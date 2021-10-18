UEFA hands English FA stadium ban following Euro 2020 final trouble

European football's governing body has ordered England to play its next two UEFA competition matches at Wembley Stadium behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two years, following crowd trouble at this summer's Euro 2020 final.

UEFA has also fined the English Football Association €100,000 ($116,000) for "the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium."

Ahead of kick-off, a number of fans without tickets tried to force their way into the stadium.

In a statement on Monday, the English Football Association said it had accepted UEFA's verdict, adding that such scenes "can never be repeated."

"We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium," read the statement.

"We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account," the statement concluded.

The showpiece event was the first major international soccer final England had reached since 1966. However Italy emerged victorious after a penalty shootout victory.

