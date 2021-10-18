Clear

Children under 10 are using social media. Parents can help them stay safe online

Children under 10 are using social media. Parents can help them stay safe online

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

It's not just your teens who are on social media anymore. Younger kids are getting on those apps, and some parents aren't confident that their children can stay safe online.

About half of parents of children ages 10 to 12 and 32% of parents of kids ages 7 to 9 reported their child used social media apps in the first six months of this year, according to the new C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health published Monday.

"There continues to be debate over how soon is too soon when it comes to using social apps and how parents should oversee it," said Mott Poll codirector Sarah Clark, a research scientist in pediatrics at the University of Michigan, in a statement. "Our poll looks at how often tweens and younger children use social platforms and how closely parents are monitoring these interactions."

The findings are "further evidence that children under 13 are eager to use social media platforms, for whatever reasons -- entertainment, celebrity, connecting with friends, or being drawn in by the engagement-promoting design common on these sites," said Dr. Jenny Radesky, an assistant professor of developmental behavioral pediatrics at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, via email. Radesky wasn't involved in the poll.

When deciding which apps were appropriate for their child, more than 60% of parents considered whether the apps had parent controls, were rated appropriate for their child's age group or were needed for their child's schooling. Between 51% to 66% of parents used parental blocks on certain sites, parent approval for new contacts, privacy settings, daily time limits and a passcode for certain content.

Many parents also had concerns about their child's abilities to safely navigate social media apps. Some worried their child might share private information without realizing it, encounter sexual predators, see mature images or videos, or not be able to discern what information was true or false. Nearly 50% of parents with social media-using kids weren't confident that their child would be able to tell whether another user was an adult or kid, which can be difficult to discern, according to the report.

The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act requires operators of apps and other online services to provide parental control options over release of private information, the poll authors wrote. But 17% of parents of children using social media apps said they didn't use any parental controls -- for reasons such as not being able to find the information they needed to set up parental controls, thinking that monitoring their child's use of social media apps was too time-consuming, or considering it a waste of time because children find ways to bypass parental controls.

"Parents are at such an utter state of burnout at this point of the pandemic, so it's completely reasonable that they feel a sense of overwhelm or futility in trying to keep up with social media platforms that are powered by billions of dollars in revenue and enormous data analytic capacity," Radesky said.

However, if "parents are allowing younger children to engage in social media, they should take responsibility for making the child's online environment as safe as possible," Clark said, no matter how inconvenient. "If parents can't commit to taking an active role in their child's social media use, they should have their child wait to use these apps."

Helping your child stay safe online

That these children's social media use could have included child-friendly versions or sections of apps is possible, the authors wrote. Also, some apps made specifically for young kids have tried to limit safety risks by restricting features such as posting photos or using private chats, or by offering usage reports for parents.

For parents considering letting their child use certain social media apps, research them first, Clark advised. "Parents should look into whether the content is curated to allow only youth-friendly programming or whether there is a moderator that weeds out inappropriate content," she said. "They should also utilize parental blocks or passcodes for certain sites or content."

For resources on managing children's social media use, Radesky recommended parents visit the age range-based guidance on Common Sense Media, an independent advocacy organization providing expert reviews, research and tools to help parents, educators and advocates ensure children's digital well-being.

Parents can also consult information collected by the creators of the film "Screenagers" and included in the weekly blog by physician Dr. Delaney Ruston, the filmmaker of the movie, Radesky said. The blog is "worth following" to figure out ways to talk to your kids about what can often be thorny and tough to discuss with teens, Radesky added.

Regarding how parents can discuss their social media-related concerns in ways that might resonate with their kids, Radesky suggested "talking about newsworthy topics like the Facebook Files. Kids will want to know when they are being taken advantage of, and it might help spur a conversation about when tech companies are crossing a line."

Whenever Radesky's young sons are allowed to have social media accounts, she'll frequently debrief them about whether the body image content they're seeing online is inappropriate, exploitative or disturbing, she said.

There are also potential solutions for parents unsure of whether their child can distinguish between an adult and child, or between truth and misinformation. "Encourage children not to respond to direct messages or posts from people they don't know, even if that person says they are a child," Radesky said.

And "so much of social media content is aggrandized, filtered, or tweaked in some way to gain more 'engagement' in the recommendations feed. Teaching children to have a healthy dose of skepticism when looking at any recommendations feed is crucial right now," Radesky said. "Children can gain those skills, but they will need support from parents and teachers."

Education works, the poll found. Parents whose children had been taught by their schools about safe social media use were more confident in their children's social media-related discernment, according to the poll's results. This suggests that school-based digital literacy and citizenship curricula might be transferring to home life or sparking more fruitful conversations between parents and kids, Radesky said.

"It's also possible that children who are lucky enough to attend schools that teach digital citizenship are also in higher socioeconomic status neighborhoods, where parents may feel more self-efficacy around technology management," Radesky added.

"In my 2016 study interviewing parents from lower-income, suburban, academic, and technology company backgrounds, the latter two groups felt much more empowered to handle these types of complex conversations and rule-setting," she said.

Below is information for setting up available parental or safety controls on popular social media platforms:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High: 73

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Women's Leadership Summit Con

Image

Covered Bridge Festival comes to an end for the year

Image

Marshall Arch 100th Birthday Celebration

Image

ISU Soccer Picks Up Third Straight Win

Image

Candles Museum Reacts to Holocaust Comments

Image

Memorial Walkway Dedication

Image

Sinister Dating App Con

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532