Clear

Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison

Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:01 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 1:01 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A teenager who pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges last month in the death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was sentenced Thursday to nine years to life in prison.

Luchiano Lewis, who was 14-years-old at the time of the murder but who was charged as an adult, cried as he spoke in court Thursday, saying he was truly sorry.

"As a human I feel ashamed, embarrassed and sad at the role I played in destroying two families. Nothing I say or do can change that fact," Lewis said.

Majors was an 18-year-old musician, poet and "fledgling journalist" who was about to finish her first semester at Barnard when she was killed, her parents, Inman and Christy Majors, said in a statement to CNN.

"Our hearts ache as we watch Tess's friends return to school, perform concerts, start new jobs, and experience all the things that our daughter never will. It is hard for many old friends to be around us. Our grief is too profound. We are too changed from the people we used to be," the Majors said in their statement.

Prosecutors say Majors was in Morningside Park in December 2019, near Barnard, when she was approached by Lewis and two other teens and was stabbed. One of the teens, Rashaun Weaver, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. CNN is not naming the other teen who was not charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge. Both Lewis and the unnamed teen said in court statements that Weaver stabbed Majors.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said Lewis poses a danger to society in court Thursday, detailing how in the year-and-a-half since he was taken into custody he has "engaged in acts of physical aggression again and again" while in custody at a juvenile detention facility. Bogdanos said Lewis was part of a "brutal gang assault" on another inmate over the summer, and another group assault last month.

"Sadly and troublingly the defendant has learned no lesson from his experience in his case," Bogdanos said. "Mr. Lewis, though his actions took the life of Tessa Majors and destroyed his own."

An attorney for Lewis had no comment when contacted by CNN.

Tessa's last moments

Inman Majors left the courtroom before prosecutors played a video of his daughter's final moments alive, which was taken by a security camera at the top of the steep staircase by the park where Majors was attacked. She died minutes later.

"Here is the end of the brutal attack," Bogdanos said, referring to the video. "She finally breaks away. She starts walking up the stairs. She's already been stabbed at least once in the heart. All the bleeding is internal. With each breath, according to the medical examiner, she is closer to death."

Bogdanos said the attack itself took more than a minute and started on a steep staircase in the park that Majors ran up as she fought against the teens. He said Majors continued to run up another level of the staircase after she had been stabbed.

"She is struggling now up the stairs. She has minutes left to live. She does not realize at this point why she is light-headed or why she's dizzy or why she can't walk or why she can't stand or why she's about to fall," Bogdanos said. "And she will get to this lamp pole and collapse. And she will die -- face down -- on a dirty New York City street at the hands of the defendant and two others."

Bogdanos told the court on Thursday that the group of three boys had followed at least one other person before attacking Majors, and that the teens had wanted her iPhone.

"That is a long, intentional, pre-mediated attack before which the defendant had many opportunities to stop, to turn away, to walk away, to run away, to do anything," Bogdanos said.

Bogdanos said Majors was outnumbered and that each teen played a role in her death. "Without each of their actions she gets away," Bogdanos said.

At his September plea hearing, Lewis described the encounter with Majors in detail. He said the two boys who were with him kicked Majors to the ground and tussled with her in two separate places in the park. Lewis said that while he knew that one of the other teens had a knife that night, he did not know that Majors had been stabbed, let alone killed, until he saw a news story the next morning.

"The next morning, I heard there was a murder in the Park. I looked up the story on a phone and saw a photo of the dead girl and I realized it was the girl we had robbed," Lewis said, according to a copy of a statement he read in court at the hearing.

Unable to grieve

Tessa Majors' parents said in their statement that they have been unable to grieve in peace as court proceedings for the three suspects continue.

"With every legal proceeding, we are forced to re-live the events of December 11, 2019. We have not been able to grieve our daughter properly or in peace. Nearly two years after her murder, we still have very little closure," the Majors' statement said.

In 2020, the unnamed teen pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge and was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of Administration for Children's Services.

Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney for Weaver, said in a statement to CNN that his client is a 16-year-old who was raised in dire circumstances, with an incarcerated father and a mother who battled substance abuse.

