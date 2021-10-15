Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man sentenced to death in China for setting his ex-wife on fire during a livestream

Man sentenced to death in China for setting his ex-wife on fire during a livestream

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

A Chinese man who set his ex-wife on fire as she livestreamed to her online followers was sentenced to death on Thursday, concluding a murder case that received nationwide notoriety.

The victim, 30-year-old Lhamo, was a farmer and livestreamer in a Tibetan autonomous prefecture in southwestern Sichuan province. She was streaming a video of herself last September when a man burst in, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. She died two weeks later.

Her ex-husband, Tang Lu, was arrested soon after. On Thursday in court, he was found guilty of homicide, sentenced to death and ordered to pay compensation, according to state-run broadcaster CCTV.

The court found his crime "was extremely cruel" and "deserves severe punishment," CCTV reported.

Tang had a history of physical abuse toward Lhamo, reportedly beating her many times before they divorced in June 2020, according to CCTV. In the following months, he repeatedly sought her out and asked to remarry, but was turned away -- leading to the murder.

The case was widely covered in national and international media, drawing attention for the gruesome nature of Lhamo's death -- as well as raising discussion on the larger problems surrounding women and violence in China. On Chinese social media, there was heated debate over how the country's legal system often fails to protect victims while easily pardoning perpetrators of abuse.

Part of the problem, many activists and women said, was the lingering and deep-rooted idea that domestic disputes are a family's private problem -- which can often mean authorities are reluctant to get involved, or that women face social stigma for speaking out. Until 2001, when China amended its marriage law, abuse wasn't considered grounds for divorce.

China only enacted its first nationwide law prohibiting domestic violence in 2015, a groundbreaking piece of legislation that defines domestic violence for the first time, and includes psychological abuse as well as physical violence.

However, critics say there are still gaps -- it excludes same-sex couples and makes no mention of sexual violence.

After the death sentence was handed down Thursday, one user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo argued that "vague" terms like domestic violence should be dropped from legal cases because it "obfuscates right from wrong" and undermines the severity of the crime.

"Intentional assault is intentional assault, and homicide is homicide, regardless of the relationship between the perpetrator and the victim," said the user, with the comment gaining more than 24,700 likes.

Many others expressed support for Tang's sentence, and generally of China's use of the death penalty, in response to Lhamo's case.

The topics of domestic violence, abuse and dissatisfaction with the system had already been circulating in public discourse when Lhamo's murder occurred, adding to the growing outrage.

Just a few months before her death, China passed a controversial law requiring couples who want to divorce to first undergo a month-long "cooling off" period -- raising concerns it could further endanger victims of abuse and prevent them from leaving a dangerous relationship.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

Image

Hunter Gennicks

Image

Roundtable discusion

Image

"We have some big goals as a region.." Local groups submit their READI Proposals

Image

New mobile clinic set to launch later this month

Image

Four companies want to build a casino in Terre Haute, here's who the mayor is throwing his support behind

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1660883

Reported Deaths: 27760
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62983411145
DuPage1071501374
Will904071118
Lake793601073
Kane67810866
Winnebago40592557
Madison39758587
St. Clair36082591
McHenry34307320
Champaign26786195
Peoria26691367
Sangamon25563283
McLean22789215
Tazewell20488329
Rock Island18636357
Kankakee17738244
Kendall16043111
Macon15140249
LaSalle14921285
Vermilion14093197
Adams13041152
DeKalb12036133
Williamson11962173
Whiteside8218180
Jackson805193
Boone783883
Coles7810121
Ogle749587
Grundy729084
Franklin7256113
Knox7158169
Clinton7060102
Macoupin6858104
Marion6851143
Henry656176
Effingham653097
Jefferson6455139
Livingston592297
Stephenson575092
Woodford571192
Randolph550199
Monroe5226100
Christian519182
Fulton516774
Morgan502198
Logan490874
Montgomery484579
Lee474360
Bureau439589
Saline431369
Perry428674
Fayette427061
Iroquois416176
McDonough370459
Shelby339645
Jersey333553
Crawford328230
Lawrence326232
Douglas322737
Union304047
Wayne297861
Richland277957
White276833
Hancock271535
Clark263839
Cass263730
Pike262057
Clay256051
Bond253824
Edgar253749
Warren241765
Ford241558
Carroll234538
Moultrie226933
Johnson223231
Wabash215818
Jo Daviess214029
Massac213346
Washington211128
Mason210952
De Witt204230
Greene203740
Mercer201335
Piatt199314
Cumberland188026
Menard170613
Jasper159821
Marshall140521
Hamilton132822
Brown10579
Schuyler104910
Pulaski103111
Edwards102017
Stark80528
Gallatin7847
Alexander71011
Scott7106
Henderson69314
Calhoun6842
Hardin58716
Putnam5564
Pope5425
Unassigned2272433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 991460

Reported Deaths: 16140
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1338412086
Lake656121144
Allen56767789
Hamilton45799457
St. Joseph43774604
Elkhart35374502
Vanderburgh31846473
Tippecanoe27587254
Johnson24702438
Hendricks23560353
Porter22640361
Madison18432401
Clark18293246
Vigo17153297
Monroe15064196
LaPorte14933248
Delaware14888253
Howard14514285
Kosciusko12053147
Hancock11544175
Bartholomew11372178
Warrick11180188
Floyd10938214
Wayne10781245
Grant9810216
Morgan9330174
Boone8765115
Dubois8177129
Dearborn811392
Henry8083148
Noble7879104
Marshall7739133
Cass7431119
Lawrence7360167
Shelby7055114
Jackson688387
Gibson6447111
Harrison638491
Huntington627599
DeKalb620496
Knox6191105
Montgomery6151108
Miami583292
Putnam570776
Clinton561870
Whitley554154
Steuben544571
Wabash5210101
Jasper515473
Jefferson502395
Ripley490584
Adams470173
Daviess4550112
Scott432168
Greene419496
Clay415460
Wells414286
White411660
Decatur4087100
Fayette400586
Jennings381259
Posey373142
LaGrange350078
Washington349848
Randolph337698
Spencer335242
Fountain330058
Sullivan325152
Starke309068
Owen308367
Fulton302364
Orange288862
Jay276444
Perry262952
Franklin261142
Carroll256832
Rush255732
Vermillion252754
Parke228825
Pike226743
Tipton224457
Blackford185539
Pulaski179753
Crawford157022
Newton154548
Benton150016
Brown142347
Martin136719
Switzerland133011
Warren119016
Union105815
Ohio83712
Unassigned0524