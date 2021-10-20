Clear

Booster shots could soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says

Booster shots could soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 3:00 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Booster protection in the US could soon expand to a much broader population, as a source says the US government likely will soon recommend them to people as young as 40 who received either Moderna or Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

"I believe it will happen," the source familiar with the plan said, adding that there is "growing concern within the FDA" that US data is beginning to show more hospitalizations among people under age 65 who have been fully vaccinated.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster shots for people age 65 and older who received their second shot of Pfizer's vaccine at least six months ago. For younger people, the booster is authorized only for certain groups, such as those with certain health conditions or those working in jobs that put them at high risk for contracting Covid-19.

Although boosters for Moderna have not yet been granted authorization, a panel of advisers to the FDA recommended last week that Moderna be given the same rules as Pfizer's boosters. They also recommended people of all ages who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster, which also awaits authorization, two months after their original shot.

If the FDA eventually backs lowering the age for boosters, the plan would then go to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its sign off. Vaccine advisers to that agency are meeting this week to discuss Covid-19 booster shots.

As colder months approach, experts have warned that the best way to control the spread of Covid-19 is through vaccination. But there have been obstacles reaching the level of the vast majority of the population needed to be vaccinated.

"Yes, the vaccine does protect you, but (what) protects you even better is everyone around you is vaccinated," CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said this week. "We get vaccinated as healthy people in part to protect the most vulnerable among us."

Only 57.1% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, though there has been an uptick recently, with an average of more than 250,000 people initiating new vaccinations a day as of Tuesday -- the first time such a level was reached in the past week, according to data from the CDC.

And for vulnerable populations, experts have said a booster dose can be helpful in maintaining protection or reaching adequate levels for people who could not mount a sufficient immune response with their initial doses.

As soon as next week, the FDA is planning to announce that Americans can receive a different coronavirus vaccine for their booster shots than their original dose, according to two sources familiar with the current thinking inside the agency.

Numbers declining in children, but experts are still concerned

Rates of severe illness are lower in children than other age groups, but health officials still worry about pediatric infections.

While weekly case numbers continue to decline in children, 131,000 new cases were reported in the week ending Oct 14 -- "an extremely high number of newly diagnosed children," the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday. Children represented 25.5% of weekly reported Covid-19 cases, the group found.

More than 1.1 million cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in children over the past six weeks, the group said.

Cumulatively, 6,177,946 total child cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic and children have made up 16.4% of all cases.

"The available data indicate that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children," the group adds.

Children are also less likely than adults to become severely ill. Hospitalizations were reported in 24 states and New York City. Children accounted for anywhere between 1.6% and 4.2% of the total cumulative hospitalizations. Between 0.1% and 2.0% of all child cases resulted in hospitalization, the report said.

The CDC reports 691 children have died of Covid-19.

Currently, vaccines are only available to children as young as 12, but new data shows adolescents who get vaccinated are well protected.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalization due to Covid-19 among children ages 12 to 18, according to a study released Tuesday by the CDC.

Schools try testing instead of isolating exposed students

Many students across the country are still not eligible to get vaccinated but are back in their classrooms -- leaving officials and experts to navigate keeping them safe in group settings.

Some schools have enforced strict quarantine and isolation policies for children who are exposed to the virus, but the CDC is working with select school districts across the nation to evaluate test-to-stay programs, which involve testing -- instead of quarantining -- students who may have been exposed to Covid-19 at school.

If the exposed students test negative and have no symptoms, they can continue going to school in person. If they test positive, they must isolate at home.

"In Marietta we have been tracking students who are testing positive through test-to-stay, and it's 3%," Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools in Georgia, told CNN on Monday.

"Three percent of our students who participate in test-to-stay test positive, which means we can keep 97% of them in class," Rivera said. "That is a measure of success."

Under a traditional quarantine program, the 97% of students who tested negative would still stay at home from school.

"I think for the foreseeable future, we will be out here every morning on a school day making sure that our kids have this option," Rivera said about test-to-stay.

The CDC notes on its website that test-to-stay may be a practice comprised of regular testing and contact tracing, but that's also while "maintaining other layered prevention strategies, such as universal masking, to reduce the spread of Covid-19."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538