"With all the concern for racial and judicial equality for people of color over the past few years, somehow one segment of this population has been ignored: Black children charged and treated as adults in the criminal justice system," Lichtman said in his statement. "Does anyone actually think that if Rashaun Weaver was raised as comfortably and with the privilege as the racial justice marchers from the Upper West Side that he would be sitting in a jail cell inside a violent 'juvenile center' for almost two years, from age 14, rarely getting to see or even speak to his parents?"

Weaver does not have a trial date but is expected to have another hearing in his case in January 2022, Lichtman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

Image

Hunter Gennicks

Image

Roundtable discusion

Image

"We have some big goals as a region.." Local groups submit their READI Proposals

Image

New mobile clinic set to launch later this month

Image

Four companies want to build a casino in Terre Haute, here's who the mayor is throwing his support behind

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1660883

Reported Deaths: 27760
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62983411145
DuPage1071501374
Will904071118
Lake793601073
Kane67810866
Winnebago40592557
Madison39758587
St. Clair36082591
McHenry34307320
Champaign26786195
Peoria26691367
Sangamon25563283
McLean22789215
Tazewell20488329
Rock Island18636357
Kankakee17738244
Kendall16043111
Macon15140249
LaSalle14921285
Vermilion14093197
Adams13041152
DeKalb12036133
Williamson11962173
Whiteside8218180
Jackson805193
Boone783883
Coles7810121
Ogle749587
Grundy729084
Franklin7256113
Knox7158169
Clinton7060102
Macoupin6858104
Marion6851143
Henry656176
Effingham653097
Jefferson6455139
Livingston592297
Stephenson575092
Woodford571192
Randolph550199
Monroe5226100
Christian519182
Fulton516774
Morgan502198
Logan490874
Montgomery484579
Lee474360
Bureau439589
Saline431369
Perry428674
Fayette427061
Iroquois416176
McDonough370459
Shelby339645
Jersey333553
Crawford328230
Lawrence326232
Douglas322737
Union304047
Wayne297861
Richland277957
White276833
Hancock271535
Clark263839
Cass263730
Pike262057
Clay256051
Bond253824
Edgar253749
Warren241765
Ford241558
Carroll234538
Moultrie226933
Johnson223231
Wabash215818
Jo Daviess214029
Massac213346
Washington211128
Mason210952
De Witt204230
Greene203740
Mercer201335
Piatt199314
Cumberland188026
Menard170613
Jasper159821
Marshall140521
Hamilton132822
Brown10579
Schuyler104910
Pulaski103111
Edwards102017
Stark80528
Gallatin7847
Alexander71011
Scott7106
Henderson69314
Calhoun6842
Hardin58716
Putnam5564
Pope5425
Unassigned2272433
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 991460

Reported Deaths: 16140
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1338412086
Lake656121144
Allen56767789
Hamilton45799457
St. Joseph43774604
Elkhart35374502
Vanderburgh31846473
Tippecanoe27587254
Johnson24702438
Hendricks23560353
Porter22640361
Madison18432401
Clark18293246
Vigo17153297
Monroe15064196
LaPorte14933248
Delaware14888253
Howard14514285
Kosciusko12053147
Hancock11544175
Bartholomew11372178
Warrick11180188
Floyd10938214
Wayne10781245
Grant9810216
Morgan9330174
Boone8765115
Dubois8177129
Dearborn811392
Henry8083148
Noble7879104
Marshall7739133
Cass7431119
Lawrence7360167
Shelby7055114
Jackson688387
Gibson6447111
Harrison638491
Huntington627599
DeKalb620496
Knox6191105
Montgomery6151108
Miami583292
Putnam570776
Clinton561870
Whitley554154
Steuben544571
Wabash5210101
Jasper515473
Jefferson502395
Ripley490584
Adams470173
Daviess4550112
Scott432168
Greene419496
Clay415460
Wells414286
White411660
Decatur4087100
Fayette400586
Jennings381259
Posey373142
LaGrange350078
Washington349848
Randolph337698
Spencer335242
Fountain330058
Sullivan325152
Starke309068
Owen308367
Fulton302364
Orange288862
Jay276444
Perry262952
Franklin261142
Carroll256832
Rush255732
Vermillion252754
Parke228825
Pike226743
Tipton224457
Blackford185539
Pulaski179753
Crawford157022
Newton154548
Benton150016
Brown142347
Martin136719
Switzerland133011
Warren119016
Union105815
Ohio83712
Unassigned0524