333860
Sullivan327852
Starke315570
Owen313970
Fulton309167
Orange292663
Jay283445
Franklin265143
Perry264852
Rush260832
Carroll260633
Vermillion257254
Parke230426
Pike228443
Tipton227259
Blackford191841
Pulaski183157
Crawford159023
Newton156848
Benton150217
Brown145747
Martin138019
Switzerland134811
Warren120816
Union107016
Ohio84213
Unassigned0540