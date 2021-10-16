Clear

Vaccine mix-ups are rare and there are systems in place to keep it that way

Vaccine mix-ups are rare and there are systems in place to keep it that way

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

An Indiana couple took their family to get their annual flu shot at the local Walgreens, but all of them, including their 4- and 5-year-old, got a Covid-19 vaccine by mistake. Mistakes like this can happen, but they're incredibly rare, public health experts say.

Pharmacists and other specialists who give the shots say there are dozens of safeguards baked into the system to limit the possibility of human error. And, in the case of Covid-19 vaccines, if someone is getting a second dose for example and accidentally gets a Moderna vaccine, when they had Pfizer's first, that likely won't cause side effects or other health problems, according to findings from an ongoing National Institutes of Health study.

"A single bad situation like that gets a lot of coverage, but hundreds of millions of doses and second doses have been administered in a very effective, accurate and careful way," said Jennifer Kertanis, the director of health for the Farmington Valley Health District in Connecticut who has overseen many public vaccination efforts. "While these types of mistakes are really unfortunate, they don't happen very often and people administering these vaccines are doing everything they can to put steps in place to reduce that potential for human error."

The CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, Lori Freeman, said vaccine mistakes like this are as "rare as a plane crash, thankfully."

'Checking, double-checking and even triple-checking'

It's unclear what went wrong in the case of the Indiana family.

Joshua and Alexandra Price said they learned about the mistake from the pharmacist who called them about 90 minutes after it happened. The couple had already been vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier in the year, and their children aren't old enough to get a Covid-19 vaccine yet, as they're only authorized for children 12 and older. The vaccine they received was three times the dose being considered for children's vaccines. The kids experienced side effects from the shots, the family said, and are currently being treated by a cardiologist.

Walgreens didn't want to talk about a particular case due to privacy concerns, but released a statement that emphasized safety was a "top priority."

"Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences," a statement from the company said.

It's those safety steps that vaccine managers said are crucial to protect people who get a vaccine, particularly when more kinds of vaccines are being added to the mix like Covid-19 boosters and flu shots, and possibly Covid-19 shots for kids that would require a different kind of dosage.

"The system that pharmacies use is very similar to what they use in medication," said Mitch Rothholz, the head of immunization policy at the American Pharmacists Association. "It's checking, double-checking and even triple-checking everything."

"It also involves putting systems in place that limit human error," Rothholz said.

Avoiding vaccine mix-ups

Vaccine safety starts with how the product is stored and labeled, Rothholz said. If products look similar, stores will keep the vaccines in different parts of storage.

At mass vaccine clinics with multiple vaccines, people seeking different shots will wait in separate sections. People who need a Moderna shot, for example, will be filtered into one section of the site, another section will be for Pfizer, another for Johnson & Johnson. Each section will be clearly marked with signs.

Often, Freeman said, clinics will provide just one kind of vaccine at a time to avoid any possible confusion.

Freeman said there is a lot of thought and redundancy that goes into giving out a vaccine. At many clinics, people will be asked to pre-register and then when they get to the clinic, a greeter will verify the person's information. Then there's registration, and then another check when the person administers the shot.

Some personal responsibility is also involved, the vaccine managers said. A vaccinator can steer that with a conversation as they give someone the vaccine.

"When I give a vaccine, I always say 'OK, I'm giving you this particular vaccine. Is this correct?'" Rothholz said. "If I'm giving out more than one vaccine at a time, I'll be sure to give one in each arm and repeat what I'm doing, and say, 'I'm giving you your Covid vaccine in your left and your flu vaccine in your right,' " Rothholz said.

Rottholz urged people to bring their vaccine cards with them as an additional check. That way, the vaccinator can reconfirm that the vaccine they are giving the person comes from the same manufacturer if it is a second or third shot.

What happens after a rare mix-up

In the extremely rare circumstance that someone gets the wrong vaccine, Freeman recommends clear communication on behalf of the person who gave the vaccine and on behalf of the person who received one.

Communication should happen immediately, and the person who got the wrong vaccine should seek care right away -- and follow up to get the vaccine they should have received in the first place.

How much the wrong shot would impact a person's health depends on a number of factors, Freeman said. If a small child gets a larger Covid-19 vaccine dose meant for an adult, they may feel side effects, for example. If someone is allergic to one of the mRNA vaccines, that could be an issue.

But if someone gets a Moderna vaccine when they were supposed to be getting a Pfizer booster, they are unlikely to notice. There's no recommendation for now to mix Covid-19 vaccines, but early study suggests no side effects result from mixing vaccine types -- especially the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use the same mRNA technology.

Ultimately, it's always good to talk to a doctor in the unlikely event that a mix-up would happen, she said.

"I think you just want to get it checked out," Freeman said.

In the case of the Indiana family, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine said the children should "probably do OK."

"It is concerning they got a higher dose and they have to be monitored, but they should do really well," he said. "There is a lot of data out there now in 5-year-olds and older."

Pediatricians who have been testing Covid-19 vaccines in younger children tried a variety of doses, including full adult doses. And children 12 and up have been receiving the adult dose safely.

As for the parents, getting the Covid-19 vaccine would be like getting a booster shot.

"The big concern there is that it may not be as effective as it would be if they received it after six months," Hotez said.

Vaccine maker Moderna asked the FDA to authorize a booster that is half the dose of the initial two shots. To prevent mixups, it plans to prepare a "Dear Health Care Provider" letter explaining how the different doses will need to be administered. "We recognize that this will require some education and enforcement," the company told the FDA on Thursday.

From a provider perspective, Rothholz said, he wants to reassure people that even with all the complicated logistics of administering multiple different kinds of vaccines, providers put a lot of thought into the safety systems they use. And with the Covid-19 pandemic, they've had a lot of practice refining the vaccination process.

"It's a lot of moving parts, but we have experience with this," Rottholz said. The clinic in his community has given 50,000 vaccines without any trouble," he added.

"We've got this down to a science."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny, Breezy & Much Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

Image

Casey Dominates Marshall

Image

Vin Lincoln Jasper

Image

South Vermillion Cruises to Victory over Attica

Image

Linton South Putnam

Image

RP Covington

Image

Sullivan-West Vigo

Image

North Daviess-Springs Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532