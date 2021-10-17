Clear

Poetry is experiencing a new golden age, with young writers of color taking the lead

Poetry is experiencing a new golden age, with young writers of color taking the lead

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: Leah Asmelash, CNN

There was a time, not too long ago, when many people could only name one, maybe two, poets -- often a long-dead White man named William Shakespeare, Robert Frost or Walt Whitman.

In recent years, though, a shift has occurred. Amanda Gorman, after reading her striking poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, inked a modeling contract and was invited to the Met Gala. Rupi Kaur, whose poetry first became prominent on social media, has appeared on celebrity-dominated "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and has a special on Amazon Prime. And, for the first time since 1998, the MacArthur Foundation this year awarded its prestigious "genius" grant to three poets: Hanif Abdurraqib, Don Mee Choi and Reginald Dwayne Betts.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Center, which houses prestigious artistic institutions like The Juilliard School and the New York Philharmonic, named its very first poet-in-residence this year, Mahogany L. Browne.

Though poetry has always existed and experienced waves of acclaim, the genre is finding new prominence in today's mainstream collective imagination, stripping itself of its previous relegation to sleepy high school English classes. And, for the most part, poets of color are leading the charge.

In the past, poets of color weren't always supported

Of course, poets of color -- from Phillis Wheatley to Sonia Sanchez and Joy Harjo -- have long lived and worked in the United States. But Tyehimba Jess, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author of "Leadbelly" and "Olio," recalled a time in the early 1990s when the idea of getting an MFA in poetry, or even being a working artist and submitting to literary journals, was completely foreign to him.

Then, in 1997, Jess happened upon a flier for Cave Canem, a foundation working to support Black poets in the US. At the time, the foundation was in its infancy, and books by Black poets were few and far between, he said. But being in that community is what first motivated him to follow poetry in a professional way.

"What has happened in the last 25 to 30 years, is that there has been a renaissance of Black poetry and a lot of that is particularly due to the kind of work... of organizations and fellowships such as Cave Canem," Jess said, also naming organizations like Obsidian, a literary magazine dedicated to work from the African Diaspora, and the Watering Hole, a writing retreat for poets of color from the South.

"All of these organizations have been striving and working through really tough times, mostly on the idea of hope and the urgent belief in the power of the word and also the urgency of poets ... bringing parts of our history forward that have been neglected, that have been really ignored for so long," Jess said.

It is the work of these types of fellowships and organizations, Jess said, that has led to the resurgent moment we're seeing now.

As writers of color are supported in their work, and they go on to become professors or teaching artists or editors or published authors, they create paths for publishing other poets from marginalized groups. It is the embodiment of "lifting as we climb" -- and one reason why it may feel like there are so many poets from marginalized backgrounds seeing mainstream success.

More people are reading poetry, mainly people of color

But poetry, as an art form, might also appeal to writers from marginalized backgrounds more than other mediums. Its inherent rejection of any notion of a straight answer creates room for the messiness of the human experience, said poet Ada Limón, whose latest book, "The Carrying," won the National Book Critics Circle Award. That space might appeal to certain writers over others.

"For those of us in the between spaces ... who are not an easy box to be checked, if your identity is a bit slippery, poetry is the place where you can go to explore that, and it becomes a profound interrogation of who we are as humans," Limón said. "It's not just one way or the other, no one is trying to be right ... instead the poems are saying 'Yes, me too,' 'Yes, this also.'"

And in Limón's experience, writers of color or those in other marginalized groups have had to resist oversimplifying themselves or their identities -- a fluidity that translates more naturally to poetry than, say, a plot-driven novel. Because poetry as a medium resists a summary or a single answer, these writers may be more drawn to it as a form of expression, Limón said.

Limón's point is reflected in readership data, too. Black Americans, Asian Americans, and other non-White, non-Hispanic groups read poetry at the highest rates, according to data published in 2018 by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Still, overall, more people are reading poetry now than before. In the US, 28 million adults read poetry in 2017, the NEA found, the highest readership ever recorded since 2002. And young people, between the ages of 18 and 24, led the charge, with a readership that doubled when compared to numbers from 2012.

Rupi Kaur -- whose second book of poetry "The Sun and Her Flowers" was published in 2017, the year the NEA collected its most recent data -- was undoubtedly a part of many young people's internal poetry repositories. With a career that began in the early 2010s almost through word of mouth, as her signature short poems and drawings were rapidly shared on Tumblr and other social media websites, Kaur now boasts 4.4 million followers on Instagram and has three books to her name.

