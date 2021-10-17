Clear

California couple's home was destroyed Monday by a small plane crash that killed at least two people

California couple's home was destroyed Monday by a small plane crash that killed at least two people

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A home bought in May by California newlyweds following their wedding was destroyed in October by a plane crash.

Cody and Courtney Campbell told CNN that they finished renovating their home on Sunday. Then on Monday, a twin-engine Cessna crashed into the house in Santee, destroying the property and killing at least two people.

Fortunately, neither of the Campbells were home at the time of the crash.

A friend who lives near the Campbells saw the commotion around their street, and called the couple to see if they were home. He couldn't reach Cody, but Courtney picked up at work and confirmed they were both away from home.

"He said, "Hey, I'm riding my bike down, but I think something just happened, on your street,"' Courtney said. "I think he realized what had happened and he was dancing around the subject, not trying to be the one to tell us."

Courtney got a hold of Cody and told him they needed to leave work. A short time later, they laid eyes on what remained.

"You don't believe it. You think, it's fine. I'm sure it's not us, I'm sure it's nothing," Courtney said. "And then the reality obviously set in and I think just, shock, right? Like what just happened?"

Several vehicles were on fire when emergency crews arrived on the scene, and debris was strewn across a residential block. The Campbell's house and another home took the brunt of the plane's impact, while several more were damaged.

Courtney said she had just talked to a co-worker about finishing the home projects before she got the call.

"It was move-in ready when we bought it, but we obviously had some cosmetic things that we wanted to try to do to it," Cody said. "So since day one, we were living in it, and slowly but surely kind of making it our own home."

The Campbells say the community has rallied behind them, setting up a GoFundMe to help alleviate the cost of starting over.

"We wanted to live here. We picked this street, this community, this location for a reason," Courtney said of their neighborhood in Santee, about 20 miles east of San Diego.

Not only were the Campbells out of the house but Courtney's mother also collected their dog from the home before the crash.

Nonetheless, they did not want to forget the lives that were lost or their neighbors who were home and are still recovering in the hospital.

Speaking of the crash's two victims, Courtney said, "It's not just our story to tell. They're a part of it, forever and always for sure."

One of those who perished was 61-year-old UPS driver Steve Krueger, whom Courtney said drove the delivery route in their neighborhood for over two decades.

Krueger's brother, Jeff, told CNN affiliate KGTV that Krueger planned to retire next October. His plan was to get an SUV and travel for six months through Alaska.

"It did seem like I was in a dream," said Jeff. "Disbelief and shock ... I can't believe Steve is gone ... Also, I can't be this is the way it's going down. Crazy, like a movie."

UPS confirmed Krueger's death and held a moment of silence to remember him on Tuesday.

"He would want us to think about him in a positive way, and not be sad," Jeff said. "He'd be upset if he knew people would be down by this. He wants people to remember the good things about him."

The pilot of the plane, cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, was also killed, according to CNN affiliate KFMB. He worked at the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona. He was heading from Yuma, Arizona, to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, according to county officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy," hospital chief medical officer Dr. Bharat Magu said in a statement. "We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
A Clear & Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low: 39°

Image

Rose Steamrolls Anderson at Home

Image

Northview's Season Comes to an End at Owen Valley

Image

Linton Volleyball Claims First Sectional Since 2017

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title

Image

Flu Season is Back

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

Image

Casey Dominates Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532