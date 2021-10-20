Clear

Two people could save US democracy

Two people could save US democracy

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Fred Wertheimer and Norman Eisen

Today we face a full-blown national crisis for our democracy -- with the voting rights of millions of Americans about to be sacrificed solely for partisan gain.

Republicans in state legislatures around the country, joined by members of their party in Congress, are taking steps that would open the way to the first successful political "self-coup" in our nation's history. That is, they seek to abuse and distort our election laws, instead of marshaling tanks, to do in the future what Trump tried and failed to accomplish after he lost the 2020 election: grab power irrespective of the choices of voters.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked debate on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's compromise Freedom to Vote Act. The legislation seeks to override the unprecedented wave of voter suppression laws enacted this year by Republican-controlled state legislatures that would take away the ability of millions of eligible Americans to vote.

The Act would also protect against new laws being passed in states across the country that would empower highly partisan state officials -- at the expense of election professionals -- to hijack the counting of votes and the results of federal elections. Over 200 such laws have been introduced or enacted from coast to coast.

Senate Republicans, led by Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the Filibuster King and self-described "Grim Reaper," have turned the filibuster into a full-time partisan weapon.

They used the filibuster repeatedly to try to carry out McConnell's stated goal of making former President Barack Obama "a one-term president." They are now using the filibuster as their weapon of choice to carry out McConnell's stated goal of having "one-hundred percent" of the Senate Republicans' focus "on stopping this administration."

And now, fueled by Donald Trump's Big Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election, the Republican obstructionism comes in the face of the gravest threat facing our democracy in modern times.

Freedom to Vote Act

Sen. Manchin engineered the Freedom to Vote Act that Republicans blocked Wednesday. This common-sense compromise would establish national standards for voters in federal elections, including a national baseline for early voting, mail-in ballots and other best practices that resulted in a record voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election with no evidence of any significant fraud. These procedures had been embraced by Republicans and Democrats -- until Trump started using the Big Lie to unfairly blame them for his loss.

The Manchin compromise would also counter the most anti-democratic forms of gerrymandering and the most extreme threats of the partisan administration of elections to overturn legitimate election outcomes.

Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who co-sponsored similar voting rights legislation in this and the last Congress, have been the two Democratic holdouts on allowing the legislation to avoid a filibuster and pass by majority vote. Manchin, however, has said that "inaction is not an option" when it comes to voting rights legislation. And the filibuster rules have never been written in stone.

Sen. Robert C. Byrd, Manchin's predecessor as a senator from West Virginia, was acknowledged as the master of the Senate rules and was generally a strong supporter of the filibuster. But he also understood that there were times when circumstances required changes, once saying of the filibuster rules: "certain rules that were necessary in the 19th century, and in the early decades of this century must be changed to reflect changed circumstances."

Byrd provided the pivotal leadership to twice change the filibuster rules -- in 1975 and 1979. There also have been a number of exceptions over the years. These changes have not eliminated the filibuster rules but have made changes in light of different circumstances and allowed the Senate to function better.

Manchin, who said that he is "a person that is going to defend the legacy of Robert C. Byrd," has shown that he too understands that filibuster rules are not written in stone.

Indeed, in 2011, Manchin co-sponsored and voted for two Senate resolutions to change the filibuster rules. The first would have eliminated the right to filibuster a motion to proceed to debate and consider legislation -- like the one that has stopped debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. The second would have required senators to conduct filibusters, which prevent debate and block action on bills, by speaking on the Senate floor -- returning to the so-called "talking filibuster."

Those resolutions failed and Manchin said at the time, "West Virginians deserve a government that works for them, and they are understandably frustrated with the way things get done -- or don't -- in Washington."

Manchin also said in 2011, "Unfortunately, the legislative process in Washington has gotten so dysfunctional that it doesn't even make much sense at all anymore. ... We have become paralyzed by the filibuster and an unwillingness to work together at all."

That is all the more true today, a decade later. The role of the filibuster has fundamentally changed over the years from a stated purpose to protect the interests of the Senate minority into a powerful weapon for the minority to control the majority and paralyze the Senate. The rules today perpetuate partisan division, eliminate debate, prevent compromise and repeatedly block any Senate action. They must be changed to lessen those ills.

There is no better example of this than the need for Congress to protect our democracy, which is in grave danger.

What the Senate can do

Only Congress can prevent millions of eligible Americans from losing their ability to vote in future federal elections. The new state voter suppression and discrimination laws that are being passed in numerous states are being targeted at Black, brown and other minority voters, as well as those with disabilities.

Only Congress can stop state legislatures and highly partisan state election officials from rigging our national elections.

Only Congress can protect the integrity of our democracy.

Senate Republicans have completely stonewalled efforts to address these problems. They have failed to negotiate changes to Manchin's legislation, refused to offer their own proposals to address the problems, and are refusing to even allow a debate on the Manchin measure.

Fifty senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris -- a majority -- stand ready to pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

Since 60 votes are required to end a filibuster, figuring out a way to pass the Freedom to Vote Act without being blocked by a filibuster is the only way to enact this vital legislation. (The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, another essential voting rights bill, is moving forward in the Senate on a separate track, but will likely also face Senate Republican obstructionism unless a change to the filibuster rules is made.)

From 1969 to 2014, Congress passed 161 statutes that allowed measures to pass in the Senate by a majority vote without being subject to a filibuster. The filibuster exceptions covered a wide range of critical national issues including spending and taxes, trade, foreign policy, national defense and health care.

In fact, Manchin and Sinema, the two Democratic holdouts, are no strangers to utilizing filibuster exceptions to pass important bills. This year, for example, each voted to pass the $1.9 trillion reconciliation bill for Covid relief and the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation resolution. (Manchin and Sinema voted to open the door to the eventual passage of the budget reconciliation bill even though they had serious reservations about the $3.5 trillion amount of the bill, which is still being negotiated). Both measures passed by bare majorities and only because they were not subject to the 60-vote, supermajority filibuster rules.

The opposition of McConnell and the Senate Republicans has shown that only by making some changes to the filibuster rules can we pass the Freedom to Vote Act and protect our democracy. This is not about eliminating the filibuster, merely reforming it to allow the Senate to become a functioning institution again.

Manchin and Sinema will soon face a choice of historic consequences. They can decide to protect the right to vote by supporting a change to the filibuster rules to allow the Freedom to Vote Act to pass by a majority vote. Or they can join with Senate Republicans to block voting rights legislation by a filibuster, potentially denying millions of Americans the ability to vote and take our democracy to the brink and beyond.

We hope Manchin and Sinema choose to be on the right side of history. Failing to do so could be fatal to the future of the American experiment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Isolated Overnight Showers, Breezy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Record breaking pumpkin grown and on display in the Wabash Valley

Image

A breakdown of the proposed VCSC tax increase

Image

After today's "Swell Day" Kevin is tracking some rain - and then a cool down

Image

Parke Co. Deputy involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year cleared of wrongdoing - and then submitted his resignation

Image

Getting kids Back on Track with vaccines

Image

Vaccines could soon be on the way for children

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538