Clear

Learn to let go of sleep battles with your teen

Learn to let go of sleep battles with your teen

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Icard, CNN

It's 11 p.m. on a school night, and the light is still pouring out from under your teen's door. You do some quick math. If they fall asleep ... NOW ... they'll get just under 6.5 hours of sleep before they have to be up and out the door.

That's definitely not enough, but what can you do? Hold their eyelids closed? If it were that easy, we'd all have tried.

It is one of the great frustrations and ironies of parenting that getting your child to do something so necessary, unavoidable and pleasurable as sleep has to also be a daily battle.

In my work with teens for the past 15 years, and in my own experience as a parent, I've seen and engaged in these battles firsthand. It's caused me to wonder why we adults have so many strong emotions invested in our how our kids sleep?

It starts at birth. "Sleep is one of the first markers of whether or not you're nailing it as a parent," explained psychologist Kristin Daley, who serves as chair of the national clinical practice committee for the Society for Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

Comparison might be our downfall

Over the past 20 years, Daley said sleep has become an even more emotionally loaded issue for families. "Along with the idea that we should have it all, we now have comparisons," Daley said, and often those comparisons leave us feeling we're falling short.

Parents don't just put their kids to bed, wring their hands and hope they're doing it right. Now they put those hands to work, scrolling through family lifestyle accounts on Instagram, parenting groups on Facebook and mom blogs, finding a stream of cheerful advice and peaceful photos of sleeping kiddos with fresh-faced parents gazing over them appreciatively.

"Sleep is an area of health and medicine that's strongly politicized," Daley said. "You have the attachment parenting people and the rigorous sleep training crowd, and so starting from infancy there is a marker of 'how I'm doing as a parent can be seen in how regulated my kid is.'"

This feeling doesn't go away once our kids start sleeping through the night. There may be a reprieve in bedtime battles and parental insecurity for a short time until kids hit puberty.

Cue the family fights again

"I know she'd do better if she would just sleep more!" says the tired parent. "This is just one more area of my life you want to control!" says the independence-seeking teen.

Scenes like this play out all the time in Daley's private practice. As an expert in adolescent sleep, Daley advises clients, "don't fight what you can't control." You can't change a person's biological clock. Circadian rhythm -- the internal clock that tells you when to be awake and when to get sleepy -- shifts during early adolescence, turning even formerly great sleepers into night owls.

But you can optimize the environment for more success.

What can parents control?

The biggest impact on your child's sleep may surprise you. More than weighted blankets, blackout curtains, limited access to electronics, or temperature-controlled bedrooms -- all of which can certainly help -- the single thing that has the greatest influence on a young child's healthy sleep habits is how much a parent prioritizes, values and is consistent with sleep in the home, according to a 2016 study.

That means if you protect the time and environment around bedtime, your child is more likely to reap the benefits of good sleep, of which there are many. In addition to renewed energy and mood, Daley said that long exposure to sleep during dark hours is what optimizes human growth hormone.

Got a teen who wants to be taller? This may be the one approach that convinces your child that sleep is worthwhile.

Ways parents can protect and prioritize sleep

Scheduling is critical. Kids who don't get home from extracurricular activities until well after dinner, still needing to eat and do homework, are at a big disadvantage for meeting their sleep requirements. Valuing sleep as a parent often means making hard choices when you also value sports, theater, grades or family time.

It's not just nighttime schedules that matter. A consistent wake time, exposure to light and a good breakfast send signals to the brain that it's time to get moving, even when school's start doesn't align with your teen's new circadian clock. Those are the natural ways our bodies regulate time. And of course, devices in rooms are notorious for pushing a teen's normal schedule much later than is healthy. Watching TV across the room is not bad for a teen near bedtime, Daley said, but a light source that is 18 inches or less from eyeballs will really interfere with a teen's ability to fall asleep.

Take care of you (really)

Here is one final thing you can control: your mood, health and well-being. These are huge factors in your child's relationship to healthy sleep. Prioritize your own sleep, and your kids will eventually follow suit.

