Clear

Alex Murdaugh waives his extradition hearing in Florida, will return to South Carolina to face charges

Alex Murdaugh waives his extradition hearing in Florida, will return to South Carolina to face charges

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Alta Spells, CNN

Alex Murdaugh waived an extradition hearing in Florida on Friday, according to the Orange County Corrections office, and is expected to return to South Carolina to face charges related to the misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper.

The waiver of extradition, provided by Orange County Corrections, says Murdaugh agrees to "waive the issuance and service [warrant] and all other procedures incidental to extradition proceedings," and agrees to remain in custody without bail.

Earlier on Friday, speaking on ABC's "Good Morning America," his attorney Dick Harpootlian said he expects they will "have a bond hearing early next week."

Murdaugh was out on bond on an insurance fraud case and was in a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida, when he was arrested on Thursday on charges related to misappropriation of settlement funds.

No information was given about when or how Murdaugh will travel back to South Carolina.

The housekeeper's death

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, announced in mid-September it was opening a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh's former housekeeper. SLED launched the investigation after a request from the Hampton County coroner highlighting inconsistencies in the ruling of her manner of death, as well as other information gathered during other investigations involving Murdaugh.

Satterfield worked for the Murdaughs for 25 years and died following what was described as a "trip and fall" accident at the Murdaugh home in 2018, said Eric Bland, an attorney for Satterfield's estate.

In its request to SLED, the coroner's office wrote Satterfield's death was "not reported to the coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed." Her death certificate notes the manner of death was "natural," which the coroner wrote was "inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident."

After Satterfield died, a $500,000 wrongful death claim was filed against Murdaugh on behalf of her estate, Bland told CNN. The estate has not received any of the money owed as the result of a 2018 civil settlement, according to Bland.

In September, Bland filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh on behalf of Satterfield's estate seeking the money they say they are due.

Bland released a statement Thursday on behalf of Satterfield's children -- Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott -- in relation to Murdaugh's arrest.

"Today is a bittersweet day for the Satterfield and Harriott Families," Bland's statement read. "The families and their attorneys are proud of how our justice system has conducted itself since the family had the courage to file its initial lawsuit ... no one is above the law."

Other cases

Thursday's arrest represents the latest legal and personal challenge for Murdaugh, who survived being shot in the head in September and, authorities said, then admitted the shooting was a conspiracy with a former client to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so his only surviving son could collect an insurance payout.

Medical records released by Murdaugh's attorney show he was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, following the shooting and was discharged two days after being admitted.

The documents show Murdaugh called EMS himself and arrived in a trauma bay "awake and alert."

A "head to toe examination ... revealed two superficial appearing bullet wounds to the posterior scalp with no active hemorrhage," the records say, noting he had no other signs of trauma.

Authorities have said several other investigations related to the Murdaugh family are underway, including into the June deaths of Murdaugh's wife and other son, who were gunned down at their family estate in Islandton.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

Image

Vigo Co Sheriff visits D.C. to honor officers

Image

Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute business theft

Image

Friday: Showers, cooler. High: 71

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1663364

Reported Deaths: 27810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63054211157
DuPage1073121374
Will905601118
Lake794341074
Kane67913866
Winnebago40662558
Madison39811590
St. Clair36119591
McHenry34360321
Champaign26817195
Peoria26730368
Sangamon25584283
McLean22826216
Tazewell20506330
Rock Island18679358
Kankakee17763246
Kendall16074112
Macon15178250
LaSalle14943285
Vermilion14137198
Adams13055152
DeKalb12056133
Williamson11989174
Whiteside8228180
Jackson805794
Boone785683
Coles7823121
Ogle751087
Grundy730385
Franklin7267113
Knox7176169
Clinton7080102
Macoupin6877104
Marion6857143
Henry659076
Effingham654499
Jefferson6477142
Livingston593297
Stephenson576392
Woodford572692
Randolph551299
Christian530082
Monroe5229100
Fulton519274
Morgan502598
Logan491474
Montgomery486179
Lee476060
Bureau440789
Saline431769
Perry430274
Fayette428163
Iroquois417077
McDonough371160
Shelby341847
Jersey333953
Crawford329230
Lawrence327732
Douglas324037
Union304948
Wayne299161
Richland278257
White277733
Hancock271835
Cass264230
Clark264039
Pike262357
Clay256753
Bond254524
Edgar254549
Warren242265
Ford241858
Carroll235138
Moultrie227633
Johnson223531
Wabash216119
Jo Daviess214129
Massac213548
Mason211452
Washington211328
De Witt204130
Greene203940
Mercer201735
Piatt199814
Cumberland188226
Menard170913
Jasper160121
Marshall140721
Hamilton132922
Brown10589
Schuyler105510
Pulaski103311
Edwards102517
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71012
Scott7106
Henderson69614
Calhoun6832
Hardin59216
Putnam5594
Pope5436
Unassigned1662433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 994079

Reported Deaths: 16225
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1340942097
Lake657221150
Allen57000791
Hamilton45877460
St. Joseph43856606
Elkhart35467502
Vanderburgh31922473
Tippecanoe27644256
Johnson24778440
Hendricks23603353
Porter22676362
Madison18488404
Clark18336248
Vigo17227300
Monroe15089197
LaPorte14957249
Delaware14916255
Howard14547286
Kosciusko12115147
Hancock11562175
Bartholomew11413179
Warrick11205188
Floyd10966214
Wayne10812247
Grant9850216
Morgan9346176
Boone8793115
Dubois8194129
Dearborn813092
Henry8098149
Noble7911105
Marshall7767134
Cass7451119
Lawrence7368168
Shelby7085114
Jackson689887
Gibson6468113
Harrison639691
Huntington628799
Knox6262105
DeKalb621796
Montgomery6166109
Miami584894
Putnam572177
Clinton564571
Whitley556355
Steuben548772
Wabash5229101
Jasper517675
Jefferson504095
Ripley491684
Adams471373
Daviess4586112
Scott432968
Greene420496
Wells418087
Clay417060
White413461
Decatur4104101
Fayette401286
Jennings382060
Posey373643
Washington351048
LaGrange350978
Randolph339399
Spencer335842
Fountain331058
Sullivan326352
Starke309968
Owen309369
Fulton303166
Orange289762
Jay277144
Perry263552
Franklin261642
Carroll257632
Rush256732
Vermillion253554
Parke229126
Pike227143
Tipton224959
Blackford187040
Pulaski180354
Crawford157522
Newton155148
Benton150117
Brown142747
Martin137119
Switzerland133411
Warren119916
Union106315
Ohio83912
Unassigned0531