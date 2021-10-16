Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rock star Randy Bachman's treasured Gretsch guitar was stolen 45 years ago. An internet sleuth helped find it

Rock star Randy Bachman's treasured Gretsch guitar was stolen 45 years ago. An internet sleuth helped find it

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Decades after it was stolen, Canadian rock star Randy Bachman says he's finally found the rare guitar he used to write hits like "American Woman" and "Taking Care of Business" after an internet sleuth tracked it down in Japan.

Bachman, of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive fame, said he was heartbroken when the 1957 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins guitar was stolen from a Toronto hotel in 1976.

"Part of me was lost," the 78-year-old told CNN, comparing the theft to the death of a family pet.

The orange Gretsch, like the ones played by his idols Chet Atkins and Duane Eddy, was the first really expensive guitar he owned and he had to work hard as an 18-year-old to earn the $400 he needed to buy it.

"So I have a paper route where you make, like, two bucks a week delivering the paper, you mow a lawn for a dollar, you babysit someone, you get a dollar, you're working at a car wash and you'd get 50 cents an hour. This is way, way back," he said. "So to save the 400 bucks was a big, big, big deal."

Bachman said he used to have a 12-foot-long tow chain that he would use to lock the guitar to something secure if he had to leave it when he was on tour, but on that day, the band's road manager wasn't as careful.

He called the Ontario Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to file reports, but they told him he'd probably never see the guitar again.

Bachman said he's told the story many times over the years on his radio show and on the YouTube channel he started during the Covid-19 pandemic with his son, Tal Bachman, who had the 1990s hit "She's So High."

A 'real-life puzzle'

Fan William Long came across the video after listening to some The Guess Who songs on YouTube and decided to get in on the search.

Long researches the infamous D.B. Cooper skyjacking case in his spare time and was looking for something different to do last year when he was mostly stuck inside because of the pandemic.

"My wife does jigsaw puzzles on the internet, and I thought, 'I prefer to do real-life puzzles,'" Long said.

He conducted elaborate internet searches to find photos of every orange Gretsch he could find and compared them to a video of Bachman playing the song "Lookin' Out For #1" on Dutch television with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Long said Bachman's guitar had some some distinctive patterns in its wood grain, which he was able to enhance on his computer.

He scoured the web for old sale listings and other sources in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany before he finally found a clue.

"I probably went through maybe 300 Gretsch images and I got pretty good at it so I could see them and I could know right away that it wasn't it," he said. "So it's eliminate, eliminate, eliminate, eliminate."

He tracked the guitar to a Tokyo vintage guitar shop, which had sold it, and then was able to find a video of Japanese musician Takeshi playing Christmas songs on the guitar.

"You can clearly see (that) all the grain and the marks and the fading on the guitar matches 100%," Long said.

He spent two or three weeks looking for the guitar, mostly after work while watching TV, and then he had to get the information to Bachman.

Long lives in White Rock, British Columbia, not far from where Bachman once lived, but he didn't know how to reach the rock star.

He said Bachman was shocked when he finally reached him.

"I see the guy playing my guitar, MY guitar, I can tell by the grain on it and I'm stunned. It's like somebody hit me in the face with a shovel," Bachman said. "It's just unbelievable, because I've been searching for this forever and basically gave up on it."

Bachman said his daughter-in-law, KoKo, is from Japan and was able to arrange a Zoom call with Takeshi and translate the meeting.

He said he was tearful when Takeshi, who he described as the Japanese Brian Setzer, showed him the guitar on camera after all these years.

He said whoever stole it took good care of it, because it looked the same as it did back in 1976.

Bachman explained that he'd written many of his biggest hits on the stolen guitar and that "It is a very incredible, one-of-a-kind guitar that is part of me."

"And he says, 'Well, I didn't steal it,' and I said, 'Of course, you weren't even born when this thing was stolen, but you have it,'" Bachman said. "And he said, 'Well, maybe I was born to look after your guitar.'"

Bachman said Takeshi offered to return the guitar in exchange for one just like it.

"I'll give you the guitar, but you must find its sister," Bachman recounted Takeshi telling him.

Only a handful of guitars like this were made and they're pricey, so finding one in near-mint condition was going to be another challenge.

But Bachman had built relationships with guitar dealers around North America during his quest to reclaim the guitar. He'd also amassed a collection of more than 350 Gretsch guitars over the years that he sold to the Gretsch family's foundation in 2008 for their museum.

'It spoke to me like no other guitar'

A guitar shop in Ohio had what Bachman needed, and based on the serial numbers, the two guitars were probably made in the same week, he said.

"When I first strummed this guitar at the music shop in Tokyo, it spoke to me like no other guitar I've ever played. I knew and felt it was destiny -- I immediately and impulsively purchased it," Takeshi said in a statement that was translated by KoKo.

He said the guitar's connection to Bachman made it even more special.

"Every time I think about how this guitar has impacted and influenced Rock N Roll music that inspired me and other rockers in my generation, I get so excited," the statement said. "I'm so honoured and proud to be the one who can finally return this stolen guitar to its owner, the rock star, Mr. Bachman who was searching for it for nearly half a century and I feel very grateful for this miracle happening in both our lives."

