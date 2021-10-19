Clear

This isn't the first time Joe Manchin has committed violence on climate legislation

This isn't the first time Joe Manchin has committed violence on climate legislation

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 7:11 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 7:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin -- a Democrat -- appears to be intent on ripping the heart out of President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.

With his all-powerful 50th vote as leverage, Manchin's reported opposition to Biden's plan for a $150 billion plan to pay power generators to further cut reliance on fossil fuels, kills the plan.

It wouldn't be the first time he's committed violence on legislation to address climate change.

Back in 2010, when he won as a Democrat in a red state in a very red year, Manchin did it by running an ad in which he literally fired a bullet into climate change legislation. That legislation, the last major attempt to enact climate change legislation, did fail.

Eleven years later, the effects of the climate crisis are all the more apparent and frightening but Manchin is still out to get climate change legislation he thinks will hurt his state. It could also hurt him. His family's wealth is directly tied to coal.

RELATED: Gas prices are high. That could mess with Biden's climate agenda

Years later, he's a man specifically made for this moment. The Democrat representing a red state, he's got complete power over legislation. The chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee only amplifies his importance on energy and climate issues.

The current proposal he killed would have paid utilities for moving more quickly away from fossil fuels. Manchin opposes moving more quickly away from fossil fuels since he says the US is already moving away from fossil fuels. He's right. But it's not happening fast enough.

Time is running out. Experts are convinced the window is closing for the US and other countries to address climate change, which is already wreaking havoc on the weather and supercharging natural disasters, before the effects are catastrophic.

RELATED: Coal-fired power is on the rise in America for the first time since 2014

One new study published in Nature suggests that to in order to avoid catastrophic consequences, most of the world's remaining fossil fuels should remain in the ground.

I've been trying to see this from Manchin's perspective. He's like a politician from another time -- when there were Democrats representing red states.

He's sticking up for the energy source of another time -- when coal was king.

He doesn't see the need for the government to hasten the demise of coal since coal's demise is here.

"The transition's already happening," Manchin told CNN, although he would not comment on a story about coal and West Virginia. "So I'm not going to sit back and let anyone accelerate whatever the market's changes are doing."

West Virginians are feeling the effects of climate change and the energy markets.

Coal is part of West Virginia's entire identity. It's beneath the ground in all but two West Virginia counties. It was discovered in the state in the 1700s, part of a great legacy of energy production. It's still the No. 2 coal producer in the US, behind Wyoming.

But the US has transitioned away from coal and so too has West Virginia, although more slowly.

Most US coal comes from five states, according to the US Energy Information Agency:

  • Wyoming -- 40.8%
  • West Virginia -- 12.6%
  • Pennsylvania -- 6.8%
  • Illinois -- 5.9%
  • North Dakota -- 4.9%

Even in most states where coal is produced, its production has been dropping, including in West Virginia.

The number of people employed in the coal industry in Appalachia, which includes West Virginia, has dropped by half from about 60,000 in 2011 to less than 30,000 today.

Coal used to be the largest energy source in the US. Now it accounts for less than 20% of US electricity generation.

That's a smaller portion of the US electricity market than either nuclear or renewable energy.

As coal has dwindled, natural gas has exploded. Back in 2008, nearly twice as much US electricity was generated by coal compared to natural gas. In 2020, natural gas generated more than twice the electricity of coal.

West Virginia is also a major producer of natural gas. It sits on the Marcellus Shale, which has massive amounts of potential natural gas and is in the top five natural gas producing states, along with Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Coal production is actually up this year. That said, coal is experiencing a likely short-term production bump -- the first since 2014 -- since the price of natural gas has exploded as part of a worldwide energy crunch.

Where does your electricity come from? I spent some interesting time today looking at where electricity comes from in different states. You can search by zip code. My region, which includes Virginia and the Carolinas, was (and I'm rounding here):

  • 37% gas
  • 16% coal
  • 39% nuclear
  • 3% solar
  • 3% biomass
  • 2% hydro
  • smaller percentages of oil and wind

For comparison, West Virginia gets 89% of its electricity from coal.

House of cards. Some Democrats are now questioning that still-large infrastructure bill if it lacks that climate provision Manchin has killed.

Others are casting about for an alternative to help the US meet its goal of cutting carbon-producing energy production in half by 2030.

What are the alternatives? A tax on carbon, more direct than the one Democrats tried to enact in 2010, could be the next order of business.

It has the benefit of being the most direct way to cut carbon emissions, but the problem is no lawmaker likes to raise taxes. It'd be a difficult sell for any lawmaker, in particular Manchin.

West Virginia voters elected him to put a bullet in it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Clear, Bright Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adoption program expanding to reach more children and families

Image

A cool down is on the way - Kevin has the details

Image

New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

Image

Adoption program expanding to find kids forever homes

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Vigo Co. Commissioners throw their support behind Hard Rock casino proposal; here's why

Image

THRIVE launches new revolving loan fund to help small businesses

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces three proposals to improve high schools

Image

Vigo County employees will see a salary raise with newly approved budget

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538