Clear

The Washington Football Team is retiring NFL star Sean Taylor's jersey after he was killed 14 years ago

The Washington Football Team is retiring NFL star Sean Taylor's jersey after he was killed 14 years ago

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

The Washington Football Team paid tribute Sunday to beloved football legend Sean Taylor, who was killed in 2007 while protecting his family from a home burglary.

The National Football League (NFL) team retired his jersey number, 21, during a ceremony before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During the pregame ceremony, nearly 100 alumni players were also honored at FedExField in Prince George's County, Maryland, the Washington Football Team said in a press release Thursday.

This is the third time in the Washington Football Team's 89-year history a jersey number was retired, according to the team.

"I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said in the release.

"The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."

Taylor was 24 years old when he was shot during an apparent burglary at his home in Miami, where he was rehabilitating after a knee injury. He died the next day.

Police said Taylor and his girlfriend, Jackie Garcia, were awakened by noise coming from the living room early November 26. Taylor got up and locked the bedroom door, but the door was kicked in and two shots were fired.

A bullet struck the femoral artery in Taylor's leg, causing massive blood loss. Garcia and the couple's 18-month-old daughter were unharmed.

Four men were charged with felony first-degree murder in Taylor's shooting death.

Honoring the father, brother, and football star

Taylor played for the Washington Football Team all four seasons of his NFL career, according to the team. He was regarded as one of the hardest-hitting players in the NFL.

The 2004 first-round draft pick also played at the University of Miami, where he was an All-American in 2003.

Taylor recorded 257 tackles (206 solo) during his brief career, two sacks and seven interceptions.

Dubbing him "the prototype NFL free safety," Washington credited Taylor's team-leading tackling prowess for sending him to his first Pro Bowl after 2006.

Along with retiring his jersey number, the Washington Football Team also renamed the road leading to FedExField as Sean Taylor Road in his honor, according to the release.

During the ceremony, Taylor's family -- including his daughter, fiancé, father, and siblings -- joined the Washington Football Team on the field, holding his framed jersey and flying towels with his jersey number.

The rally towels, designed after the original towel created following Taylor's death, have also been made available for fans to purchase, with all proceeds going to The Sean Taylor Legacy Project, led by his daughter Jackie Taylor.

His family was also given a private visit at Taylor's locker, which has been "perfectly preserved from his last game," the release said.

Wright issued an apology later Thursday to fans who wanted to attend the ceremony at FedExField to witness the moment but were unable to due to the late notice.

"We knew alumni weekend was the right moment for us to retire #21 so that we could have several generations of legends there to honor their Burgundy & Gold brother," Wright said.

"We planned to do this right... But we screwed up the execution and, as a result, we realize that we hurt many of our fans deeply. And for that I and we as an organization are sorry."

In efforts to make everyone feel included, the pregame tribute video was posted on social media and the halftime ceremony was also livestreamed.

The Washington Football Team lost the game against the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

Image

Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

Image

Linton Volleyball Claims First Sectional Since 2017

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Flu Season is Back

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532