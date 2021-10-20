Clear

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 7:21 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 7:21 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail.

The political system reveals a much less clear effort to hold accountable the people who instigated the whole event.

Democratic lawmakers are set with a Thursday vote to hold former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress because he won't comply with a subpoena in their January 6 investigation. Trump is also ignoring Congress by asking the National Archives to squash congressional requests for documents related to the insurrection.

What comes after the contempt vote? It is entirely unclear whether that contempt vote will lead to any action by the Justice Department to pursue charges.

Related: What is criminal contempt?

There would be some irony in a Democratic administration not pursuing criminal contempt charges brought by a Democratic Congress.

Look for some clarity when Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies at an oversight hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Garland has, on the one hand, promised to keep politics out of the Justice Department. He has, on the other, a duty to uphold the law, including Congress' right to compel testimony.

The root is a lack of respect for Congress. The unwillingness of Trump aides like Dan Scavino and others who are just simpatico with Trump like Bannon is a problem for the fact-finding element of January 6 investigation.

That they feel entitled to ignore congressional subpoenas is a much deeper problem -- a glitch in the system of checks an balances.

What comes next? A slow court fight.

Related: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

A system of checks and balances is being ignored. The January 6 investigation is slowly uncovering, for the umpteenth time of the Trump era, one of the major flaws -- frustration might be a better word -- with the US system of government.

There should be checks and balances between the branches of government, which are meant to share power.

Congress legislates. The President executes. The courts settle disputes.

They're interdependent and yet distinct. It's meant to be an elegant knot.

Ticking clock. Congress, which is the branch of government most accountable to voters, faces an election in a little more than a year, which seems like an eternity but is perhaps not nearly enough time to force Trump or his cronies to cooperate using the courts.

Beyond the subpoena fight and the contempt question is something even more central for a modern society that prides itself as a free and open democracy that does not make political prisoners.

What is the appropriate accountability for a President who tried to stage a coup? Trump has already faced informal accountability. His coup failed. He's been driven off social media.

He avoided formal accountability. Trump's party saved him conviction in an impeachment trial, which means he can run for President again. The last laugh may be on the Republicans who didn't end his career when they had the chance if, as expected, he does run again in 2024.

He has claimed ignorance of the insurrection, something his supporters can cling to. But hiding his papers and testimony of his enablers should undermine him.

"Mr. Bannon's and Mr. Trump's privilege arguments do appear to reveal one thing, however: they suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th," said Rep. Liz Cheney, one of a handful of House Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment and broke with the vast majority of Republicans to take part in the January 6 investigation.

"And we will get to the bottom of that," she added as the January 6 committee pushed the contempt question to the full Congress.

What comes after the committee? While the necessity of getting to the bottom of exactly what happened seems essential, the end game is not at all clear.

There is the promise of politically damaging Trump as he plots another run for the White House.

History as a guide. In fact, while trying to overturn an election is a crime against democracy, there's a long history of the US not punishing political criminals in a way that Trump haters would be satisfied with.

Aaron Burr escaped after killing Alexander Hamilton in the famous duel. Out in the western wilderness, he encouraged western states to leave the union and join him in an effort to take land from Spain with help fro England. With some help from Chief Justice John Marshall, Burr beat the treason rap.

Richard Nixon escaped formal accountability after Watergate, but he found himself in a wilderness of his own. Many of his enablers were charged with crimes, in particular after his White House counsel, John Dean, turned on his boss -- at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Trump's aides aren't likely to do that since Bannon, and perhaps Scavino, are simply ignoring subpoenas.

Trump is no Nixon. Nixon resigned after he lost the faith of senators in his party. Trump kept Republicans in line to protect him from impeachment. He still does.

Look at his embrace by longtime Republicans formerly known for their backbone, like Sen. Charles Grassley, who admitted perhaps too much when he said he wouldn't be very smart to dismiss the endorsement of a person as popular in the party as the former President.

Trump's influence also wanes. Republicans are looking to win the governor's race in Virginia next month. The GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin has offered some coded references to his support for "election integrity," but contra to the idea that Trump controls the party, he has largely kept the former President's name out of speeches.

The current conventional wisdom is that if this election in Virginia turns on angry parents frustrated with how Covid-19 has been handled in schools, Younkin has a good shot at upsetting Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. If it's still about the Trump path the GOP has been on, he'll lose.

Similarly, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, made very clear -- or as clear as he's likely to make it -- that GOP candidates should be focusing on their criticisms of the Biden administration and not their defense of the Trump election fantasy. At least, that's what I think McConnell said. Here are his actual words:

Asked by CNN's Manu Raju whether he was comfortable with candidates embracing Trump, McConnell said this:

"I do think we need to be thinking about the future and not the past. I think the American people are focusing on this administration, what it's doing to the country, and it's my hope the '22 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020."

(Note: The vast majority of Republicans have either endorsed, failed to condemn, or developed amnesia about Trump's election fantasies.)

That they could allow, abet or accept the effort to overthrow the election should, you'd think, be disqualifying. But that's not the way any of this works. We're in a situation where history suggests a majority of Americans will vote in 2022 in favor of a political party that tried to undermine an election.

While the voters wouldn't specifically be voting for Trump in 2022, the end result of a Republican victory is that the House investigation would surely go away.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Isolated Overnight Showers, Breezy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids ages 5 through 11 may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Record breaking pumpkin grown and on display in the Wabash Valley

Image

A breakdown of the proposed VCSC tax increase

Image

After today's "Swell Day" Kevin is tracking some rain - and then a cool down

Image

Parke Co. Deputy involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year cleared of wrongdoing - and then submitted his resignation

Image

Getting kids Back on Track with vaccines

Image

Vaccines could soon be on the way for children

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538