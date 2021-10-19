Clear

5 things to know for October 19: Capitol riot, Covid-19, Congress, SCOTUS, Myanmar

5 things to know for October 19: Capitol riot, Covid-19, Congress, SCOTUS, Myanmar

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

By some counts, half of kids as young as 10 use social media. It seems scary, but there are ways parents can help them stay safe online.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Capitol riot

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will discuss a contempt report today about former Trump ally Steve Bannon. The report, released yesterday, details how Bannon evaded the committee's subpoena request and could be used to set up a vote today to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for not complying. The committee could also use this information to force Bannon to testify -- a stern warning to other Trump allies the committee wants to question. Meantime, Trump filed a lawsuit yesterday to try to keep records from his presidency secret by claiming executive privilege. Some of those records pertaining to the January 6 investigation are due to be turned over to the committee by next month.

2. Coronavirus

Vaccine opposition is causing division everywhere from schools to police forces. More than a third of Chicago police officers have defied a deadline to report their vaccination status. That means about 4,500 officers are now at risk of being placed on no-pay status soon. In Miami, a private school is making children who receive the shot stay home for 30 days, citing vaccine misinformation. However, experts say tragedies like the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died of Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated, further underscore the need for widespread vaccination. Powell was immunocompromised from battling cancer, and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said younger people getting vaccinated helps protect elders and the more vulnerable, even those who are vaccinated.

3. Congress

President Biden will forego a heavy slate of public events this week in favor of working behind the scenes with Democrats to reach an agreement on his domestic agenda. That includes conversations with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, whose refusal to support key climate provisions in the party's massive spending bill has thrown fellow Dems for a loop. More progressive Democrats say they won't vote for the package without climate measures. Some party members are now developing a replacement for the clean electricity program in the package in order to fulfill Biden's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep Democratic support on track.

4. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court in two cases has ruled in favor of police officers seeking qualified immunity from allegations of excessive force. Qualified immunity is a controversial legal doctrine that shields law enforcement from liability for some constitutional violations. It's been a contested issue as communities have reexamined policing practices over the last year and a half. The qualified immunity debate has also stalled federal-level attempts at broad police reform legislation. The court's decisions show that it's not willing, at least for now, to radically transform how it considers qualified immunity cases.

5. Myanmar

Myanmar's junta announced it will release about 5,600 political prisoners who have been held for protesting against military rule since a coup upended the country's government in February. Myanmar's security forces have arrested more than 9,000 people since the coup and have been shunned on the international stage as reports of bloody crackdowns and possible torture continue to emerge. Last week, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) excluded the junta's leader from an upcoming bloc meeting, saying there's been "insufficient progress" on restoring peace in the country. The nonprofit group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says the recent release of political prisoners is a distraction from the ASEAN scrap.

IN MEMORIAM

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, died from complications of Covid-19. He was 84. Powell's leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Apple has introduced new MacBooks, AirPods and other fancy things

Just in time for people to start really, reeallly coveting them for the holidays.

Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast

Directed by none other than ... Rob Zombie!

Facebook to hire 10,000 people in the EU to build the augmented reality 'metaverse'

Anyone else remember Second Life? History really does repeat itself, huh?

IHOP has released new 'melts,' including a cheese melt with three types of cheese, a cheese crust and cheese dipping sauce

It sounds excessive, but admit it. You want cheese now. (IBS and lactose intolerant gang, you're safe.)

Colombia is putting its 'cocaine hippos,' the invasive animals first introduced by notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, on birth control

Behold, a sentence rich with new and fascinating information.

TODAY'S NUMBER

200,000

That's about how many shipping containers were backed up off the coast of Los Angeles as of yesterday as pandemic-related disruptions continue to affect various supply chains.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nothing will bring back his son Elijah, who he loved dearly, but he is hopeful that this settlement with Aurora, and the criminal charges against the officers and medics who killed Elijah, will allow his family and the community to begin to heal."

Mari Newman, the attorney for the father of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in August 2019 after being stopped by police, placed in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine. McClain's family has reached a settlement with the city of Aurora, Colorado, in his death.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Vaccinations have never been so cute

These baby tigers are VERY put out by having to get their vaccinations. But they're so polite nonetheless! (Click here to view.)

