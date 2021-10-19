Clear

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed 'extreme park'

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed 'extreme park'

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn't stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction.

The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter "extreme park" and resort located in the Arabian Gulf.

Funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF),The Rig will be comprised of three hotels and 11 restaurants spread over a number of connected platforms, as well as roller coaster rides and adrenaline-rush activities like bungee jumping and skydiving.

Unique attraction

Renderings of the upcoming attraction, which aims to "provide a multitude of hospitality offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences," along with a promotional video, were released earlier this month.

"This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world," said a statement from the PIF. It said it was expected to be particularly popular with visitors from the Arabian Gulf region.

A completion date for the venture has not been stipulated.

Described as the "world's first tourism destination inspired by offshore oil platforms," the upcoming attraction is being devised in line with the long-term Saudi Vision 2030's strategy, which aims to reposition Saudi Arabia as a top international tourism destination and diversify its economy.

While millions of religious visitors make the pilgrimage to the Saudi holy city of Mecca every year, the country's conservative laws restricting women's freedoms, along with it troubling human rights history have made it a less than favorable destination for many international visitors.

Tourism hopes

But the country is determined to reposition itself as an alluring global hotspot that can compete with the likes of nearby Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman. It aims to attract 100 million tourists each year by the close of the decade.

Earlier this year, plans for a second national airline -- the kingdom's current flag carrier is Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines -- and to invest $147 billion into transport and logistics over nine years were confirmed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

News of The Rig project comes just months after plans for Six Flags Qiddiya were announced.

The site is being constructed as part of a new city situated outside capital city Riyadh and will be home to the world's fastest roller coaster when it launches in 2023.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Clear, Chilly Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warm afternoon. High: 72

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

Indiana's 5 New GPS Characteristics

Image

Community remembers high school student lost in fatal crash

Image

Friends and family of Matt Bowman work to continue spreading the word on male breast cancer

Image

Crews fight fire at Vincennes pizza shop

Image

Cool mornings and warmer afternoons - Kevin as your forecast

Image

Local organization celebrates 35 years of helping Wabash Valley kids

Image

12 Points arch project leads to temporary road closures

Image

"I consider teachers heroes" Study: 96.5% of Indiana schools experiencing teacher shortages

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1671275

Reported Deaths: 27903
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63319811182
DuPage1078031375
Will910281124
Lake797931082
Kane68211868
Winnebago40918559
Madison40014592
St. Clair36230595
McHenry34584326
Champaign26931196
Peoria26845368
Sangamon25682284
McLean22947217
Tazewell20601330
Rock Island18783360
Kankakee17848248
Kendall16162113
Macon15259250
LaSalle14983285
Vermilion14303199
Adams13097152
DeKalb12114133
Williamson12027174
Whiteside8265183
Jackson808394
Boone790483
Coles7857122
Ogle754587
Grundy735386
Franklin7317115
Knox7244169
Clinton7113102
Macoupin6927104
Marion6907143
Henry661677
Effingham658099
Jefferson6523143
Livingston596098
Stephenson580992
Woodford575292
Randolph553799
Christian531882
Fulton525875
Monroe5243103
Morgan505299
Logan494274
Montgomery489881
Lee478060
Bureau442190
Saline433169
Perry432375
Fayette429564
Iroquois419977
McDonough373460
Shelby345848
Jersey335153
Crawford331330
Lawrence330833
Douglas326237
Union305848
Wayne301762
White279333
Richland279057
Hancock273035
Cass265330
Clark265240
Pike263358
Clay258254
Edgar256749
Bond255625
Warren243665
Ford242859
Carroll236038
Moultrie231433
Johnson225131
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215129
Massac214148
Mason212752
Washington211628
De Witt204930
Greene204840
Mercer203435
Piatt200914
Cumberland189526
Menard171913
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton133622
Schuyler107010
Brown106410
Pulaski103811
Edwards103418
Stark81228
Gallatin7878
Alexander71712
Scott7136
Henderson69814
Calhoun6902
Hardin59816
Putnam5614
Pope5476
Unassigned1632433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1000163

Reported Deaths: 16309
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1347632106
Lake660041156
Allen57441793
Hamilton46100461
St. Joseph44109607
Elkhart35696507
Vanderburgh32087477
Tippecanoe27796257
Johnson24902443
Hendricks23738354
Porter22802362
Madison18614404
Clark18424250
Vigo17347301
Monroe15180197
LaPorte15046250
Delaware14984259
Howard14626287
Kosciusko12217147
Hancock11630175
Bartholomew11505179
Warrick11255189
Floyd11013214
Wayne10897250
Grant9964218
Morgan9404176
Boone8863116
Dubois8227130
Dearborn817093
Henry8139151
Noble7984106
Marshall7838134
Cass7499119
Lawrence7403170
Shelby7138114
Jackson694088
Gibson6533113
Harrison644491
Huntington633999
Knox6273106
DeKalb626397
Montgomery6208109
Miami589797
Putnam575377
Clinton570271
Whitley560455
Steuben554675
Wabash5279101
Jasper524475
Jefferson506996
Ripley495685
Adams476073
Daviess4616113
Scott435869
Greene422096
Wells420987
Clay420260
White415962
Decatur4133101
Fayette404286
Jennings385160
Posey375343
LaGrange353978
Washington353249
Randolph341999
Spencer337342
Fountain332558
Sullivan326752
Starke313369
Owen312070
Fulton306567
Orange291762
Jay280445
Perry264752
Franklin264042
Carroll259132
Rush258832
Vermillion255454
Parke230026
Pike227943
Tipton226659
Blackford190540
Pulaski181855
Crawford158623
Newton156048
Benton150217
Brown144547
Martin137419
Switzerland134211
Warren120516
Union106815
Ohio84112
Unassigned0538