Clear

15 of the world's most spectacular airport landings

15 of the world's most spectacular airport landings

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: Julia Buckley, CNN

There's a lot to love about travel. Experiencing a new culture. Eating great food. Staying in top notch hotels... and landing in a new airport.

Of course, not all airports are created equal. Some have incredible amenities. Some provide easy access into town. Some make connections a dream.

And some have truly dreamy approaches.

There are plenty of spectacular landing strips around, but often the best known are located in out-of-the-way destinations. So here we've put together some of the most beautiful approaches in major destinations -- along with which side of the aircraft you should sit to best appreciate them.

Rio de Janeiro (SDU)

Roller coastering over hills, backed by lush mountains, and fringed by slashes of sandy beaches and the Atlantic Ocean beyond, Rio has one of the most naturally beautiful settings in the world.

While international flights land at Galeão International Airport, outside the city center, Santos Dumont -- the city's smaller airport -- serves many domestic destinations (including shuttle flights to São Paulo).

Not only is it in the city center, but it's right in Guanabara Bay, on reclaimed land, making for incredible views as you come in or out. Try the right hand side for a glimpse of Rio's icons, including Sugarloaf Mountain.

Sit on the right

Malé (VIA)

You'd expect a spectacular approach into the Maldives; and that's what you get here at Velana International Airport, just offshore from Malé on the island of Hulhulé.

When it was first built in the 1960s, it had a runway made of steel slats; these days it's a standard asphalt surface, though there's nothing standard about the views of the atoll-sprinkled Indian Ocean as you come in to land.

Sit either side

Venice (VCE)

From the air, Venice looks like a fish, swimming towards the mainland with its tail flapping against the Adriatic Sea. You don't see that from the ground, but you do as you come in to land at Marco Polo airport, due north of the city center on the mainland.

Sit on the right of the plane and you'll see the city unspool beneath you, from the MOSE flood barriers and Lido island to the terracotta roofs, stocky belltowers and even flashes of the Grand Canal. In the last few seconds of the flight you'll see Burano and Torcello islands, before landing amid the salt marshes of the north lagoon.

Sit on the right

Cape Town (CPT)

Swaddled by two oceans -- the Indian and Atlantic -- and with Table Mountain looming up behind, Cape Town is up there with Rio de Janeiro for a spectacular natural setting.

Sit on the right hand side and, if you're on a northwestern approach, you should fly past Table Mountain, poking out above the clouds. You might also glimpse Simon's Town on the Cape peninsula, or fly straight out over the ocean and back at the city -- in which case, you'll have water views on either side.

Sit on the right

San Francisco (SFO)

With its mixture of coastline and hills, San Francisco is up there with Cape Town and Rio for knockout natural beauty, and you'll get views aplenty landing at SFO.

It's best at take off, when the left side can often net you views of the city and Golden Gate Bridge before you bank east. On landing, either side should give you water views -- with glimpses of the ocean to the left and the Bay Area to the right.

Sit on the left

Genoa (GOA)

There are few better ways to make an entry onto the Med than with a landing at Genoa's airport, whose runway is a peninsula of reclaimed land dandling on the Ligurian Sea, just outside the city center.

Which side to plump for depends whether you're a fan of sea or city views: to see the brightly colored houses of Genoa city center spooling down the cliffside, with mountains rearing up behind them, sit on the right; if you prefer the glistening Med, and the feeling of landing on water, pick the left -- you'll see the tarmac just before you hit it.

Sit on the right for the city, the left for water views

London Heathrow (LHR)

Heathrow airport may be a way outside London's city center, but if you're flying in on the often used eastern approach, you'll get a bird's eye view of the UK capital on the right hand side as you swoop over its landmarks on final approach.

You'll follow the Thames through central London, past Greenwich and Canary Wharf, over London Bridge and St Paul's, and finally past Buckingham Palace and the royal parks which surround it. You'll glimpse Wembley Stadium right before touchdown. Another, less used approach goes over Windsor -- although the best views for that are from the left.

Sit on the right

Kigali (KGL)

Rwanda is beautiful from the air, and the descent into capital Kigali shows off the country at its best.

Crossing over from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Rwanda, you'll descend over lush green hills, speckled with houses and red streaks of the local earth roads -- all backed up by mountains in the distance for added drama. On the right side, you should glimpse Lake Kivu, which acts as the border between Rwanda and the DCR, before descending over the hills.

Sit on the right

Nice (NCE)

Like Genoa along the coast, and Santos Dumont in Rio, Nice's airport is built on water, with the runway on reclaimed land. From the left hand side, you'll likely glide past the Côte d'Azur coastline as you come in, while on the right you'll see the glittering sea. Sitting on the left for take-off should net you views of Monaco, too.

Sit on the left

São Paulo (GRU)

The world's largest Portuguese-speaking city, with a whopping population of 12.3 million, São Paulo can feel intimidatingly huge on the ground, but flying in is a different thing entirely.

Take an evening flight to see the ultimate urban landscape rolling out below you -- a galaxy of lights beaming so strong that even in cloud cover, those same clouds gleam as if they're alive. Wherever you sit (as long as it's not over the wing) you'll have a sparkling view.

Sit either side

Innsbruck (INN)

Nervous fliers might want a drink before they commence their descent into Innsbruck. The main airport in Austria's Tyrol region, it's cocooned by mountains on all sides -- mountains the planes must clear on final descent before making it into the valley to land.

Having said that, it's a spectacular entrance -- particularly in winter, when those same mountains are dusted in snow. Either side's spectacular, though down in the valley, the mountains on the left, dotted with villages,are arguably more interesting to look at.

Sit on the left

Queenstown (ZQN)

The weather is the main issue flying into the main airport on New Zealand's South Island -- and means you may barely get a view at all.

But if the clouds are playing ball, landing here means spectacular views of the Southern Alps. The left side should give you the best views of the mountains and the South Island's coast unfolding ahead of you.

Sit on the left

Hong Kong (HKG)

Hong Kong International Airport (also known as Chep Lak Kok) is built on reclaimed land in the South China Sea, so you already know it's going to be another great landing. Visibility tends to be not great, but you'll still have superb views of the South China Sea and its islands as you get below cloud level.

You'll swoop over container ships, fishing boats and junks, before descending close to Lantau island (usually on the right) and onto the tarmac.

Sit on the right

Santiago de Chile (SCL)

If snowcapped mountains are your thing, this is the destination for you. You'll have ravishing views of the Andes as you come in towards Santiago, giving way to arid hills and then the plains, those mountains rearing up in the distance, as you come into the basin to land.

Stay on the left side to keep the Andes in sight all the way down.

Sit on the left

Las Vegas (LAS)

Sit on the right of the plane and look north as you come into land at Sin City for spectacular views of the famous Strip. Make it an evening flight to see the neon lights at their finest, or fly in during the day for views of the never-ending Mojave desert surrounding it.

You'll usually approach over Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam, while take-offs whisk you over the sandstone 'hills' of Red Rock Canyon.

Sit on the right

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Clear, Chilly Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County employees will see a salary raise with newly approved budget

Image

Vigo County School Corporation approves $167 million dollar budget for 2022

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warm afternoon. High: 72

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

Indiana's 5 New GPS Characteristics

Image

Community remembers high school student lost in fatal crash

Image

Friends and family of Matt Bowman work to continue spreading the word on male breast cancer

Image

Crews fight fire at Vincennes pizza shop

Image

Cool mornings and warmer afternoons - Kevin as your forecast

Image

Local organization celebrates 35 years of helping Wabash Valley kids

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538