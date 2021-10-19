Clear

Tucker Carlson's insulting attack on Pete Buttigieg

Tucker Carlson's insulting attack on Pete Buttigieg

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Holly Thomas

Tucker Carlson's crushing indifference to the realities of child-rearing is one of the more recent and extreme reminders of exactly why America needs paid paternity leave.

The Fox News anchor mocked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday for taking family leave to look after his newborn twins, saying that Buttigieg was: "Trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went." Buttigieg snapped back, pointing out Friday he has been "available 24/7 on issues that can't wait" and arguing Sunday it is time for the US to join "pretty much every other country in the world" on paid family leave.

Carlson was perhaps the most insulting of the right-wing commentators who taunted Buttigieg for taking time off with his husband and new children, but he was far from alone. In addition to the obvious homophobia in some of these attacks, their toxic perpetuation of the antiquated idea time to bond with and care for one's children is something "only" women should do only amplifies how right Buttigieg is that the United States remains pitifully out of step with the rest of the world on this issue.

In 2021, the United States is the only wealthy country in the world that does not offer a national paid parental leave program. For years, according to the Pew Research Center, a strong majority of Americans have supported access to paid parental and caregiving leave, with support on both sides of the political aisle.

As the situation stands now, it's largely up to private businesses to decide independently whether to offer paid leave, reinforcing a system that leaves most of the workforce behind, with minorities -- who remain more likely to hold jobs in agriculture and lower-paying services -- at a particular disadvantage. The repercussions of having and raising children without adequate practical and financial support are pervasive and echo throughout employees' lives.

Asked whether paid family leave will remain in President Joe Biden's $3.5 billion Build Back Better agenda, Buttigieg said it remains "in the president's vision." Under Biden's proposal, funding for paid leave would come from raising the income tax rate for the top-earning 1% of Americans from 37% to 39.6%, plus increases in capital gains and dividend tax rates for those earning over $1 million a year. For the sake of the American workforce, realizing that vision should be a major priority.

According to a Pew survey from October 2020 among employed parents who were working from home, mothers were more likely than fathers to say they had a lot of child care responsibilities during work hours (36% vs. 16%). The disparity was not peculiar to the pandemic. In 2019, roughly eight in 10 mothers in opposite-sex partnerships said they did more than their spouse or partner when it came to managing their children's schedules and activities. Just over six in 10 fathers agreed.

The perception of child care as "women's work" sees moms pay a greater price, both in the family and in their careers. In 2020, among those working from home with child care responsibilities, mothers were more likely than fathers to say they'd needed to reduce their work hours (50% vs. 30%), and they had been treated as though they were not committed to their work (22% vs. 13%), or been passed over for a promotion (13% vs. 3%). This imbalance reinforces a sexist, outmoded precedent set at birth, when mothers are more likely than fathers to be allowed to stay home. It falsely implies that fathers' input is redundant, and that women are better suited to the underpaid, under-supported work of child-rearing.

As of this year, according to McKinsey's 2021 Women in the Workplace report, one in three American women are considering downshifting their careers, or quitting the workforce altogether -- up from one in four in 2020 -- after bearing the brunt of the social and economic fallout of the pandemic. Moms, who take on not only more child care, but also more housework, cooking and emotional labor at home, are suffering burnout -- a serious mental health condition -- as a result. McKinsey research also shows mothers' earning capacity increases with every month a father takes on paternity leave -- which, in the long term, benefits the financial wellbeing of a whole family.

Carlson's sad implication "breastfeeding" is the only significant task for people who have children -- an especially depressing take from a father of four -- does a disservice to all parents, of all genders and sexualities.

When men do take parental leave, research shows they see it as an overwhelmingly positive experience, reducing the professional risk for both them and their partner, increasing their bond with their child, and strengthening their relationship. As part of a gay couple, Buttigieg's example in taking leave is particularly significant.

Based on data from 2016 cited by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, an estimated 114,000 same-sex couples were raising children in 2016. As of 2016, many top US companies still did not offer paid parental leave to non-salaried workers, the non-birth parent or adoptive parents. And same-sex couples are seven times more likely to be raising an adopted or foster child than different-sex parents.

Young children need care whether they are adopted or not, and whatever their parents' sexual identity, parity in earning capacity and the burden of home responsibilities should be possible in all relationships.

Men who have taken paternity leave say it has increased their dedication to their employers, and made them more fulfilled at home, but note normalizing it in workplaces that already allow it is crucial to change the prevailing mother-focused childcare culture. By that measure, Buttigieg's only misstep in taking time at home with his new babies was in not shouting louder about it when he did.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Clear, Bright Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adoption program expanding to reach more children and families

Image

A cool down is on the way - Kevin has the details

Image

New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

Image

Adoption program expanding to find kids forever homes

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Vigo Co. Commissioners throw their support behind Hard Rock casino proposal; here's why

Image

THRIVE launches new revolving loan fund to help small businesses

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces three proposals to improve high schools

Image

Vigo County employees will see a salary raise with newly approved budget

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538