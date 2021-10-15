Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China isn't about to invade Taiwan. But the two sides are on a dangerous path

China isn't about to invade Taiwan. But the two sides are on a dangerous path

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Ben Westcott and Eric Cheung, CNN

Taiwan's Defense Minister, former general Chiu Kuo-cheng, stood in front of the island's legislature last week and made a dire prediction -- by 2025, China will be able to mount a "full-scale" invasion of Taiwan.

The dramatic statement came after China sent its highest number of warplanes yet into the skies above waters southwest of the island. But despite the rhetoric and the military saber-rattling, analysts agree China is unlikely to invade Taiwan anytime soon, with one expert adding the chance of invasion in the next 12 months is "close to zero."

Beijing has cast waves of aggression toward the island ever since the former Nationalist government fled there at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

In the early 2000s, for instance, experts said Beijing could move to take Taiwan within that decade. Then in 2013, Taiwan's Defense Ministry estimated the Chinese government would have the capability to invade by 2020 -- neither came to pass.

Despite Beijing's most recent aerial maneuvers, life goes on as normal in Taiwan's capital, Taipei. The public is largely unconcerned about the threat of invasion, and the regular incursions barely warrant a mention on the front page of newspapers.

But that doesn't mean there's no reason for alarm.

Beijing is piling military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to achieve its longterm goal of "One China" -- a single united country including the island.

And experts worry that if Chinese Communist Party leaders believe they have no hope of a peaceful "reunification," they may turn to more drastic measures to fulfill their ambitions.

China's 'red lines'

In the first five days of October, more than 150 planes from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, the area surrounding the island where Taipei says it will respond to any incursions.

The maneuvers began on China's National Day on October 1, a holiday commemorating the founding of the People's Republic and a natural moment for acts of military posturing. But that wasn't the only reason for the record-breaking drills -- they capped months of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan.

Experts said the deteriorating relations are due to two things -- an increasingly assertive and confident Taiwan, sparked by warming relations between Taipei and Washington, and domestic Chinese politics.

Although Taiwan and China have been separately governed for more than 70 years, Beijing views the democratic island of 24 million people as part of its territory and has regularly stated its aim of "reunification," despite the fact Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

To try to force Taiwan's hand, Beijing has spent the past 40 years trying to isolate the island by chipping away at its diplomatic allies with offers of support -- Taiwan now only has full diplomatic relations with just 15 countries.

But despite Beijing's best efforts, Taiwan has gained more global influence since early 2020.

Countries around the region are defending Taiwan's right to self-governance like never before. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told CNN that Tokyo would "respond accordingly" to any attempt by China to take Taiwan by force, while Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne committed to forging stronger ties with the island.

And the support extends beyond Asia-Pacific. For example, in September, Lithuania became the first European nation in decades to allow Taiwan to have a diplomatic mission under its own name.

Taiwan's closer relations with the United States have emboldened it on the world stage. Under the Trump administration in 2020, Taiwan welcomed some of its highest profile US visitors in decades, and to Beijing's frustration, the Biden administration has not reversed that trend.

J. Michael Cole, a Taipei-based senior fellow with Global Institute Taiwan, said the growing tensions between the US and China had also helped Taiwan boost its profile.

"Taiwan realizes that the international community is becoming a little bit more accommodating to Taiwan, more understanding of the role that Taiwan as a liberal democracy has to play in this growing clash of ideologies," he said.

Rather than a prelude to an invasion, the increased Chinese flyovers are a symbol of Beijing's frustration and a reminder to Taiwan and the US not to cross China's "red lines," said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

She said those red lines, which if crossed could spark a military escalation from Beijing, include campaigning for formal Taiwan independence or a decision to deploy large numbers of US troops to the island.

"China wants to keep Taiwan in a box and it is using more and more coercion against Taiwan ... They want to intimidate Taiwan," she said.

But Beijing's audience isn't only in Taiwan and the US -- it's also at home.

By putting pressure on Taiwan, President Xi Jinping is trying to shore up support ahead of the 2022 Chinese Communist Party Congress. That's when Xi's second term ends, though it's almost certain he'll stay on as President.

Wen-Ti Sung, a fellow at the Australian Centre on China in the World at the Australian National University (ANU), said Xi also wants to garner support ahead of a meeting of the Communist Party in November where a shortlist of candidates for higher office will be finalized.

