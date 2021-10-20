Clear

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT amps up the power in the company's electric lineup

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT amps up the power in the company's electric lineup

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 4:01 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 4:01 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

For a lot of people there is one real Ford Mustang. It's the Ford Mustang GT coupe with the big 5.0-liter gasoline-burning 460 horsepower V8 engine and just two doors. These people do not accept the validity of the Mustang Ecoboost with its 310 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. And they certainly do not accept a blasphemous battery-powered four-door crossover SUV, known as the Mustang Mach-E.

So maybe the new 480 horsepower Mustang Mach-E GT will help. Whether someone is bugged by the name or not, the Mustang Mach-E GT is a great SUV that's a lot of fun to drive as proven recently on canyon roads just north of San Francisco. At worst, it can be accused of adding some practicality to the Mustang line-up without hurting its performance credentials.

In entering the electric vehicle market, Ford decided to lean hard on the brand's most famous names. That's why its first electric vehicles are the F-150 Lightning pickup and the the Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E seems aimed directly at the Tesla Model Y with its similar size and pricing, and it has been, apparently, grabbing some Tesla customers.

The basic Mustang Mach-E comes standard with 266 horsepower, but is available with up to 346 horsepower and with rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. It's already quick and fun. On its own, it's a worthy addition to the Mustang family. The Mach-E GT just adds more power -- a lot more -- plus suspension upgrades, performance tires and track-inspired seats.

The Mustang Mach-E can put out as much power through all four of its wheels as the V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 coupe can put to its back wheels. It produces more total power than the 455 horsepower Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid, which costs much more. There are more powerful electric SUVs out there, such as the Audi E-Tron, which isn't as fun, but you will generally pay much more.

The Mach-E GT does cost more than the base models, of course, and the only real question is whether that price is worth it. This is one of those cases when, if you're going to go for it, you probably should just go all the way and get all the high-performance stuff.

The Mustang GT is available in two versions. Both have two electric motors -- one driving the front wheels and the other the back -- that can produce that total 480 horsepower. Prices for the Mustang GT start at $60,000, not including the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit and any other local or state incentives you might be eligible for.

Prices for the Mustang GT Performance Edition, though, start at about $65,000. For that additional $5,000, buyers get Pirelli perfomance tires instead of Continental performance tires, performance seats and MagneRide adjustable suspension. The added $5,000 would be well spent. Without the Performance Edition's tires and suspension, the Mustang Mach-E GT feels outmatched by its own motors.

By today's standards, 480 horsepower might not seem like an awful lot, but that just shows there is something wrong with today's standards. We read headlines about 760 horsepower gasoline-powered cars and electric cars that can crank up over 1,000 horsepower. But 480 horsepower can seem nice, adequate and probably pretty fast. Fast enough for any normal, non-race car driver, at least.

Actually, 480 horsepower is a lot, especially in an all-wheel-drive electric vehicle. Besides that horsepower, the Mustang Mach-E GT produces 600 pound-feet of torque, a measure of raw pulling power. The Performance Edition produces a little more, 634 pound-feet. By comparison, a V8-powered Ford F-150 plckup can generate 400 pound-feet of torque. Electric motors, unlike gasoline engines, provide their full allotment of torque right from the start, as soon as the motors start spinning even a little. They don't need to wind themselves up to produce maximum power.

And with all that pulling force going to all four wheels, these SUVs are very quick. The Performance Edition can launch from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds according to Ford, comparable to what you'd get in some of the fastest sports cars on the planet. The only Mustang that's quicker is the Shelby GT500 with its monstrous 760-horsepower supercharged V8.

That's in a straight line, though. The Performance Edition package on the Mustang Mach-E GT shows its value in the curves. Its Pirelli tires and, probably more important, magnetic suspension, better controlled the Mach-E's nearly 4,600 pound weight on tightly snaking canyon roads. The Mach-E GT Performance Edition is a legitimately fast and fun to drive SUV taking curves like a sports sedan.

Tech foibles

The Mach-E, whatever the version, suffers from over-reliance on a huge touchscreen. There is, at least, a large volume knob. That's appreciated. But changing driving modes from, say, Engaged to Unbrldled, requires digging into on-screen menus. The Mach-E's giant screen is especially hard to use while driving since it leaves you nothing around it to steady your hand against while poking.

The Mach-E also offers something for those who don't like driving, at least not on highways. It comes with BlueCruise, Ford's new hands-free highway driving system. Essentially, it's Ford's version of Super Cruise, GM's system that allows drivers to take their hands entirely off the steering wheel -- as well as their feet off the pedals -- for long stretches on select major highways. Ford's system isn't currently quite as sophisticated as GM's, which, on some models, can make lane changes without the driver having to touch the wheel. BlueCruise still can't do that. The system clearly communicates its status -- when it's ready to work and when it's not -- by changing the color of the SUVs digital gauges to blue when the driver can release the steering wheel. A driver-facing camera ensures the driver is always looking at the road.

Overall, though, the Mach-E, GT or not GT, is a powerful competitor in the still small world of electric SUVs. The Mach-E GT is good, but unless you get the Performance Edition, I'd say there are base Mach-E versions that are still plenty of fun for less money.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers possible tonight, cooler tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

Image

ISU women

Image

Adoption program expanding to reach more children and families

Image

A cool down is on the way - Kevin has the details

Image

New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

Image

Adoption program expanding to find kids forever homes

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538