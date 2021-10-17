Clear

World Series Fast Facts

World Series Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at Major League Baseball's World Series.

October 26-November 3, 2021 - The World Series is scheduled to take place.

October 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series for the first time since 1988, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

Other Facts

The annual championship series, referred to as the "Fall Classic," is played between the American League and National League champions.

The first team to win four of the seven games wins the championship.

The World Series was played in a best-of-nine games format in 1903 and 1919-1921.

Through 2020, the American League has won 66 World Series championships, and the National League has won 50.

The New York Yankees have won the most World Series championships at 27, and the St. Louis Cardinals come in second with 11.

The Yankees have won back to back World Series more than any other team, six times: 1927 and 1928, 1936 through 1939, 1949 through 1953, 1961 and 1962, 1977 and 1978, and 1998 through 2000.

Only one current franchise has never appeared in the World Series: the Seattle Mariners.

Each year, the winning team receives the Commissioner's Trophy, which is made of sterling silver, and features flags representing all 30 Major League teams.

Timeline

1903 - The first World Series is played. The Boston Pilgrims beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, five games to three.

1904 - The World Series is not played. The National League champions the New York Giants refuse to play the American League champions the Boston Pilgrims, due to rivalry between the leagues.

1905 - The World Series resumes after guidelines for the series are drawn up.

1918 - The Boston Red Sox win the World Series, but don't win again until 2004. Legend has it the Red Sox are cursed after Boston trades Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

1919 - In five games to three, the Cincinnati Reds beat the heavily favored Chicago White Sox. Almost a year later in what is dubbed the Black Sox Scandal, eight White Sox players, including "Shoeless Joe" Jackson, are accused of conspiring with gamblers to lose on purpose. The eight players are later acquitted in a 1921 trial, but are banned for life from professional baseball by new commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. A ninth player, Joe Gedeon of the St. Louis Browns, is also banned for life for having prior knowledge of the fix.

1956 - The only no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game: New York Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers, Game 5 pitched by Yankees' Don Larsen. Yankees win 2-0.

1992 - The Toronto Blue Jays become the first non-US team to win the World Series. They also win the 1993 World Series.

1994 - The players' strike causes the World Series to be canceled.

2004 - The Boston Red Sox become the first team in history to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the playoffs and go on to win 4-3, landing them a spot in the World Series matchup. They win the World Series for the first time in 86 years in the fourth game by a score of 3-0.

October 28, 2009 - The latest date the World Series has ever started.

November 22, 2011 - MLB and the MLBPA announce that in 2012, postseason play will expand by a second wild card being awarded to the club in each league with the second-best overall record among clubs that do not win a division.

October 24, 2017 - At the start of Game 1 of the World Series, the temperature is 103 degrees, the warmest on record in World Series history.

October 23-30, 2019 - For the first time in World Series history, the road teams win every game. The Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros in the seven-game series.

March 12, 2020 - MLB announces the start of the 2020 season will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The abbreviated season begins on July 23.

September 15, 2020 - MLB announces that the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will host the 116th World Series in October. It will be the first neutral site World Series since the 1940s.

September 30, 2020 - MLB announces it will allow up to 11,500 fans in the stands for the World Series and the National League Championship Series. The league's announcement marks the first time that fans will be allowed en masse in a stadium since spring training in March.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunny & Seasonable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 68°

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

Image

Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

Image

Linton Volleyball Claims First Sectional Since 2017

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Flu Season is Back

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532