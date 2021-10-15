Clear

The United States has a reopening date. Here's what travelers need to know

The United States has a reopening date. Here's what travelers need to know

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Marnie Hunter, CNN

The United States' new international travel policies are just weeks away from going into effect.

November 8 will be the official start of a wide reopening of the United States to fully vaccinated foreign travelers arriving by air and land, the White House announced Friday.

While some details still have to be worked out, the firm date comes as a relief to many would-be travelers who have been in limbo since plans were announced on September 20 to implement a new international air travel system in "early November."

This week, similar plans were announced to open US borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated visitors for tourism and other nonessential travel. The November 8 date applies to both land and air travel.

Here's everything we know so far about what the new policies will mean for travelers:

Who can travel?

The policies allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the United States, replacing a patchwork of bans and restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

That means foreign nationals arriving from countries that have been subject to bans -- China, Iran, Europe's Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India -- will soon be allowed under the policy that applies to all international travelers.

The vaccination requirement goes into effect November 8.

Which vaccines are accepted?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already alerted airlines that all FDA approved and authorized vaccines, as well as vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the WHO will be accepted for entry into the United States.

That means the AstraZeneca vaccine, in use in places including Canada and Europe, will be accepted. The Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia has not been approved by WHO or FDA.

While the CDC has not commented yet on vaccines for travel across land borders, a White House official told CNN it expects the same vaccines will be accepted.

People are considered "fully vaccinated" by the CDC two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

What about unvaccinated Americans?

Unvaccinated Americans can still enter the United States but will face more stringent testing requirements for air travel.

They will be "subject to stricter testing requirements," including a test within one day of their flight's departure for the United States and an additional test when they return, Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said when he announced the new international air travel rules on September 20.

The announcement about Mexico and Canada land borders on October 12 did not specifically address unvaccinated Americans, but the vaccination requirement is directed at "inbound foreign national travelers."

What about unvaccinated children?

While little has been said in the announcements of the new international travel system about children, the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the vaccination requirement will not apply to children who are not eligible.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, indicated on September 20 that the more stringent air travel rules outlined for unvaccinated Americans "at this point, would obviously apply to children as well."

It's unclear whether entry requirements will be the same for foreign national and American children. CNN has requested clarification on travel requirements for children.

What about mixed-dose vaccinations?

The CDC is working through the question of mixed-dose vaccinations, according to senior administration officials. The CDC will offer guidance "in the coming weeks" related to the vaccination status of individuals who received doses of two different vaccines, one official said on October 12.

Is testing required?

Fully vaccinated air travelers are still required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of their flight's departure for the United States, in line with the current testing rule.

As mentioned above, unvaccinated American citizens will be required to take a Covid-19 test within one of day of their departing flight and again after arrival.

There is no testing requirement at land borders.

What kind of documentation is required?

Details about what will be acceptable proof of vaccination are forthcoming, a White House official said Friday.

At land borders, vaccinated individuals crossing for nonessential reasons should "be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officer upon request," the official said.

Another senior administration official said Tuesday that agencies are working closely with the CDC on both land and air requirements and should have a decision in "coming days as to what the proper documentation looks like."

Airlines already have systems in place to collect the testing information required of air travelers because all air travelers entering the US are already required to present a negative test result.

The White House official said that more operational details related to international travel will come "well in advance of November 8 to enable preparation for a smooth transition to the new system."

Who can no longer get into the United States?

The new international travel system largely bars unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the US.

Unvaccinated travelers coming from countries not affected by travel bans who currently are allowed to fly into the US (from Mexico and Canada, for example) will no longer be allowed entry as of November 8.

A White House official told CNN further guidance on "very limited exceptions" to the requirements will be provided in advance of the international travel policy's start.

At land borders, the vaccination requirement going into effect on November 8 applies to nonessential travel such as tourism and visits with friends and family.

Individuals traveling for essential reasons, including truck drivers and students, will still be allowed across borders until early January, whether they're vaccinated or not.