While teens are much more resilient when it comes to sleep loss, Daley says a night or two of bad sleep can derail a parent for much longer than it would a teen. Leave your devices out of the bedroom, shut the door and get the sleep you need, first and foremost. You'll be a happier person, and your child will probably thank you for it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

Image

Vigo Co Sheriff visits D.C. to honor officers

Image

Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute business theft

Image

Friday: Showers, cooler. High: 71

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1663364

Reported Deaths: 27810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63054211157
DuPage1073121374
Will905601118
Lake794341074
Kane67913866
Winnebago40662558
Madison39811590
St. Clair36119591
McHenry34360321
Champaign26817195
Peoria26730368
Sangamon25584283
McLean22826216
Tazewell20506330
Rock Island18679358
Kankakee17763246
Kendall16074112
Macon15178250
LaSalle14943285
Vermilion14137198
Adams13055152
DeKalb12056133
Williamson11989174
Whiteside8228180
Jackson805794
Boone785683
Coles7823121
Ogle751087
Grundy730385
Franklin7267113
Knox7176169
Clinton7080102
Macoupin6877104
Marion6857143
Henry659076
Effingham654499
Jefferson6477142
Livingston593297
Stephenson576392
Woodford572692
Randolph551299
Christian530082
Monroe5229100
Fulton519274
Morgan502598
Logan491474
Montgomery486179
Lee476060
Bureau440789
Saline431769
Perry430274
Fayette428163
Iroquois417077
McDonough371160
Shelby341847
Jersey333953
Crawford329230
Lawrence327732
Douglas324037
Union304948
Wayne299161
Richland278257
White277733
Hancock271835
Cass264230
Clark264039
Pike262357
Clay256753
Bond254524
Edgar254549
Warren242265
Ford241858
Carroll235138
Moultrie227633
Johnson223531
Wabash216119
Jo Daviess214129
Massac213548
Mason211452
Washington211328
De Witt204130
Greene203940
Mercer201735
Piatt199814
Cumberland188226
Menard170913
Jasper160121
Marshall140721
Hamilton132922
Brown10589
Schuyler105510
Pulaski103311
Edwards102517
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71012
Scott7106
Henderson69614
Calhoun6832
Hardin59216
Putnam5594
Pope5436
Unassigned1662433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 994079

Reported Deaths: 16225
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1340942097
Lake657221150
Allen57000791
Hamilton45877460
St. Joseph43856606
Elkhart35467502
Vanderburgh31922473
Tippecanoe27644256
Johnson24778440
Hendricks23603353
Porter22676362
Madison18488404
Clark18336248
Vigo17227300
Monroe15089197
LaPorte14957249
Delaware14916255
Howard14547286
Kosciusko12115147
Hancock11562175
Bartholomew11413179
Warrick11205188
Floyd10966214
Wayne10812247
Grant9850216
Morgan9346176
Boone8793115
Dubois8194129
Dearborn813092
Henry8098149
Noble7911105
Marshall7767134
Cass7451119
Lawrence7368168
Shelby7085114
Jackson689887
Gibson6468113
Harrison639691
Huntington628799
Knox6262105
DeKalb621796
Montgomery6166109
Miami584894
Putnam572177
Clinton564571
Whitley556355
Steuben548772
Wabash5229101
Jasper517675
Jefferson504095
Ripley491684
Adams471373
Daviess4586112
Scott432968
Greene420496
Wells418087
Clay417060
White413461
Decatur4104101
Fayette401286
Jennings382060
Posey373643
Washington351048
LaGrange350978
Randolph339399
Spencer335842
Fountain331058
Sullivan326352
Starke309968
Owen309369
Fulton303166
Orange289762
Jay277144
Perry263552
Franklin261642
Carroll257632
Rush256732
Vermillion253554
Parke229126
Pike227143
Tipton224959
Blackford187040
Pulaski180354
Crawford157522
Newton155148
Benton150117
Brown142747
Martin137119
Switzerland133411
Warren119916
Union106315
Ohio83912
Unassigned0531