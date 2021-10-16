Clear

Here comes the anti-vaccine requirement solidarity movement

Here comes the anti-vaccine requirement solidarity movement

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Workers of the world! Listen up.

Half of Chicago's rank-and-file cops could be off the street. Their union doesn't want to be required to disclose their vaccine status. Also, 120 cops in San Francisco refused to comply with that city's vaccine mandate.

Thousands are protesting in Italy over a strict new vaccine requirement. Many of them work at the docks, which is not the news anyone who's been nervously reading about the global supply chain wanted to hear. Up to 40% of workers at one port haven't gotten the shot, according to their union, says CNN's report.

The requirement in Italy is that anyone on a payroll, public or private, must have a recently certified vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test within 48 hours. There's an app for all this, which would make everything so much easier but is something we are unwilling to entertain here in the US.

Italy's government says 81% of the eligible population is vaccinated, so these protests are giving us a good indication of where the vaccination holes are in that country. A "green" pass in their app has been required for certain trains, indoor restaurants, museums and gyms since September 1.

This requirement for work, however, is what's caused the protests, and it comes just as the Biden administration is looking to push its own requirement, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, that the vaccine is a matter of public safety.

I wish it were possible to know how many additional people got the vaccine due to the requirement as opposed to protest. I would be willing to wager that a much larger number simply got the shot.

It's the holdouts who make the headlines

There are already requirements in the US, for many companies, in certain states and cities, and hospital chains. And there is invariably a small minority of people who choose to leave their job rather than get vaccinated. It may be a larger than small minority at some Italian ports.

Southwest's pilot union filed for a temporary restraining order against that company's vaccine requirement. A day later, the airline was forced to cancel thousands of flights, although both the pilots and the airline say the two things are not related. The pilots aren't necessarily opposed to the requirement, but they want to address it in their contract rather than simply accept it.

"We've had almost zero discussions with them over the past 10 months of what we all knew was coming, which was a mandate," Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told NPR.

RELATED: United vaccine mandate on hold for employees seeking medical or religious exemptions

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler stopped short of full-throated endorsement of a blanket vaccine requirement during a Q&A at the National Press Club Wednesday.

"We think everyone should be vaccinated," she said. "And we think that the union has a role to play in negotiating that at the table."

Opposing requirements altogether

The war over vaccine requirements has gotten so political that one Ohio congressman, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, suggested ending all vaccine requirements of any kind.

That particular idea seems completely bananas given the billions of lives vaccines have saved worldwide and the heretofore relatively uncontroversial requirement for school kids to be inoculated against polio, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella and more.

But at the same time it seems very likely, if completely insane, that Americans will emerge from the Covid pandemic with fewer vaccine requirements, not more.

Some people will never be convinced

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, spent three hours in a sound booth with Joe Rogan, the influential podcaster, MMA personality and vaccine skeptic.

Neither man changed their mind as a result of the experience. Rogan seized on the extremely remote chance kids can get myocarditis, a temporary heart inflammation. Gupta argued that danger is more remote than serious illness from the virus. Read Gupta's account here.

"I guess a small part of me thought I might change Joe Rogan's mind about vaccines," he writes. "After this last exchange, I realized it was probably futile. His mind was made up, and there would always be plenty of misinformation out there neatly packaged to support his convictions. Truth is though, I am still glad I did it. My three-hour-long conversation wasn't just with Rogan. If just a few of his listeners were convinced, it will have been well worth it."

Solidarity of one

One person whose teammates ultimately think will get vaccinated, but who will for now forego millions of dollars to skip it, is Nets player Kyrie Irving, whose opposition continues to be very interesting to me.

He's holding out in solidarity with people losing their jobs rather than get vaccinated, he said in an Instagram broadcast.

"Just know that I'm rocking with all those that have lost their jobs to this mandate, and I'm rocking with all those that chose to get vaccinated and are choosing to be safe, as well," Irving said. "I'm on both sides of all this. I support and respect everybody's decision."

Except he's not on both sides. He's refusing to get vaccinated.

Trying to make sense of Irving's opposition, and failing, writer Brian Phillips wrote at the Ringer about the politics of vaccines and argued it's possible to imagine conservatives pushing vaccines and liberals opposing them.

I thought this was interesting:

"A conservative case for mandates would look a lot like the case conservatives made for, say, the Patriot Act—something like, 'in the face of a grave threat, we must give up a little freedom to protect our nation.' he writes. "And the liberal case against mandates is so obvious that it's the case conservatives are now literally making, having co-opted, with a kind of giddy hypocrisy, 'my body, my choice' rhetoric from the left."

Related: There have been developments in the court challenge to the Texas abortion law that allows private citizens to sue people who enable abortions. The most recent decision allows the law to go forward for now.

There are strikes going in the US right now

What Americans are not yet on strike about -- except for Irving and the people leaving jobs rather than get vaccinated -- is the vaccine.

They are considering strikes related to the pandemic.

Nurses for Kaiser in California and Oregon have threatened to strike overpay and work conditions.

You could argue the pandemic is achieving what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives have long sought -- workers who feel the power to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

Robert Reich, former Labor Secretary during the Clinton administration, says that while most Americans aren't actively part of a union, what you're seeing in data about millions of Americans quitting their jobs and slow to return to the workforce is a sort of disorganized collective movement alongside the actual labor strikes we're seeing around the country.

RELATED: John Deere workers on strike

"You might say workers have declared a national general strike until they get better pay and improved working conditions," Reich writes at The Guardian.

"No one calls it a general strike. But in its own disorganized way it's related to the organized strikes breaking out across the land -- Hollywood TV and film crews, John Deere workers, Alabama coal miners, Nabisco workers, Kellogg workers, nurses in California, healthcare workers in Buffalo."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny, Breezy & Much Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

Image

Casey Dominates Marshall

Image

Vin Lincoln Jasper

Image

South Vermillion Cruises to Victory over Attica

Image

Linton South Putnam

Image

RP Covington

Image

Sullivan-West Vigo

Image

North Daviess-Springs Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532