In early January, a vaccination requirement will go into effect for all foreign nationals crossing the borders by land or ferry.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

Image

Vigo Co Sheriff visits D.C. to honor officers

Image

Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute business theft

Image

Friday: Showers, cooler. High: 71

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1663364

Reported Deaths: 27810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63054211157
DuPage1073121374
Will905601118
Lake794341074
Kane67913866
Winnebago40662558
Madison39811590
St. Clair36119591
McHenry34360321
Champaign26817195
Peoria26730368
Sangamon25584283
McLean22826216
Tazewell20506330
Rock Island18679358
Kankakee17763246
Kendall16074112
Macon15178250
LaSalle14943285
Vermilion14137198
Adams13055152
DeKalb12056133
Williamson11989174
Whiteside8228180
Jackson805794
Boone785683
Coles7823121
Ogle751087
Grundy730385
Franklin7267113
Knox7176169
Clinton7080102
Macoupin6877104
Marion6857143
Henry659076
Effingham654499
Jefferson6477142
Livingston593297
Stephenson576392
Woodford572692
Randolph551299
Christian530082
Monroe5229100
Fulton519274
Morgan502598
Logan491474
Montgomery486179
Lee476060
Bureau440789
Saline431769
Perry430274
Fayette428163
Iroquois417077
McDonough371160
Shelby341847
Jersey333953
Crawford329230
Lawrence327732
Douglas324037
Union304948
Wayne299161
Richland278257
White277733
Hancock271835
Cass264230
Clark264039
Pike262357
Clay256753
Bond254524
Edgar254549
Warren242265
Ford241858
Carroll235138
Moultrie227633
Johnson223531
Wabash216119
Jo Daviess214129
Massac213548
Mason211452
Washington211328
De Witt204130
Greene203940
Mercer201735
Piatt199814
Cumberland188226
Menard170913
Jasper160121
Marshall140721
Hamilton132922
Brown10589
Schuyler105510
Pulaski103311
Edwards102517
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71012
Scott7106
Henderson69614
Calhoun6832
Hardin59216
Putnam5594
Pope5436
Unassigned1662433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 994079

Reported Deaths: 16225
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1340942097
Lake657221150
Allen57000791
Hamilton45877460
St. Joseph43856606
Elkhart35467502
Vanderburgh31922473
Tippecanoe27644256
Johnson24778440
Hendricks23603353
Porter22676362
Madison18488404
Clark18336248
Vigo17227300
Monroe15089197
LaPorte14957249
Delaware14916255
Howard14547286
Kosciusko12115147
Hancock11562175
Bartholomew11413179
Warrick11205188
Floyd10966214
Wayne10812247
Grant9850216
Morgan9346176
Boone8793115
Dubois8194129
Dearborn813092
Henry8098149
Noble7911105
Marshall7767134
Cass7451119
Lawrence7368168
Shelby7085114
Jackson689887
Gibson6468113
Harrison639691
Huntington628799
Knox6262105
DeKalb621796
Montgomery6166109
Miami584894
Putnam572177
Clinton564571
Whitley556355
Steuben548772
Wabash5229101
Jasper517675
Jefferson504095
Ripley491684
Adams471373
Daviess4586112
Scott432968
Greene420496
Wells418087
Clay417060
White413461
Decatur4104101
Fayette401286
Jennings382060
Posey373643
Washington351048
LaGrange350978
Randolph339399
Spencer335842
Fountain331058
Sullivan326352
Starke309968
Owen309369
Fulton303166
Orange289762
Jay277144
Perry263552
Franklin261642
Carroll257632
Rush256732
Vermillion253554
Parke229126
Pike227143
Tipton224959
Blackford187040
Pulaski180354
Crawford157522
Newton155148
Benton150117
Brown142747
Martin137119
Switzerland133411
Warren119916
Union106315
Ohio83912
Unassigned0531