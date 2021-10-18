Clear

The fight between Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders over the Biden agenda is getting very, very personal

The fight between Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders over the Biden agenda is getting very, very personal

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

There's an unwritten rule in the Senate that no senator from your own party should try to mess with you in your state. Which is what makes what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders did on Friday very interesting -- and potentially explosive.

Sanders took to the pages of West Virginia's Charleston Gazette-Mail to make the case for an expansive version of President Joe Biden's social safety net legislation, which would rethink the role for the government in everything from immigration to the environment and back.

"Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for this legislation," wrote Sanders. "Yet, the political problem we face is that in a 50-50 Senate we need every Democratic senator to vote 'yes.' We now have only 48. Two Democratic senators remain in opposition, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va."

Whoa boy.

Manchin immediately shot back with this: "This isn't the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state."

But, wait there was more! "Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs," added Manchin. "No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that."

While that might not seem like much to you, for the obsessively polite Senate, that level of personal back-and-forth is roughly the equivalent of the Squid Game. And while it may the most personal Sanders and Manchin have been, it's far from the first time the two men have taken their disagreements about the Biden agenda public in recent weeks.

"I can't speak for Mr. Manchin. I'm not a psychologist," Sanders said on CNN earlier this month when asked about Manchin's ongoing opposition to the social safety net legislation and its proposed $3.5 trillion price tag.

Manchin has given as well as he has gotten. Asked about his opposition to a broader bill with a higher price tag, the West Virginia Democrat responded: "I don't believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society. I think that we should still be a compassionate, rewarding society."

To which Sanders then offered this: "[Senator] Manchin has a right to fight for his point of view, has not only a right to be heard, he has a right to get some compromises. He's a member of the Senate. But two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want, and what the President of the United States wants. That to me is wrong."

On Monday, Manchin shot back, again, at Sanders. "There's 52 senators who don't agree, OK, and there's two that want to work something out if possible in a most rational reasonable way," he said.

And as CNN's Manu Raju reported earlier this month, Biden equated getting the two men in the same room with "homicide" after liberal Rep. Ro Khanna (California) suggested doing just that in hopes of hashing out a compromise.

Both men insist that their disagreements are not personal -- or taken as such. But to believe that, you have to believe that all politics isn't personal, which, decades of evidence makes clear, it is.

It's not at all clear how the tension plays out. Democrats -- up to and including Manchin and Sanders -- believe that the party must find a way to pass parts of Biden's agenda. Manchin prefers that Congress pass the $1.2 trillion "hard infrastructure plan," which has already been approved by a bipartisan Senate majority, first. Sanders wants the larger safety net bill passed -- for fear that if the hard infrastructure bills goes through, moderates like Manchin may walk away from a larger bill altogether.

What's more, the two men's opposing stances are good for their politics back home. Vermont is among the most progressive states in the country and Sanders' advocacy for more government spending will be greeted with plaudits in the state. Manchin, on the other hand, represents a state Donald Trump won by 39(!) points in 2020. The conservatism of the state's electorate makes Manchin's role as a break on the policies being pushed by the likes of Sanders a winning one, political speaking, in the state.

The simple fact is this: Sanders and Manchin are never going to agree on the breadth -- and cost -- of the social safety net legislation. The key for Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other deal-minded Democrats is to find a way to lower the temperature between them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High: 73

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Women's Leadership Summit Con

Image

Covered Bridge Festival comes to an end for the year

Image

Marshall Arch 100th Birthday Celebration

Image

ISU Soccer Picks Up Third Straight Win

Image

Candles Museum Reacts to Holocaust Comments

Image

Memorial Walkway Dedication

Image

Sinister Dating App Con

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532