Clear

Liz Cheney is asking exactly the right question about Bannon, Trump and January 6

Liz Cheney is asking exactly the right question about Bannon, Trump and January 6

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney made an intriguing observation Tuesday about the legal arguments made by Donald Trump's team. During a meeting of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, she implicitly reminded us of the most important aspect of the panel's work, the part that must remain at the forefront of its efforts, and a key guide in the timing of its investigation.

Above all, the committee must try to determine precisely what role Trump played in the events of January 6, a violent assault on Congress on the day when it was certifying the 2020 election results. To many of us, it was a key moment in an unprecedented coup d'état attempt against the United States.

The committee met Tuesday night to discuss what to do about Steve Bannon -- a Trump ally -- and his refusal to testify despite a subpoena from the panel where Cheney serves as vice chair. (The committee approved a measure that seeks to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.)

Here's Cheney's interesting point: Bannon and Trump are fighting the committee's efforts to obtain documents and testimony by claiming executive privilege, the right of a president to maintain confidentiality despite Congress' duty of oversight. That right has been used by previous presidents to shield themselves from accountability.

Bannon's claim is absurd. He did not even work in the government. But, in Cheney's analysis, the executive privilege claim by Bannon and Trump, "appear to reveal one thing: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th."

Cheney's piercing words -- and she had some more for her Republican colleagues -- are a reminder that it's crucial to find out what exactly Trump's role was during the events of that day. And Bannon very likely knows a lot about that.

That Trump has tried to overturn the result of a legal, valid election is beyond question. We've all heard him repeat ad nauseam the Big Lie, the claim that he won. We've heard the tapes where he pressures election officials in Georgia to contrive a victory where he lost, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."

We've even seen a copy of the memo by one of his lawyers, in which he lays out a six-step plan for stealing the election by having Vice President Mike Pence throw out the results in seven states, claiming there were "competing electors," when there was no such thing. Pence didn't do it, and Trump's supporters erected a noose and gallows and shouted calls for Pence to be hanged as they rampaged through the Capitol on January 6, causing members of Congress to run for their lives and delay the certification until later that night.

That is all extraordinarily damning, but if Trump was actually involved in organizing an assault on the Capitol, if a sitting president coordinated an insurrection against the country, that's an even greater crime.

Trump had summoned supporters to Washington -- Big protests in DC on January 6th, he tweeted in December, "...will be wild." At the rally that day, he sent their emotions to a boil with a fiery speech -- "fight like hell" he told them -- and then encouraged them to head to the Capitol.

As for Bannon's involvement, the committee chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he believed he had significant knowledge of the attack. Cheney said the committee's investigation has found he had "substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for January 6th, and likely had an important role in formulating those plans."

On January 5, he announced on his podcast, "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," explaining cryptically that it would be, "extraordinarily different than what most Americans expect."

But what about Trump? What did he know?

In their book "Peril," journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that Bannon, who had once been Trump's leading strategist, spoke with Trump ahead of January 6 and told him he should be in Washington that day. He told the then-president, "We are going to kill it in the crib. Kill the Biden presidency in the crib." According to the authors, Bannon told Trump, "We're going to bury Biden...f---ing bury him."

Trump told his supporters he'd march with them to the Capitol, and then headed to the White House, to watch it all unfold on television. He saw the images of mayhem, his supporters clashing violently with police, smashing windows, breaking down doors; members of Congress cowering in fear as the mob shouted "Fight for Trump!" and "Hang Mike Pence."

According to "Peril," Trump's daughter Ivanka, who served as a presidential adviser, and others urged him to call off his loyalists, but he refused. Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg told him, "this is out of control...once a mob starts turning like that, you've lost it," advising, "You really should do a tweet." Trump reportedly blinked and went back to watching television.

Eventually, hours after the insurgents had broken through the barricades and stormed the Capitol, Trump relented, posting a video where he told his supporters he understood their pain, again lying about the election being stolen, adding, "Go home, we love you, you're very special."

There's much the select congressional committee on January 6 needs to establish. But as Cheney's comment reminds us, nothing is more important than the precise actions of the then-commander-in-chief.

Knowing what part Trump played is crucial for dispensing justice and establishing the historical record, but even more than that -- because this chapter is still not relegated to the pages of history. Trump is still denying that he was the loser in the 2020 election, and he seems prepared to run again for president, and potentially claim he won no matter what American voters decide.

The January 6 commission needs to step up the pace and sharpen its focus. Time is of the essence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Isolated Overnight Showers, Breezy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paint the Town Purple Campaign

Image

Stepping up to help people with substance use disorder

Image

VCSC approves 2022 budget

Image

Chili for Children

Image

Kids ages 5 through 11 may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Record breaking pumpkin grown and on display in the Wabash Valley

Image

A breakdown of the proposed VCSC tax increase

Image

After today's "Swell Day" Kevin is tracking some rain - and then a cool down

Image

Parke Co. Deputy involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year cleared of wrongdoing - and then submitted his resignation

Image

Getting kids Back on Track with vaccines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538