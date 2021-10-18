Clear

5 things to know for October 18: Supply chain, Congress, coronavirus, China, Sudan

5 things to know for October 18: Supply chain, Congress, coronavirus, China, Sudan

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The recent oil spill off the coast of California has caused less damage than feared so far. However, it's brought the issue of offshore drilling into a new environment: state congressional races.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Supply chain

Supply chain issues that have led to empty shelves, rising prices and consumer frustration could continue well into 2022. That's the prediction of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said Sunday that some of those troubles could be alleviated if Congress passes President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal. These issues have huge political implications for Biden and Democrats as the midterm election season approaches, but they are also affecting consumers in unexpected ways. For instance, some toymakers are adjusting the kinds of toys they're shipping this holiday season to accommodate a scarcity of shipping containers.

2. Congress

Democrats are still trying to decide how to bring down the cost of the $3.5 trillion spending bill, and highly-prized health care measures could be on the chopping block. The proposed package includes broadening Medicare to provide dental, vision and hearing benefits, and expanding Medicaid in the 12 states that refused to adopt the Affordable Care Act provision. Democrats would also enable Medicare to negotiate drug prices to help pay for these measures. However, it looks like the spending bill could have to be shrunk down to between $1.5 trillion and $2.2 trillion to appease moderate party members. (Remember, the package needs all 50 Dem votes to pass.) Even the most widely supported health care measures in the package have their detractors. Some fear that beefed up Affordable Care Act subsidies would eventually require a difficult rollback if they aren't extended indefinitely, and moderate Democrats and pharmaceutical companies have pushed back on allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

3. Coronavirus

The US is now averaging about 85,000 new Covid-19 infections a day, which is down by more than 8,000 from the week before. Covid-19 deaths are also down. This could be an optimistic sign if the US manages to avoid a seasonal spike. It's possible, but Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts are still worried about low overall vaccination rates. While boosters are becoming widely available, there's also concern that an additional shot could widen the gap between vaccinated Americans and those skeptical of the vaccines' efficacy. Meanwhile, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are scrambling to place orders for an antiviral pill produced by US drug manufacturer Merck that's supposed to be an effective treatment against Covid-19. It's not authorized for use yet, but health experts are already warning it's not a replacement for vaccination.

4. China

China is urging its citizens to be on the lookout for American espionage after the CIA announced the launch of a mission center dedicated to China earlier this month. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV published a video, without citing sources, that the CIA was recruiting Chinese-speaking agents. The claim has lit up Chinese social media networks. However, it's not unusual for the Chinese government to push the narrative that the country's national security, and the lives of its everyday citizens, are under grave threat from American espionage. In 2015, China set up a national hotline for citizens to report on suspected spies or espionage activities. In 2016, Beijing launched the first annual National Security Education Day.

5. Sudan

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Sudan's capital city of Khartoum this weekend calling for the military to seize power. The east African nation is grappling with its biggest political crisis since long-standing President Omar al-Bashir was ousted during a coup in 2019. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power since then, but a failed coup attempt in September attributed to forces loyal to Bashir led military leaders to demand a new cabinet and coalition. Now, protesters want General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and Sudan's joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, to initiate a coup and overthrow the government. Several political conundrums, like the restructuring of the military and disputes around justice issues, have contributed to the current crisis.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Chicago Sky defeat Phoenix Mercury for first WNBA championship win

And to think they were seeded sixth at the beginning of it all!

A permanent residence? Fans weigh in on potential London NFL franchise

Let's all spend the rest of the day thinking of possible London NFL team names.

'Halloween Kills' slays at the box office

Proof that classics never die.

Tony Bennett has set a new Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to release an album of new material

The man is still churning 'em out at 95 YEARS OLD.

Chlamydia is so widespread among koalas, researchers are vaccinating them

Well, now you know what they're doing when they're not sleeping or eating.

HAPPENING LATER

Jury selection will begin today for the state trial of three men facing charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020, when he was chased down and fatally shot. Here's a timeline of the case so far.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow."

Superman's new motto, as announced by DC Chief Creative Office and Publisher Jim Lee. The motto is an update to the iconic line, "Truth, Justice and the American Way." Lee said the motto was changed to "better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman's incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Here's hoping for a happy week

And we have Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland, together in a remarkable 1963 recording, to start us off right. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Women's Leadership Summit Con

Image

Covered Bridge Festival comes to an end for the year

Image

Marshall Arch 100th Birthday Celebration

Image

ISU Soccer Picks Up Third Straight Win

Image

Candles Museum Reacts to Holocaust Comments

Image

Memorial Walkway Dedication

Image

Sinister Dating App Con

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532