When asked why she thinks her work resonates, Kaur noted that her writing is very personal and, as a result, her audience can find themselves and their stories in her words.

"I delve into my own life. I talk about how loss, grief, and trauma have affected me. I try to come to terms with that grief by writing poetry. My books are simply a byproduct of that personal self-care process," Kaur said in a statement to CNN. "And I think when anyone is extremely honest with themselves, that honesty can relate universally."

Poetry has become more visible in the mainstream

Part of poetry's growth is due to its increasing visibility with mainstream audiences rather than elite literary circles.

A lot has contributed to this visibility: podcasts such as Poetry Foundation's "VS" and "The Slowdown," now hosted by Limón, have helped, as has the increasing popularity of spoken word and slam poetry. The rise of highly popular young poets, people like Ocean Vuong or Morgan Parker, have also played a part, as have growing efforts in grade schools and colleges to teach the works of living poets.

But there's one thing that's maybe helped the most: social media.

"For all its faults," Limón said, "I think that social media has actually done one wonderful thing for poetry, which is provide access and in many, many ways allow for poetry to become completely accessible to anyone."

It's much more different than just 15 years ago, she explained. From Instagram accounts like PoetryIsNotALuxury, which posts multiple poems daily from a wide-ranging span of writers, to living poets using social media as a way to spread their work (à la Kaur), social media has changed the way poems reach people.

"That allows everyone, if you're having a cup of coffee and going through Instagram, to actually have a profound experience with an Audre Lorde poem, or a Lucille Clifton poem," Limón said. "That kind of one-on-one, in the moment connection with contemporary and ancestral poetry, it's just huge. And I just don't think we've had that before."

Another shift, Limón said, has been the acknowledgement of the reader on the poet's part. When Limón was in graduate school, she felt like poems had to be written for other poets, which changes the poem -- making it more abstract, or intellectual, she said. Now, there's more acknowledgment of a reader who may not be as familiar with poetry, which shifts the engagement of the work to the wider community.

"There's a certain recognition that poetry is in conversation with real, living humans on the other side of it, not just with the academic side of it," she said. "That's been a huge thing."

She gave an example: Most readers, she said, don't have to know the reference points of a Shakespearan sonnet to appreciate a contemporary sonnet by Terrance Hayes. But in the past, Limón said there may have been literary references or language within the poem that kept "our poems for poets."

Poets.org, which publishes a daily poem as part of its series Poem-a-Day, has seen its readerships for both the website and its daily poems grow every year since 2013, said Jennifer Benka, executive director of the Academy of American Poets, which produces Poets.org and Poem-a-Day.

"American poetry -- thanks to it being perfect for sharing on social media, the work of poetry organizations nationwide that offer free publications and events, and its diversity of voices -- has never been more popular," Benka said. "During the pandemic, especially, we've seen many thousands more readers turn to poetry for comfort and to help make meaning of this moment."

So far, in 2021 alone, Poets.org has seen a historic spike in traffic, with more than 1 million additional pageviews. That increase in traffic to the website is, in part, attributed to the success of Amanda Gorman at January's presidential inauguration, and the attention she brought to the art form, a spokesperson for the academy said.

In this way, poetry's increasing accessibility and visibility have worked hand in hand, leading to rising sales and, naturally, rising interest.

Chantz Erolin, an editor at Graywolf Press -- an independent publisher in Minneapolis whose repertory includes works by poets like Jane Kenyon, Tracy K. Smith and Danez Smith -- has also noted the "current excitement for contemporary poetry," calling it "thrilling."

"The poetry landscape is vast and varied, and the increasing frequency (and visibility) of breakout collections has not only meant an increase in sales, but in more robust opportunities for engagement with poets and the press," he said.

Though the number of poetry collections Graywolf publishes has remained rather steady, when it last accepted submissions for a single month in 2016, the press received over 4,000 manuscripts, Erolin said.

"It is an amazing time to be alive in the world of poetry," Limón said. "I really feel that way."

And though some scholars may argue that the true golden age of poetry was a long-ago era, Limón has a different point of view: The golden age of poetry, she said, is this moment -- right now.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
A Clear & Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

Image

Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

Image

Linton Volleyball Claims First Sectional Since 2017

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Flu Season is Back

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

Image

Casey Dominates Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532