A strong policy on Taiwan could determine how many allies he can place in top positions for the next five years.

"At a moment like this, using some show of force to drum up nationalist sentiment, create a 'rally around the flag' effect, is usually a good thing for the incumbent, for the commander-in-chief," he said.

And the Communist Party has major priorities over the coming year which an invasion of Taiwan would dramatically complicate -- a smooth-running Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February and the imminent 20th party congress.

China's 'peaceful reunification' goal

One of the clearest signs of Beijing's reluctance to invade Taiwan came from an unusual source -- Xi himself.

In a speech on October 9, the Chinese President emphasized his desire for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, and appeared to imply he was prepared to wait for the island to voluntarily comply.

"When I read what Xi Jinping says about Taiwan I'm struck at the lack of urgency," Glaser said.

Aiming for a peaceful resolution to the standoff over the Taiwan Strait makes sense -- experts have long said that any attempt by Beijing to forcefully take the island would be a hugely costly endeavor, with an uncertain outcome.

In extensive war games held by the US earlier this year, the American forces were able to thwart a simulated Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the year 2030 -- just. According to Defense News, exercises estimated it would be a Pyrrhic victory with massive loss of life.

But experts said it is hard to see what path remains for Beijing's vision of unification.

Support for moving toward "independence" for Taiwan, meaning pursuing a future formally separate from mainland China, is at its highest point in decades, according to surveys by Taiwan's National Chengchi University's Election Study Center.

In June, a poll of 4,717 people in Taiwan found 25.8% want to move toward independence, while fewer than 10% want "unification" with mainland China. The majority opinion was to stick with the status quo for now.

The sentiment for a move toward independence has more than doubled since 2018, the survey found.

Sung attributed the rise to Beijing's brutal treatment of Hong Kong, a major financial hub that was promised 50 years of semi-autonomous governance, only to have its civil liberties severely curtailed by Beijing after major pro-democracy protests in 2019.

"In light of the Hong Kong crisis, I think the appeal of a peaceful unification under a 'One Country, Two Systems' scenario in Taiwan is very, very low," he said.

Beijing has several reasons to hope Taiwan will eventually unify voluntarily. The newly-elected leader of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, Eric Chu, has agreed mainland China and Taiwan belong to the same country. He has also promised to restart communication channels with Beijing if the KMT is elected in 2024.

Taiwan invasion may be counterproductive

Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan won't come without warning, experts said.

Before any military action against Taiwan's main island, there would likely be an attack on Taiwanese-administered islands in the South China Sea or potentially a blockade of international trade with the island, they said.

In the meantime, the Chinese government is determined to pile the pressure on Taiwan.

China regularly opposes Taiwan's involvement in any international forums, sometimes going to extreme lengths to dissuade countries from including the island.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Beijing refused to allow Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, concerned it might give the impression the island was not part of China.

When the issue of Taiwan's membership came up at a meeting in May, China's ambassador to the UN Chen Xu said countries should stop "politicizing health issues and using Taiwan issues to interfere in China's internal affairs."

Both China and Taiwan have put in applications to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free-trade agreement between Pacific Rim countries pioneered by the US. Beijing has come out strongly against Taipei joining the pact.

Even forms of economic coercion are being put in place. Taiwan's fruit, including the nation's iconic pineapples, has been banned from Chinese markets, with the government saying "harmful creatures" could present a biosecurity risk to the country.

But some experts said it is possible Taiwan has already passed the point of no return for Beijing and any "reunification" is unlikely, barring a massive change in either the Communist Party's stance on civil liberties or Taiwan's position on China.

And Cole, from Global Institute Taiwan, said that in itself might be the most worrying thing. If it becomes clear there is no chance of unification, and Xi's reputation or hold on power is at stake, the Chinese President could resort to drastic measures.

"At that point, I fear that he could be compelled to, to resort to force or other course of measures against Taiwan, if only to demonstrate once again to the ... Chinese people that he has things under control," he said.

Sung, from ANU, said all the diplomatic, economic and military coercion might backfire against Beijing and undermine its own objective of "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan.

