Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Black borrowers liken student loan debt to 'Jim Crow' saying it deepens racial inequality, new study finds

Black borrowers liken student loan debt to 'Jim Crow' saying it deepens racial inequality, new study finds

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

Black borrowers say policymakers have ignored the racial and economic evidence of inequality in student loan debt with the majority insisting that canceling all student debt is the best solution to the crisis, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Education Trust.

The report, which focuses on the perspectives and life experiences of nearly 1,300 Black borrowers, likened the disparities to "Jim Crow." Many respondents believed student loans were not set up to give Black Americans financial freedom and they disrupt their quality of life and mental health, according to the findings.

Some of the key findings from the study, "Jim Crow Debt, How Black Borrowers Experience Student Loans," were that most Black borrowers do not believe student loans are "good debt." They believe income-driven repayment plans are a lifetime debt sentence, limiting student loan debt cancellation harms Black borrowers the most, and that the majority would prefer the government to cancel their loans rather than offer lower interest rates or free tuition.

Jonathan C.W. Davis, a senior research associate at The Education Trust and co-author of the report, said the goal of the study was to call attention to how anti-Black racism, disinvestment in higher education, and the inequitable distribution of wealth in the country has a placed a burden on Black borrowers.

Leaders from The Education Trust say policymakers need to be held accountable.

"It's an attempt for us to help shift the conversation away from the individual decision- making of borrowers themselves and situate blame where it should lie, which is with the broken systems and policies that have led to this crisis," Davis told CNN.

The report found the notion that student loan debt offers a pathway for obtaining credentials that lead to higher incomes, greater wealth and social mobility is often not the case for Black borrowers.

"The framing of student loans as 'good debt' ignores the experiences of Black borrowers, who have less household wealth than their White counterparts and often have no option but to take out student loans to pay for college and the associated costs of attendance," the report says.

According to the report, the median annual income for White men with bachelor's degrees was $62,000 compared to $47,600 for Black men with bachelor's degrees in 2018. The median annual earnings for White women with bachelor's degrees was $50,000 compared to $42,100 for Black women with similar degrees.

In the study, 61% of respondents disagreed with the notion that student loans increased a Black borrower's ability to build wealth. And 58% of respondents disagreed that student loans contribute to racial equality for Black student borrowers.

The report also found that income-driven repayment plans and limiting student loan debt cancellation based on income and amount borrowed was not helpful for most Black borrowers.

Income-driven repayment plans, for example, created lower monthly payments but growing student balances for Black borrowers because the payments aren't covering interest and principal.

"They described their growing balances under IDR plans as 'shackles on their ankle' or 'like Jim Crow,' where the debt ensures that they will never have full freedom," the report says.

Many of the respondents enrolled in income-driven repayment plans said they still have a hard time affording a savings account, health care, child care and food. Black borrowers surveyed had an average monthly student loan payment of $502.

Additionally, the study finds that many policy proposals for loan forgiveness disproportionately exclude Black borrowers. For example, many would not qualify for a proposal that caps student debt cancellation at $10,000 or even $50,000.

According to the report, Black borrowers are more likely to have balances exceeding $50,000, more likely to take on graduate school debt with hopes that more credentials will help them combat job discrimination, and less likely to amass wealth.

Biden has so far erased $9.5 billion in student loan debt for about 563,000 borrowers, the US Department of Education said in August. Those borrowers included victims of for-profit college fraud and those who are permanently disabled. Also in August, the Biden administration announced it was extending the payment freeze on federal student loans through January 2022 amid pressure from lawmakers and advocates.

However, Biden has stopped short of broad student debt cancellation.

The report found that 80% of respondents would like the government to cancel all student loan debt.

Victoria Jackson, assistant director of higher education policy at The Education Trust, said the organization also supports full student loan forgiveness or a minimum of $50,000.

Jackson said The Education Trust backs other solutions such as doubling the Pell Grant, federal and state partnerships that offset tuition costs for public two-year and four-year colleges, and America's College Promise Act that makes community college free.

"There are over 40 million people with student debt and those efforts (from the Biden administration) don't go far enough to address the financial strain that those people are under, particularly for Black borrowers who we know are bearing the brunt of this crisis," Jackson said. "What those actions show us is that cancellation is a possibility, it's something that can be done."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Isolated Overnight Showers, Breezy & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Record breaking pumpkin grown and on display in the Wabash Valley

Image

A breakdown of the proposed VCSC tax increase

Image

After today's "Swell Day" Kevin is tracking some rain - and then a cool down

Image

Parke Co. Deputy involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year cleared of wrongdoing - and then submitted his resignation

Image

Getting kids Back on Track with vaccines

Image

Vaccines could soon be on the way for children

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538