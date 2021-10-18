Clear

Rising prices and empty store shelves spell danger for Biden and Democrats

Rising prices and empty store shelves spell danger for Biden and Democrats

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Biden's struggle to make America normal again after the pandemic is proving to be far more protracted and complicated than first thought, which has enormous political implications for the President and his party.

An admission by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on CNN Sunday that supply chain backups, which are having a corrosive impact on the wider economy, will linger into next year further underscored a tough midterm election environment for Democrats. There is only limited action Biden can take to get containers stacked up at ports out into the country, meaning the situation is causing a real headache for the White House.

When Americans head into stores and see bacon has doubled in price, or when they cannot buy the gifts they want heading into the holiday season, Biden and Democrats are likely to get the blame in next month's elections and in 2022. The cost of living -- along with gasoline that is now averaging $3.32 a gallon nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association -- provides an opening for Republicans to argue that the Biden presidency is a failure. Rising discontent also fits neatly into the narrative of decay and national humiliation that Donald Trump is painting as he prepares the ground for a likely presidential campaign for 2024. On Sunday, for instance, the ex-President sent out a fundraising email that noted "prices soaring."

First-term presidents almost always suffer congressional election rebukes, as their actions often energize the opposing party's supporters against them and any struggles they have can cause their own voters to disengage. This time, with Democrats only possessing the narrowest of majorities in the House and the Senate, they badly need the economy to be racing ahead and the curse of the pandemic to be well behind the country in a year's time. But a catalog of problems, including a strapped labor market, rising energy prices, climbing inflation, political polarization over vaccines and an immigration crisis at the southern border, are creating a disgruntled national pre-election year mood.

Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are forecast to keep declining over the next several weeks, but the Delta variant and Biden's own premature declaration of partial victory over the pandemic on July Fourth have also meant that any assumptions about being back to normal by late this year have already been shattered.

The President sought to offer some light at the end of the tunnel last week, but was careful to point out that Covid-19 was far from going away. He cited "important progress" but added, "Now's not the time to let up. We have a lot more to do. We're in a very critical period as we work to turn the corner on Covid-19."

His assurances are important because a CNN/SSRS poll released last month found that 69% of Americans thought things in the country were going badly. Surveys have also found that satisfaction with Biden, as he struggles to bridge Democratic divides on Capitol Hill and pass his agenda, has declined, though his approval rating did hit 50% in a CNN poll last week.

Biden's election was in many ways a reaction to the chaos of Trump's failure to properly manage the pandemic. In fact, the President said so himself in a news conference in March of this year.

"When I took office, I decided that -- it was a fairly basic, simple proposition -- and that is I got elected to solve problems," Biden said. "And the most urgent problem facing the American people, I stated from the outset, was Covid-19 and the economic dislocation for millions and millions of Americans."

By his own benchmark then, and partly due to factors beyond his control, Biden has fallen short. And his diminished approval ratings appear to reflect his own judgment that beating the pandemic was the way he would be judged by voters. If the President cannot argue to Americans next year that he did what he was hired to do, then the traditional gains for the party out of power of the White House could translate into major Democratic losses in Congress.

Buttigieg: Challenges to continue into next year

During the 2020 campaign, Biden's performance was notable for his command of the scale of the Covid-19 crisis, relentlessly on-message public appearances and an almost Fireside Chat-style in which he came across as taking Americans into his confidence and building their trust. As President, and as the pandemic has dragged on longer than Biden and everyone else expected, he has been less surefooted and his message has lacked the same resonance. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden's terse public response, meanwhile, supported the views of critics who concluded his presidency was being overtaken by events.

There are some promising signs on the pandemic. Daily new Covid cases are about half the level of the summer surge and are trending down in almost every state. Deaths are also beginning to decline. It's likely that economic activity and job creation could spike once the virus ebbs across the country.

But the sense of disrupted normality endures. Many parents of young kids are desperate for regulators to authorize vaccines for children under 12. Another Thanksgiving stands to be disrupted for many families since it's unlikely even if the shots are authorized soon, that millions of kids will get them and be fully vaccinated by the end of next month. It's also becoming clear that many of the serious global consequences of the pandemic, which will weigh on American life, will not simply disappear in the coming months.

On that score, Buttigieg's comment on CNN's "State of the Union" is the latest sign that a post-pandemic economic surge that could help mask other issues and persuade voters to stick to Biden's course is far from certain.

"Certainly a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year will continue into next year, but there are both short-term and long-term steps that we can take to do something about it," Buttigieg told Jake Tapper.

Buttigieg spoke after Moody's Analytics warned last week that supply chain disruptions "will get worse before they get better."

The supply chain crunch has plentiful causes, is deeply complex and influenced by many factors that the President cannot control -- including Covid outbreaks in exporter countries and the fact that most of the US port, haulage and retail industries are run by private firms Biden cannot simply order to do better.

Piles of containers backing up at US ports and ships idling offshore waiting to offload are being exacerbated by a post-pandemic shortfall in truckers, meaning this is a problem that is not easy to solve quickly. And the supply chain crunch is causing demand to increase, which in turn causes inflation to rise, which makes the cost of living more expensive and increases pressure on voters' wallets.

Rising demand fuels inflation

Buttigieg, a rising Democratic political star who might have expected the Transportation Department to offer a comparatively safe political landing spot, now finds himself in the middle of a dicey political crisis.

He actually portrayed the crisis -- at least the issue of high consumer demand -- as a sign of success for the President.

"Every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying, because demand is up, because income is up, because the President has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession," Buttigieg said on "State of the Union."

The transportation secretary's appearances on several Sunday talk shows -- and a move last week by the President to convene port bosses and unions that led to the introduction of 24/7 operations at the port of Los Angeles -- proves that the White House is acutely aware of the damaging political impact of the supply chain issue and its consequences for regular Americans after a grueling year.

Buttigieg also argued that passing Biden's stalled bipartisan infrastructure package, which is being held up by progressives as leverage in their fight for Biden's social spending plan, would help ease the situation.

"There are $17 billion in the President's infrastructure plan for ports alone," Buttigieg told Tapper. He billed the other leg of Biden's agenda as a critical component of firing up the Covid-slowed economy.

"If you care about inflation, you ought to care about not just the supply chain issues, not just the infrastructure things I work on," he said, going on to highlight features of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda "like paid family leave, like making it easier to afford child care, like community college that are going to give us a stronger labor force and help us deal with that major constraint on economic growth."

While many of the problems hampering Biden's presidency do seem intractable, Democrats can at least hope that things will improve by next year. If the US is finally in the endgame of the pandemic, global energy prices ebb, and the supply chain crunch eases as the rest of the world comes closer to beating Covid, voters may feel in a better frame of mind as the midterm elections approach.

But for now, it's a tough economic picture.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covered Bridge Festival comes to an end for the year

Image

Marshall Arch 100th Birthday Celebration

Image

ISU Soccer Picks Up Third Straight Win

Image

Candles Museum Reacts to Holocaust Comments

Image

Memorial Walkway Dedication

Image

Sinister Dating App Con

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

Image

Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532