Now they just need to make the swap.

Bachman said he's planning to travel to Japan to meet Takeshi and exchange the guitars once the country eases its Covid-19 restrictions.

They also want to jam together at the nightclub where Takeshi filmed the video that led to the guitar's discovery -- they'll play "Taking Care of Business" and Bachman said he's going to learn one of Takeshi's songs.

"This guy is my guitar brother. Takeshi is my brother," Bachman said. "I can't even talk to him because he's Japanese, he doesn't understand me, but when we play the guitar together on Zoom, there's this connection."

Bachman said they've been collecting video footage throughout the experience in the hope of turning it into a documentary. He wrote a song about his lost guitar while working on a new Bachman & Bachman album with his son, and he said it will probably go on the soundtrack.

"To me, it's the most incredible Cinderella story of all time, except that when midnight comes the guitar won't turn into a pumpkin, and neither will I, and I'll actually have my guitar back at the end of the story," Bachman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain, Breezy & Much Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parke Heritage Fountain Central

Image

North Vermillion Wins a Close One Over Seeger

Image

Casey Dominates Marshall

Image

Vin Lincoln Jasper

Image

South Vermillion Cruises to Victory over Attica

Image

Linton South Putnam

Image

RP Covington

Image

Sullivan-West Vigo

Image

North Daviess-Springs Valley

Image

Vigo County man wins bricklayer battle in Illinois

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1665777

Reported Deaths: 27840
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63126111168
DuPage1074651374
Will906981118
Lake795261076
Kane68004866
Winnebago40745559
Madison39883590
St. Clair36147591
McHenry34415322
Champaign26859196
Peoria26749368
Sangamon25613284
McLean22871216
Tazewell20525330
Rock Island18699358
Kankakee17795247
Kendall16104113
Macon15222250
LaSalle14954285
Vermilion14202198
Adams13072152
DeKalb12078133
Williamson11998174
Whiteside8247181
Jackson806594
Boone787583
Coles7843121
Ogle752487
Grundy731786
Franklin7276114
Knox7197169
Clinton7095102
Macoupin6893104
Marion6871143
Henry659876
Effingham655499
Jefferson6492142
Livingston594697
Stephenson577592
Woodford573592
Randolph552399
Christian530382
Monroe5236100
Fulton521674
Morgan503899
Logan492574
Montgomery487680
Lee476960
Bureau441189
Saline431769
Perry430375
Fayette428964
Iroquois418177
McDonough372360
Shelby343147
Jersey334253
Crawford330830
Lawrence329932
Douglas324737
Union305448
Wayne299961
White278533
Richland278457
Hancock271935
Clark264939
Cass264730
Pike262658
Clay257354
Edgar255249
Bond255024
Warren242765
Ford242259
Carroll235638
Moultrie228833
Johnson223831
Wabash216619
Jo Daviess214529
Massac213748
Mason211652
Washington211428
Greene204540
De Witt204230
Mercer202235
Piatt200614
Cumberland188526
Menard171013
Jasper160521
Marshall140921
Hamilton133322
Schuyler106410
Brown10589
Pulaski103711
Edwards102518
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71312
Scott7116
Henderson69614
Calhoun6862
Hardin59416
Putnam5604
Pope5446
Unassigned1582433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 996341

Reported Deaths: 16245
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1343262101
Lake658231151
Allen57160791
Hamilton45963460
St. Joseph43954607
Elkhart35546503
Vanderburgh31975473
Tippecanoe27694256
Johnson24821440
Hendricks23647353
Porter22735362
Madison18538404
Clark18383248
Vigo17274300
Monroe15117197
LaPorte14987249
Delaware14931256
Howard14574286
Kosciusko12166147
Hancock11597175
Bartholomew11447179
Warrick11225188
Floyd10983214
Wayne10840248
Grant9898217
Morgan9361176
Boone8819115
Dubois8210129
Dearborn815492
Henry8107150
Noble7944106
Marshall7786134
Cass7462119
Lawrence7379168
Shelby7115114
Jackson691788
Gibson6480113
Harrison641591
Huntington630299
Knox6269105
DeKalb623796
Montgomery6184109
Miami586595
Putnam573477
Clinton567171
Whitley558055
Steuben550473
Wabash5250101
Jasper520475
Jefferson504695
Ripley492485
Adams472773
Daviess4596112
Scott433968
Greene421196
Wells419787
Clay418460
White414261
Decatur4118101
Fayette402186
Jennings383260
Posey374243
LaGrange352078
Washington352049
Randolph339999
Spencer336442
Fountain331858
Sullivan326652
Starke310868
Owen310169
Fulton304566
Orange290562
Jay278445
Perry264452
Franklin262742
Carroll258232
Rush257232
Vermillion254254
Parke229726
Pike227343
Tipton225659
Blackford187840
Pulaski181155
Crawford158122
Newton155648
Benton150117
Brown144047
Martin137319
Switzerland133911
Warren120116
Union106615
Ohio84012
Unassigned0532