Instead of creating an atmosphere of fear and helplessness as intended, the Chinese Communist Party is building a stronger sense of identity and community for Taiwan, he said.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out the more you highlight that shared experience, the more you accentuate Taiwanese national identity. And the more you diminish support for unification with China," Sung said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain, Breezy & Much Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County man wins bricklayer battle in Illinois

Image

Parke Co. officials have a plan if severe weather impacts the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Terre Haute Police Department unveils its new building ahead of Monday's move-in

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

"I'm Proud of Us..." Billie Creek Village Welcomes Back Covered Bridge Traditions

Image

Group set to hold annual cookout

Image

Winter gas prices could go up

Image

Experts warn flu season could be severe

Image

Duke Energy grants

Image

Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1663364

Reported Deaths: 27810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63054211157
DuPage1073121374
Will905601118
Lake794341074
Kane67913866
Winnebago40662558
Madison39811590
St. Clair36119591
McHenry34360321
Champaign26817195
Peoria26730368
Sangamon25584283
McLean22826216
Tazewell20506330
Rock Island18679358
Kankakee17763246
Kendall16074112
Macon15178250
LaSalle14943285
Vermilion14137198
Adams13055152
DeKalb12056133
Williamson11989174
Whiteside8228180
Jackson805794
Boone785683
Coles7823121
Ogle751087
Grundy730385
Franklin7267113
Knox7176169
Clinton7080102
Macoupin6877104
Marion6857143
Henry659076
Effingham654499
Jefferson6477142
Livingston593297
Stephenson576392
Woodford572692
Randolph551299
Christian530082
Monroe5229100
Fulton519274
Morgan502598
Logan491474
Montgomery486179
Lee476060
Bureau440789
Saline431769
Perry430274
Fayette428163
Iroquois417077
McDonough371160
Shelby341847
Jersey333953
Crawford329230
Lawrence327732
Douglas324037
Union304948
Wayne299161
Richland278257
White277733
Hancock271835
Cass264230
Clark264039
Pike262357
Clay256753
Bond254524
Edgar254549
Warren242265
Ford241858
Carroll235138
Moultrie227633
Johnson223531
Wabash216119
Jo Daviess214129
Massac213548
Mason211452
Washington211328
De Witt204130
Greene203940
Mercer201735
Piatt199814
Cumberland188226
Menard170913
Jasper160121
Marshall140721
Hamilton132922
Brown10589
Schuyler105510
Pulaski103311
Edwards102517
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71012
Scott7106
Henderson69614
Calhoun6832
Hardin59216
Putnam5594
Pope5436
Unassigned1662433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 994079

Reported Deaths: 16225
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1340942097
Lake657221150
Allen57000791
Hamilton45877460
St. Joseph43856606
Elkhart35467502
Vanderburgh31922473
Tippecanoe27644256
Johnson24778440
Hendricks23603353
Porter22676362
Madison18488404
Clark18336248
Vigo17227300
Monroe15089197
LaPorte14957249
Delaware14916255
Howard14547286
Kosciusko12115147
Hancock11562175
Bartholomew11413179
Warrick11205188
Floyd10966214
Wayne10812247
Grant9850216
Morgan9346176
Boone8793115
Dubois8194129
Dearborn813092
Henry8098149
Noble7911105
Marshall7767134
Cass7451119
Lawrence7368168
Shelby7085114
Jackson689887
Gibson6468113
Harrison639691
Huntington628799
Knox6262105
DeKalb621796
Montgomery6166109
Miami584894
Putnam572177
Clinton564571
Whitley556355
Steuben548772
Wabash5229101
Jasper517675
Jefferson504095
Ripley491684
Adams471373
Daviess4586112
Scott432968
Greene420496
Wells418087
Clay417060
White413461
Decatur4104101
Fayette401286
Jennings382060
Posey373643
Washington351048
LaGrange350978
Randolph339399
Spencer335842
Fountain331058
Sullivan326352
Starke309968
Owen309369
Fulton303166
Orange289762
Jay277144
Perry263552
Franklin261642
Carroll257632
Rush256732
Vermillion253554
Parke229126
Pike227143
Tipton224959
Blackford187040
Pulaski180354
Crawford157522
Newton155148
Benton150117
Brown142747
Martin137119
Switzerland133411
Warren119916
Union106315
Ohio83912
Unassigned0531