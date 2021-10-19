Clear

Using e-cigarettes to prevent smoking relapse doesn't work well, study finds

Using e-cigarettes to prevent smoking relapse doesn't work well, study finds

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to keep from relapsing to cigarettes doesn't appear to be effective, according to a new longitudinal study of nearly 13,000 smokers in the United States.

"This is the first study to report on whether cigarette smokers can switch to e-cigarettes without relapsing to cigarette smoking," said study author John Pierce, a professor of family medicine and public health at the UC San Diego Institute for Public Health in the Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences.

"Quitting is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health," he said in a statement attached to the study, "but the evidence indicates that switching to e-cigarettes made it less likely, not more likely, to stay off of cigarettes."

The study did not look at the use of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) designed to help people stop smoking, Pierce told CNN. Those therapies include patches, gum and lozenges that contain limited amounts of nicotine.

"This paper is not focused on quit attempts," Pierce said. "It is focused on people who appear to have been successful at quitting cigarettes and whether those who switched to an alternative nicotine source -- this is rarely long-term use of NRT -- do better than those who are abstinent from nicotine."

Use of e-cigarettes as anti-smoking aid

E-cigarettes are increasingly being used as a nicotine alternative as smokers seek ways to kick their habit -- and then stay off cigarettes for good. E-cigarettes work by heating a pure liquid called e-juice -- composed of flavorings, propylene glycol, glycerin and often nicotine -- until it vaporizes.

The use of vaping for tobacco cessation became especially popular in the UK after a study found that e-cigarettes helped 50,000 to 70,000 smokers in England quit smoking in 2017.

Vaping supposedly eliminated the 7,000 or more chemicals found in a burning cigarette and its smoke, many of which are toxic, according to Johns Hopkins medicine.

But their use has become controversial in the US and other countries due to warnings about possible long-term health effects, possibly from ingredients besides nicotine in the vape juice or cartridge. The US Surgeon General says vapes can contain "ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, flavorants such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead."

In addition, numerous studies found teen use is a direct gateway to traditional cigarette smoking at a time when juvenile use of e-cigarettes was skyrocketing.

A 2019 outbreak of a mysterious vaping-related lung disease among American youth has triggered alarm as well. As of February 2020, the condition had killed at least 68 people and sickened more than 2,807, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One 18-year-old American who vaped for over a year ended up in the hospital with "lungs like a 70-year-old."

The condition, now known as EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury) is strongly linked to e-cigarettes containing vitamin E acetate, a sticky oil substance that can cling to lung tissue.

Nearly 8% more likely to relapse

The new study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, analyzed data on smokers who had quit cigarettes. The data was gathered by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products. The study looked at whether the smokers had quit with the help of other forms of tobacco, such as cigars, cigarillo, filtered cigars, pipes, hookah, smokeless products like snuff, and any e-cigarette product. The study then looked at relapse rates at two yearly intervals.

"Our goal in this study was to assess whether recent former smokers who had switched to e-cigarettes or another tobacco product were less likely to relapse to cigarette smoking compared to those who remained tobacco free," said senior author Karen Messer, chief of the Division of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

The analysis found 50% of former smokers who quit tobacco "cold turkey" were off cigarettes at the second annual follow up, but only 41.5% of those who used any other form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, had quit successfully.

"Those who switched to e-cigarettes (or indeed another form of tobacco) were 8.5 percentage points more likely to relapse to cigarettes," said Pierce via email.

"If switching to e-cigarettes was a viable way to quit cigarette smoking, then those who switched to e-cigarettes should have much lower relapse rates to cigarette smoking. We found no evidence of this," he said.

Additional studies are needed to analyze how e-cigarette use affects quitting and relapsing over longer periods of time, the authors stated.

"For e-cigarettes to truly work in long-term smoking cessation, people must successfully switch completely away from cigarettes," Pierce said. "To date, researchers have not been able to demonstrate that smokers can do this."

How to quit successfully

The good news is that smokers do successfully quit. In fact, the CDC said that as of a decade ago, there are more "former smokers than current smokers," in the US.

The CDC offers free access to quit-smoking coaches, all former smokers, who help people establish a quit plan and provide information and access to nicotine replacement therapies and medications, social support guidance, and tips on using apps, websites and texting support.

The American Lung Association also has a website full of tips and both online and in-person support for smoking cessation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Partly Cloudy Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County employees will see a salary raise with newly approved budget

Image

Vigo County School Corporation approves $167 million dollar budget for 2022

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warm afternoon. High: 72

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

Indiana's 5 New GPS Characteristics

Image

Community remembers high school student lost in fatal crash

Image

Friends and family of Matt Bowman work to continue spreading the word on male breast cancer

Image

Crews fight fire at Vincennes pizza shop

Image

Cool mornings and warmer afternoons - Kevin as your forecast

Image

Local organization celebrates 35 years of helping Wabash Valley kids

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538